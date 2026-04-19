Why the Pope Should Be Appointed Supreme Leader of the USA

Who should be anointed Supreme Leader of the United States of America? Donald Trump fancies himself a shoo-in. Like the 1960s Beatles, he thinks he’s more popular than Jesus. He wants a lifetime appointment, daydreaming: “If we happen to be in a war with somebody…no more elections.”

I agree with Trump that America could use a Supreme Leader: someone who’s appointed for life and exercises guardianship over the state, like the Supreme Leader in Iran, or the Pope in the Vatican. But the last man on Earth worthy of such a position is Donald J. Trump. Instead, I’m voting for the guy Trump picked a fight with this week: Pope Leo.

Trump’s spat with the Pope, like a pro wrestling match, pits a decent protagonist against a “cartoonishly evil” villain. On one side, a thoughtful, reasonable, peace-loving guy in a Pope’s hat; on the other, a deranged Epstein-class-blackmailed narcissistic megalomaniac who might as well be sprouting Baal horns. (Wait a minute…he actually is sprouting Baal horns!) Only the dumbest pro wrestling crowd on Earth, which would be saying something, would have trouble figuring out who to cheer for.

Most Americans are cheering for the Pope to kick Trump’s lard-padded rear end all the way down to the seventh circle of hell. Figuratively speaking, I mean: They love Leo and are increasingly ready to vote in a Democratic Congress that will impeach and convict Trump in preparation for a court sending him to spend the rest of his life sharing a cell with Netanyahu or some woman who looks a little bit like Ghislaine Maxwell or that Israeli national hero who rapes people to death with sticks.

Me, I’ll vote for a Democrat when hell freezes over. Anyone who thinks we can solve America’s problems by voting for the right major party, or the left one, obviously hasn’t been paying attention.

The former United States of America has been devoured by systemic rot. All that’s left is the putrescent corpse of the country that existed before Israel and its Epstein Class murdered John F. Kennedy and set the stage for the Kosher Nostra’s total takeover of almost everything that matters.

But the problem isn’t just the Epstein class. It’s the system that opened the door to them: a fake democracy run by an actual oligarchy.

The Founding Fathers didn’t intend it that way. They created a democratic republic, with the republican elements holding democracy in check by way of an “aristocracy of virtue.” They believed that if some people have vastly more power than others, well, that may not be democratic, but it’s okay because the powerful people are a self-selecting virtuous elite. People with plenty of money, which buys power, are presumably more virtuous than wastrels and beggars: to gain that money, or not lose it, they must have been diligent, capable, reasonably honest, prudent, responsible, and so on. Such people, in theory, would run the country, advised by the hoi polloi by way of elections.

The American Republic has fallen because its oligarchy has steadily grown less virtuous and more vicious. Why? The most obvious answer: “Blame the Jews.” Since Jews took over from Protestants as America’s dominant ethic group after World War II, the typically Protestant virtues of diligence, probity, sexual restraint, frugality, universalist fair-mindedness, and a certain asceticism, have given way to the typically Jewish vices of greed, dishonesty, tribal nepotism, sexual profligacy and deviance, and so on.

But were the WASPs really all that virtuous? Perhaps not, though at least the vicious ones had the decency to be genteel hypocrites, following La Rochefoucauld’s dictum that “hypocrisy is the tribute vice pays to virtue.” In any case, the USA was a completely different place back when gambling was illegal (now Adelson uses gambling proceeds to buy Presidents for Israel) and sex outside of marriage could land you in jail (now thinking there’s something wrong with it can practically land you in psychiatric observation) and liquor could not be bought on Sundays or after hours (today, only Muslims can even begin to envision booze restrictions) and obscenity, blasphemy, and pornography, not to mention blackmailing presidents by pimping children to them, were self-evidently crimes.

Back when vice was illegal, Jews specialized in selling it. Usury, prostitution and human trafficking, abortion, liquor and drugs, gambling…such activities were taboo for Christians, but perfectly kosher for Jews to sell to outsiders. Now vice, and Jews, have come out of the closet and taken over. Everything is permitted, except criticizing the vicelords and their all-powerful oligarchy…because that would be antisemitic.

But the fault, dear Brutus, is not in our Jews, but in ourselves. We’ve opened the door to vice, and the Jews who peddle it, by relinquishing religion.

The one modern secular intellectual who gets this right is Emmanuel Todd, whose The Defeat of the West explains how ever-increasing secularization eventually lead to nihilism. Gemini summarizes:

Stages of Secularization: Todd outlines a shift from “active” religion to a “zombie” phase (where religious habits persist without belief), ultimately arriving at a “zero” stage.

