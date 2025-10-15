Why Trump Brags That He Is Owned By Foreign Agents

Rumble link Bitchute link

Rasheed Muhammad of the Redpill Diaries interviewed me last night about Trump, Gaza, the decline of US empire, and more. The conversation begins:

Rasheed Muhammad: Let’s jump right into it, Professor. I hear a lot of people talking about Trump, and some people think I jump on Trump, but I’ve been giving the business to Biden and Obama and everybody else too. But these people seem to think that Trump is a little bit different and that he’s trying to. change course for America and that he has no connection with the Jewish elite. I know that you know a little bit about his history, his start and his funders. Would you please tell us a little bit about his connections and how he made his money and his connections with the Jewish or the Zionists, I should say, for YouTube’s sake, the Zionist power brokers?

Kevin Barrett: This is a good time to talk about that, because he just gave that speech to the Knesset in Israel just yesterday. And you have to see it to believe it. The part about Miriam Adelson—she was there in the Israeli Knesset. And so he singled her out, and basically said that she and her husband had these huge bank accounts, “$60 billion in the bank. Not bad, Miriam. And with that money, you bought me, basically. And Sheldon, he gave me hundreds of millions of dollars. And so he would come to the White House. And I’d say, no, you can’t just come to the White House any time of day and expect to get in. That’s not how it works. But I’d let him in anyway.”

Then he goes on and says that Miriam Adelson is more loyal to Israel than the United States. He says, “Miriam, I don’t want to embarrass you, but I asked you which you were more loyal to and you wouldn’t answer me. And I took that to mean Israel.” I mean, it’s like a comedy routine. I think it’s really just Trump’s stream of consciousness. He resents being a slave of the Chosenites at some level, maybe partly unconsciously. But he enjoys the perks that come with it, being a billionaire or fake billionaire or whatever.

(Read the full transcript at my Substack by clicking “transcript” above the video image.)

