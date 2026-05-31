False Flag Weekly News has been canceled this week. Conspiracy theorists offer conflicting hypotheses.
*”Conspiracy Realists” say it’s because Kevin is traveling.
*”Antisemitic Conspiracy Theorists” say it’s because the ADL has deplatformed FFWN from the entire galaxy.
*”No Funders” insist that the two planeloads full of cash that were supposed to crash into the two most recent shows did not impact with sufficient force to cause the shows to magically materialize from the aether at free-fall acceleration.
We can test which hypothesis is correct by sending Kevin money to buy cat food for Muse when he returns home.
Here are the two Fundrazrs that did not reach their goals:
https://fundrazr.com/roundtable-discussion
https://fundrazr.com/israel-wins-pyrrhic-victory
PS Here is some evidence supporting the “conspiracy realist” position:
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