The Rise of Nihilism: He argues that when the religious framework that once provided social cohesion (such as the work ethic and discipline of Protestantism) disappears, societies are left with an “emptiness”.

Deification of Emptiness: This state of “irreligion” does not simply result in neutrality; according to Todd, it produces a “deification of emptiness” or nihilism, which he characterizes as a drive to negate reality and destroy things and people.

Geopolitical Impact: Todd connects this nihilism to a “cult of war” and suggests it is a primary driver of the instability currently facing Western nations, particularly the United States.

Protestants and post-Protestants tend to see religion as an individual thing. They think it’s about belief. But sociologists know how peculiar and unfounded that view is. Religion, ever and always, is about groups, not individuals. And it’s mainly about rituals and other actions, not beliefs. Religion is the glue that holds a community together. It promotes practices that offer a taste of the other world, in service to mapping out an orientation and a meaning to human existence, stuck as it is between this world and the next. To the extent that beliefs matter, they provide a metaphysical basis for privileging virtue over vice. But they do this mainly by infusing rituals and actions and shared systems of meaning, not by inculcating belief or arguing theology.

Any society without religion inevitably rots into nihilism and dries up and blows away. That’s what’s happening to the West even as we speak.

Trump, an openly vicious loudmouthed braggart forced into war for Israel by Epstein-class blackmailers, epitomizes the nihilism that infuses the West. The leadership in Islamic Iran, by contrast, is conspicuously virtuous, reflecting a society that is still held together by the glue of religion, as all viable societies are.

So to fix the USA, it won’t be enough to just vote out the Epstein oligarchy. We need a return to religion.

I propose that the Constitution be amended to include the post of Supreme Religious Leader, who will exercise guardianship over the American government and political system in roughly the same way Ayatollah Khamenei does in Iran. Our Supreme Religious Leader, like Iran’s, will be appointed by a Council of Experts elected by the people. The Council will consist of qualified religious scholars whose morals and ethics are beyond reproach, and whose reputation for spirituality is well-founded. (The Council itself will of course have to determine who meets those criteria and is eligible to be a candidate, whether for the Council itself, or for political office in Congress or the presidency.)

The American Council of Experts will of course be more diverse than Iran’s, which consists entirely of Shia clerics. (Admittedly, Iran’s actually boasts a fair degree of religious diversity, since Iranian clerics hold extremely diverse views, though nothing remotely like what the US Council of Experts will feature.)

The American Council of Experts will have to consist of people who respect other faiths and know something about them. Since our decadent society sends many of its brightest sons to seek plunder in Wall Street gambling houses or corrupt DC law firms, not to Religious Studies programs, we may initially face a shortage of qualified experts. In fact, the initial Council may be unable to muster more than two experts, E. Michael Jones and yours truly. After we are done appointing Pope Leo as America’s first Supreme Religious Leader, we will start taking applications from religiously-grounded intellectuals who would like to join us on the Council.

False Flag Weekly News Transcript

Kevin Barrett: Welcome to False Flag Weekly News, the weekly news show that almost manages to keep up with the insanity that’s afflicting your world. I’m Kevin Barrett with Dr. E. Michael Jones. Hey, Mike, how’s it going?

E. Michael Jones: Good, Kevin. Good to be here.

Kevin Barrett: It is. Yeah, we’re here. The world hasn’t ended yet. The Strait of Hormuz might sort of kind of be open or maybe not. We’ll get into that. We’ll also get into the big slugfest between the crazy president and the much saner pope. But first, let’s do our usual PSAs, public service announcements. We stand with Iran, and you can help False Flag Weekly News continue by going to truthjihad.com, finding your way to False Flag Weekly News, going to link number one, and that’s the fundraiser. Don’t let them cancel us. These guys have, but these guys haven’t. So you can PayPal or Zelle to TruthJihad(at)gmail(dot)com. You can freeze the frame and use the Mark of the Beast there, or better yet, here at SP Donate. And here we are. This is the—what is this? This is the PSA for “assassinate assassins.” So we’re told that the government has plans to kill all enemies, which would probably include us. So we better get them before they get us. So I actually called for the assassination of any political leader who even contemplates assassination. Good thing I’m not a political leader or I would have to assassinate myself. You can read the comment that was taken down from Yahoo by hitting pause. Yeah, so there she is. She’s been taken out of the lineup at MSNBC, Fox or wherever she was, not in a bad way. And Putin is still walking with us.

Okay, breaking news. So, Mike, I’m sure you saw the breaking news today. Is it that the Strait of Hormuz is open or...? No, it’s closed. No, it’s open. No, it’s closed. What do you make of this?

E. Michael Jones: Well, first of all, it’s an admission that they can’t go back to the status quo ante, which was that it was open to traffic and no tolls were being charged. So they can’t do that. So they have to do something else. So don’t just stand there and do something. So first they attack infrastructure. They’re threatening to attack infrastructure or attack civilians because they took out all the military targets they can take out. And now they’ve decided to blockade the blockade. Where does this end?

So this means, I think, that they will attack Chinese ships so that the Iranians will let the Chinese ships through. But then the Americans will attack them and try to blockade them six weeks before they are going to have trade negotiations with China.

It’s what you’re saying is you’re just flailing around. I think the operative instructions there are: don’t just stand there, do something, even though it doesn’t change anything. Do something.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, flailing around is right. Some people always thought the United States was too big to flail, but that’s apparently not the case under Trump anyway.

So, yeah, this is getting crazier by the day. I’ve been on Press TV a couple of times talking about this. And, of course, it’s back to the usual Strait of Hormuz routine, apparently, where Iran has its toll booth and it doesn’t allow enemies through. So we’ll see how that develops. So this was the video of the traffic, and it seems like some of the traffic’s been turning around and going back. A lot of it’s turning around and going back. So, yeah, I guess so much. Here’s Trump trying to open the Straits. (Charlie Chaplin trying to open door.)

Well, he hasn’t gotten it open yet. So I was on Press TV earlier today and also last night on the rolling coverage talking about this. And it’s Hormuzian confusion. That almost rhymes, but not quite. And, well, again, it’s really anybody’s guess what Trump is going to say next. Over in Iran, they’re supporting their government. These rallies are considerably larger than those small squares that they could fill with a few dozen people who hate the regime. So I guess Iran’s pretty united behind their war effort. This is Isfahan. And then Kushner and Witkoff, I guess, are praying for peace. (Image of them banging their beanie-topped heads against the Kvetching Wall.) Why did Trump send those guys to negotiate with Iran, Mike?

E. Michael Jones: That’s a good question. I thought there was a change that the Iranians had said that they were willing to talk to Vance, J.D. Vance, because he wasn’t a Jewish real estate dealer. But then it turns out that that’s not right either because Kushner and Witkoff went to Islamabad along with Vance. And to top it all off, Vance took a call from Netanyahu while he was in the middle of negotiation.

Well, the point here is that we talked about the Pope and Donald Trump. J.D. Vance is right in the middle. He’s a Catholic who was in the administration. So how do you react that way? The sensible thing to do would be to try and distance yourself from the Trump administration, to try and maneuver into a position where you have some type of independence. But he can’t do that. He wasn’t able to do that. He kind of stepped onto the stage and flubbed his lines, as many people do in history. It’s kind of like a repeat of Mike Pence, who was also a vice president. Couldn’t understand the dynamics of the situation. Couldn’t understand the way the Catholic vote was flowing out of MAGA, out of the MAGA coalition. Couldn’t do anything to address that. And so he took a kind of stance where he tried to lecture the Pope about not talking about theology. Be careful when you talk about theology.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, we’re going to get to that one. Yeah, he definitely put his foot in it there. Also, he should be taking phone calls not from Bibi Netanyahu, but maybe from the Pope. I think he would solve this thing a lot faster if he did that. Let’s get into the Trump versus Pope story. That’s our headline story this week. So Trump is attacking the Pope, which doesn’t seem like a good political strategy, six months out of the midterms. And especially because Trump sounds so unhinged. The Pope is weak on crime. Okay. And not only that, the Pope is weak on war, which is the real issue here, apparently. And then the Pentagon threatened the Pope. Did they? Did Hegseth get drunk and ask how many divisions the Pope has? What’s this about, Mike?

E. Michael Jones: Well, they’re trying to—they don’t understand diplomacy. I think that’s the fundamental problem here. You don’t come on with a strong position that alienates the people that you have to keep on board. Just from a simple political point of view, one of the guys who understood this was Bill Clinton, who did a speech shortly after the whole Pope-Trump thing blew up. And he talked about swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The Catholics are always the swing vote in these states, and it’s not a big percentage point. So if you alienate a relatively small number of Catholics, you lose the election. That’s what they didn’t do.

Kevin Barrett: They alienated a huge number of Catholics.

E. Michael Jones: Right, I know. So a completely unprecedented, full-blown attack on the religious leader of the largest group of Christians in the world and the largest group of Christians in the United States of America, with no sense that there might be political fallout from this. So it’s hard to understand anything other than Trump’s ego or his dementia being behind this.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, I thought Trump was a canny politician, an idiot savant who had a talent for politics. But it seems like the savant part is wearing off. And so, yeah, weeks away from developing nuclear communion wafers. Watch out for that.

E. Michael Jones: He was—the MAGA coalition was America First. That was it. A bunch of people came behind. That was an idea whose time had come. When he got into office, it became Israel First. And then what it degenerated into was religious war between the Jews, like Mark Levine, and the crypto-Jews, like the Christian Zionists, against the Catholics. I predicted this would happen because the kind of moderate Protestants that are symbolized by Tucker Carlson—his background is an Episcopalian drawing on what his father lived in, as Episcopalians in the CIA, that type of thing—that world has disappeared. And so it’s going to be a fundamental clash between Catholics and Jews. That’s what it came down to. And Trump, instead of evading or softening the blow, exacerbated the whole thing and created a huge conflict for Catholics in the government, especially Catholics in the military.

Kevin Barrett: Well, the problem is you guys don’t hate Muslims enough. They (Catholics) don’t hate Muslims enough.

E. Michael Jones: Well, that’s the problem there. So you have the Pope, which is what you need if you’re going to have a universal church. You have to have someone outside of the political process who then can address the political process from that point of outside and say, these are the criteria you have to meet, the criteria for the just war theory. If you don’t meet them, it’s an immoral war and we can’t support it. It immediately puts the Catholics in the government in a bind. What do I do now? It’s approaching an even greater crisis because they’re going to apparently initiate a draft in December. That was the end of the war in Vietnam. They had to get rid of the draft because it alienated an entire generation. Now it’s going to be even worse. This is the ADL saying this: the most anti-Semitic generation in the history of the United States is now the 20- and 30-year-olds who are completely tuned into the Jewish question, unlike the baby boomers, unlike our generation, who are still watching Fox News. And they are now going to be put in a position where basically, are you willing to die for Israel in what the Pope and the military vicariate archbishop has said is an immoral war? That’s not going to work. That is not going to work.

Kevin Barrett: Well, maybe those 20-somethings need to get drafted to be sent to Israel to liberate Palestine. That’s a war that some people would say might actually be a just war. But here, let’s check out our— we have a long list of these Trump versus Pope slides this week. People, of course, had fun with this. But this obviously is retouched. But the guy really did look sort of like Epstein in the original. And above Trump’s head, we see that bald figure with the horns and these sort of demonic wings or something. And what’s that about? Because that actually wasn’t in the image that existed before Trump tweeted this. So the very first time that anybody saw this image with that demon above Trump’s head was in Trump’s tweet of the image. Somebody retouched it, probably not Trump himself. And so here’s Trump trying to explain what happened.

Donald Trump: Well, it wasn’t depicted. It was me. I did trust it. And I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support. And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, how do they come up with that? It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.

Kevin Barrett: Okay, so Trump is a doctor, and so this is an image of Trump as a doctor. And then here he is tweeting against the Pope. He’s weak on crime, terrible for foreign policy, on and on and on. Yeah, like you said, this just seems politically totally self-destructive and crazy. I mean, he’s losing his marbles, if he ever had any in the first place.

E. Michael Jones: But on the other hand, what he’s doing is introducing a religious dimension to politics, which is an interesting gambit to take because then it brings back what exactly is this country’s relationship to religion? That’s a complicated question because we have never had an established religion, although we do have an established religion de facto. It’s kind of proof you can’t get along without an established religion. So instead of saying up front that it’s this or that or the other thing, we have the Congress now celebrating a Holocaust memorial.

Kevin Barrett: Okay, we’re back after some technical difficulties here at False Flag Weekly News, doing the Trump versus the Pope section with Dr. E. Michael Jones. So, Mike, you were just talking about the poor political judgment shown by the White House.

E. Michael Jones: Right. By introducing these specifically religious themes, you’re undermining the fundamental operating system of the American Republic, the de facto, which is basically that the Enlightenment is above all religions. That’s the premise. You have it in plays like Nathan the Wise, a classic play by Lessing about the discussion between Saladin, King Richard the Lionhearted, and a Jew. And the Jew is Lessing, and he’s the de facto smart guy in the room. But basically the whole point of this is that religion is compared to a ring. The true religion is a ring that God has given, but he gave many rings. Nobody knows whether it’s the true ring anymore, so we all have to pretend that we’ve all got the true ring. But what you’re doing is elevating the Enlightenment above that type of discussion that rational people—it’s like the Masonic lodge. We understand all the hoi polloi believe in God, but we have a superior understanding. That’s the de facto hidden grammar. And so therefore we will go along that line. He broke that mold by identifying himself with Jesus Christ. By doing that, you are doing exactly what that Jew David Gelernter did, the Yale professor who wrote a book called America: The World’s Fourth Great Religion. So you are making it into an idol that is going to alienate people who take Christianity seriously or any religion seriously. And there’s going to be a pushback. And then you’re going to look into what’s the real story here, and that’s going to lead back to Baal.

The Ayatollah Khomeini was right when he said America was the great Satan. The real hidden grammar, that’s that figure in the middle there. I don’t know who put it in, but it’s like this demonic figure that now has people talking about this. He started a discussion that he really did not want to start. You don’t want to start this discussion. But being impulsive the way he is, he got himself involved in something that is going to lead where he doesn’t want it to go.

Kevin Barrett: Indeed. He’s giving ammunition to the Iranians who are saying that the Americans are on the side of Baal. And we’ll talk about that in a second. But let’s see, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. There’s so much to talk about with this Pope versus Trump stuff. So you were suggesting in your tweet that it looks like Trump is suffering from tertiary syphilis or whatever other kind of dementia seems like as good a guess as any.

E. Michael Jones: Yes. So I said this. There’s a book out there called Pox by a lady named Deborah Hayden. I reviewed it when it came out years ago. And it’s an interesting book because it talks about a lot of figures. The common denominator is they all had syphilis. Now, most of the time, this is obviously before penicillin, but it had a huge effect. And so what they began to realize was that tertiary syphilis, which is the stage after, like 20 years after you’re infected, shortly after you’re infected it seems that the disease goes dormant. But what it does is those spirochetes will move up, and they can take control of your brain. And that occurs about 20 years later. So this is theoretically possible. We know that Bill Gates contracted a venereal disease from the Epstein episode. We know that Donald Trump wasn’t a model of chastity. I don’t know. It’s always difficult diagnosing syphilis because it always masquerades as something else.

Kevin Barrett: You’re not a doctor, but at least you know you’re not a doctor, unlike Trump.

E. Michael Jones: Now wait a minute. I am a doctor. I have a PhD in America. I’m that kind of doctor too. And that makes me an expert on African AIDS because that was a complete fiction. So I gave that talk in Africa. So the question is, the reason I mention this is because after studying it for so long, they came up with actual symptoms. And one of them is delusions of grandeur. Grandiosity is one of them. It’s called pressure of speech, another symptom, which is basically you constantly talking, but the normal filters that you have are completely missing. And so you say things that are completely inappropriate, like open the fucking straits on Easter Sunday. Happy Easter and open the fucking strait. This is not appropriate speech in any way, shape, or form. It is certainly not appropriate speech for the president of the United States. And so what happens is he’s bringing about a discussion of this. It’s completely antithetical to his own self-interest and beyond his control. That’s what I think is happening. It lends credence to people like Emmanuel Todd, the French philosopher who was talking about the decline of the American empire because of the evaporation of Protestantism.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, I agree. I think he’s the best French intellectual out there these days. So here’s Carrie Prigine-Mahler tweeting that Iran defends Catholics more than U.S. politicians do, pointing out that Pazeshkian is standing up for the Pope against Trump. So we can see who’s on the side of God, who’s on the side of Baal here. And you’re pointing out in this tweet, of course, that it’s a big problem for Vance, the Catholic who’s supposed to be Trump’s heir apparent.

E. Michael Jones: Right. By the way, just to get back to Carrie, there were two archbishops on that religious freedom panel, and they both threw her under the bus. Barron did it first. She was hoping for support, and Barron threw her under the bus. But the one woman on the committee was a Muslim who came to her defense. So again, we’re seeing tectonic plates shifting.

Kevin Barrett: Absolutely. Your call for a Muslim-Christian alliance is definitely timely. So this isn’t the first time Trump’s been inappropriately tweeting about the Popes and religious figures and offending Christians. He actually claimed that he should have been given the job of Pope at one point and tweeted this picture. You can’t make this stuff up. And here we get to the Baal part of it. So somehow that image above Trump in the version that he tweeted is this Baal figure, which is— I was looking at a movie or something. But the question is, who put it there? Because this picture of Trump healing the sick existed before Trump tweeted it, but it didn’t have Baal in it. And so the version that Trump tweeted does have Baal in it. Is Trump putting Baal into his tweets for some reason just to make us think he’s even crazier and more demonic than we thought he was? And he says he’s a doctor, but nobody believes that.

So it’s very, very strange. Here’s one version of it that each of those figures matches up with somebody in Trump’s life, more or less, whether it’s Soros, Jeffrey Epstein, Mark Levin, Ivanka, Laura Loomer, Randy Fine. And this is likely to get Trump chased from the White House. Normally, I think Jesus, peace upon him, only used physical violence against Jewish bankers, but he might make an exception with Trump. Marjorie Taylor Greene says this is the Antichrist spirit, and that ties in with that Baal. Now, who would put Baal in this picture and have Trump tweet it? It’s hard to figure out.

So Mike, what do you make of this Baal imagery?

E. Michael Jones: Well, there’s a connection that he certainly would not want to make. But what happened after Roe v. Wade got overturned? Four hundred Jewish organizations came out and said that abortion was a fundamental Jewish value. What was Moloch or Baal? That was child sacrifice. What did the Jews do? Their feet were still wet from walking across the Red Sea when Moses delivered them from the Egyptian captivity. They immediately started worshiping Baal or Moloch. So this is the story that’s coming out. It seems to be a coherent story, but the only mystery here is who’s connecting these dots. Which goes back to that figure there. Who put that figure in there? Did AI put that figure in there? Was that intentional? Did Trump put it there deliberately? We don’t know. We just have to meditate. But there is a coherence to this story that I think is coming out. And it’s the opposite of the story that Trump would intend for his own political purposes.

Kevin Barrett: Well, that’s for sure. First he picks a fight with the Pope right after using foul language on Easter, and then he puts Baal into his tweet right when the Iranians are out there burning effigies of Baal and saying they’re at war with the Epstein class, which worships Baal. So he’s playing right into this narrative against him. And social media is full of these takeoffs on great religious art, imagining that he’s Jesus or the Pope or whoever he thinks he is this week. And again, he says he’s a doctor. He says he heals people. So nobody’s believing that. And finally, Ken O’Keefe here is pointing out that the Epstein class behind Trump, these are the people who hate Mother Mary and hate Jesus.

And this spat has gone on all week. It didn’t stop. Trump went off on the Pope, went off on him again. The Pope responded very temperately and cogently. And then Trump just went off on him again, more than once. I can’t even count how many anti-Pope statements Trump made this week. So it seems like the Antichrist spirit is manifesting itself in the White House.

And I wrote a piece about this. Anyway, it’s back and forth. And I don’t think Trump’s going to call in a military action against the Vatican. That would be going too far.

E. Michael Jones: I think that’s going too far, but this is an attempt. So what about the Antichrist? It has a tradition in Scripture. The Book of Revelation was written during the time of Nero, the emperor of Rome, who was persecuting Christians. So what you see here is that the Antichrist is a type. There will be an Antichrist, an actual figure that comes at the end. But I don’t think it’s Trump because he’s not deceiving anyone. And the Antichrist will—Revelation says even the elect will be deceived. He’ll be such a plausible figure. Trump is not plausible, but he is acting according to a scenario that repeats itself throughout history. Nero, he was an Antichrist. He persecuted the church. The same thing was true of Julian the Apostate, another Roman emperor who also persecuted the church. It was Persia that stopped Julian the Apostate. And I see it as the same role that Iran is playing right now. We are incapable of breaking the rod of tyranny. We, the American people, are incapable of doing it. We have a political process that has installed these people. And when God allows the people, warns them through the prophets and they kill the prophets and ignore everything they said, he eventually says, I’m taking it out of your hands now. You will be punished from the outside. He sends Nebuchadnezzar and that drags them into the Babylonian captivity.

This is something similar to what happened to Julian the Apostate. He was going to work with the Jews to bring about his Middle East foreign policy, which is basically I’m going to conquer Persia. And he attacks Persia. The attempt to rebuild the temple, which is always an Antichrist project, failed. And he went ahead and attacked Persia anyway. And Shapur II destroyed his army in a kind of miraculous way. And so Trump—here we go again. Julian the Apostate is retreating back through the desert to Rome. A figure comes out of a sandstorm with a lance and stabs him. And the last words that Julian says is, Thou hast triumphed, O pale Galilean, and he dies. So we see all these uncanny replications of current situations.

Kevin Barrett: I can’t imagine Trump saying anything as coherent as “Thou hast triumphed, O pale Galilean,” but other than that it’s a pretty close parallel.

E. Michael Jones: Well, he’s still in that delusional phase. And I’m sure if you talk to Julian the Apostate before the guy with the lance showed up, he would have been talking pretty much the way Donald Trump is talking now. He probably had generals who were telling him, look, we can’t invade Persia. They’re these big mountains. It’s not going to work. And he just ignored them in that kind of manic phase where the delusion just before the bubble pops. And then suddenly the whole thing disappears.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, that’s a plausible analysis. So they did figure out who supposedly first sent Trump this picture, but that hasn’t answered the question about who put Baal in it. So the guy who did it was some crazy Trump supporter from Florida who’s given him money before and gotten him in trouble before. And so here’s the Baal part of the picture that somehow got inserted using Photoshop or what have you. And again, it’s a kind of a mystery how it got there. In any case, Trump’s tertiary syphilis or delusions of grandeur, narcissism, whatever it is, it’s obviously getting worse by the week, if not by the day.

Kevin Barrett:And he’s lashing out at everybody, not just at Jesus, not dressing up as Jesus and lashing out at the Pope, but he’s also going off on Joe Kent and Tucker Carlson, calling them sleazebags, saying they have low IQs. I’m pretty sure all of those people have considerably higher IQs than Trump does.

And then Marjorie Taylor Greene is talking about how Trump all but gave her son a death threat, saying it would be her fault if somebody killed her son because of her not being a Trump loyalist. So he’s really out of control. But his people around him are stepping in it too.

Vance and Hegseth this week—this is what you mentioned earlier, Mike. Vance told the Pope he had to be very, very careful in getting involved in matters of theology, which is definitely one of the more bizarre statements from a Catholic vice president, wouldn’t you say?

E. Michael Jones: Yeah, he was badly advised here. He was badly advised. He should have tried to educate the people and say, well, you know, we need some type of moral input to foreign policy because you’re trying to achieve the good through action, which is the purpose of practical reason. If you completely absent yourself from moral theology, you’re going to have an incoherent and irrational foreign policy, which is precisely what we have now. So he could have said that, but he just did not rise to the occasion.

Kevin Barrett: Right. Well, he’s in a tough position. Trying to defend Trump at this point is really kind of a fool’s errand, I think. Here was your tweet about this. So yeah, you pointed out that Vance flubbed his lines because he didn’t understand the dramatic changes that are taking place as we transition to the Fourth Republic. You would think if anybody in this administration had a clue about that, it would be Vance. But for whatever reason, he seems almost as clueless as the rest of them.

You can’t underestimate the—what should I say—the coup, the great achievement of the CIA during the initial period after World War II, when they were just getting started, like ’53, the attack on Mossadegh. They created the anti-communist crusade, and the Catholics were all on board. They got the Catholics on board. It was a guy like C.D. Vance, who was working for both the CIA and Time-Life, great in creating these propaganda campaigns. In 1953, the same year that the coup in Iran took place, he said that the CIA had lost its greatest salesman because Stalin had died.

Now you got the allegiance of all of these Catholics behind the government, the United States government, at the very time that the government was actually attacking them through the destruction of Catholic neighborhoods. It was an orchestrated government campaign that I documented in my book, Slaughter of Cities, Urban Renewal as Ethnic Cleansing.

Now Trump is doing the exact opposite. You can’t afford to alienate a big group of people like this, and that’s precisely what he did. And Vance isn’t helping him. Now Hegseth is taking it even a step further.

Kevin Barrett: Again, these are all weird sorts of almost blasphemies, right? Trump dressing up as Jesus really is a blasphemy, and using foul language on Easter is blasphemous. Then Vance telling the Pope that he should stay out of matters of theology is kind of borderline blasphemous. It’s certainly offensive at least. But then here’s Hegseth reading this fake Bible verse from Pulp Fiction during a sermon at the Pentagon. The context here is that this fake Bible verse is spoken by Samuel L. Jackson’s character. He’s a hitman, and he’s about to brutally murder some kid and blow his brains out all over the screen. Disgusting, horrific scene. And Hegseth is preaching a sermon and uses that line from Pulp Fiction. I mean, this is like the Baal on the picture of Trump cosplaying as Jesus. These people seem like they can’t stop blaspheming.

E. Michael Jones: Well, this is a sect that is based on a radical distortion of the Bible. We’re talking about the Schofield Notes to the Bible, which got published by Oxford University Press, gave it a lot of prestige that it didn’t deserve because the Untermeyer family had those connections. Then that became the basis of Christian Zionism. But the problem is, they’re so overt in promoting this, you get pushback from the Catholics. “Wait a minute, that’s not my religion.” Suddenly you’re exacerbating the Protestant-Catholic split, for example, at the very time you should be smoothing it over and trying to provide a united front against the common enemy, which is supposed to be Iran. It’s completely counterproductive. You don’t want to introduce religious division at a time of war.

If you go back and look at the term Judeo-Christian, it basically came into being during World War II because they wanted some type of united front against the Nazis. The Jews were being persecuted, the Holocaust narrative—blah blah blah—but that’s when that term was created. It was part of the propaganda campaign to unite the American people against a foreign enemy. But they’re doing the exact opposite now. They are creating religious division by this religious overreach that antagonizes people like the Catholics, who say, “Wait, that’s not my religion.” Then the Pope jumps in and backs up that claim, and suddenly you’ve got an impasse. You’ve destroyed the unity of the United States. We can’t project power. You’ve broken apart the MAGA coalition by highlighting the very religious differences that you would want to obscure or put in the background to have a successful political coalition. So it’s completely tone deaf. But maybe that’s God’s plan. Let’s allow these people enough rope to hang themselves, and they will bring about the exact opposite of what they intend, but what God intends.

Maybe that’s what God intends. I did a piece where I said we know that God wants peace—I wrote this article, it’s in Culture Wars—we know that God wants peace, but does God want a ceasefire? Maybe God wants a permanent peace that will entail the removal of this cancerous regime in the Middle East. Maybe that’s the only possible solution that will bring about peace. We have to keep this in mind when we’re looking at the global picture.

Kevin Barrett: Well, to the extent it’s a religious war, all of these things are making the Iranian narrative sound much more plausible. They say they’re fighting against Baal. They say they’re fighting against the Epstein class, which worships Baal and whose headquarters of their global crime ring is occupied Palestine. That’s looking all too plausible. All of this blasphemy—whether it’s Trump pretending to be Jesus and then lying, or Hegseth uttering fake Bible verses from a horrific scene in a horrific movie—it’s making the American political class look like they’re run by Baal, run by the Antichrist.

E. Michael Jones: This was kind of the genius of Ayatollah Khomeini, who called America the Great Satan and introduced that type of religious discourse into the political world at a time when the United States was basically a technocratic operation: we have superior knowledge, superior weaponry, superior this, blah blah blah, and religion has absolutely nothing to do with it. That was the genius, and now all of these people are reinforcing the idea that Khomeini launched in 1979. It’s uncanny.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, I think you’re ahead of the curve in your discussions of this topic, the reason that America has a satanic streak. So here’s the scene from Pulp Fiction that Hegseth borrowed his supposed Bible line from. There’s Samuel L. Jackson about to shoot somebody point blank in the head, and Tarantino shows that in all of its bloody glory. That’s where he got the speech—Samuel L. Jackson’s speech right before he shoots this kid in the head. This Hegseth with his bizarre tattoos and stuff—he’s definitely from Baal.

Well, here’s our music video of the week in honor of Pete Hegseth...

What shall we do what the drunken Hegseth

Shall we do what the drunken Hegseth

Shall we do what the drunken Hegseth

Early in the morning He was drinking on the Fox set before the showtime.

He was drinking on the Fox set before the showtime.

Early in the morning. Married at the strip club in his uniform.

Married at the strip club in his uniform.

Married at the strip club in his uniform, early in the morning..”

Okay, that’s our tribute to Pete Hegseth.

And finally, the question arises: is Trump crazy, or is he just the Antichrist? You once said, Mike, he’s not very plausible, so he probably isn’t the Antichrist—probably just channeling the Antichrist. The New York Times is thinking he’s crazy. A lot of people have been asking these questions, going back to Bandy Lee publishing the book about him right as he entered his first term almost 10 years ago. But now we’re hearing it among all kinds of people, including his own advisors, allies, retired generals, diplomats, foreign officials—they say, yeah, he’s crazy. They’re not saying tertiary syphilis, but maybe they should be.

Kevin Barrett: Here’s my post suggesting he’s channeling the spirit of Antichrist, as is Hegseth, and even Vance when Vance is telling the Pope to keep his nose out of theology. It seems to me that the spirit of Antichrist may be something other than the supposed actual character, the Antichrist, who’s supposed to show up as one single individual, whether it’s Dajjal.

E. Michael Jones: Right. It’s always going to be the emperor who succumbs to his own delusions of grandeur. There’s always an element of insanity to that that doesn’t necessarily have to be physical dementia. It can be simply the result of consistently irrational behavior. Rational behavior is moral behavior. Morality is practical reason. If you live a life that is constantly divorced from reason, you could call it insanity. Why wouldn’t that be the same thing?

So Aquinas says, for example, that lust darkens the mind. That’s a good way of dealing with this. Obviously, he’s not a model of chastity. If you dedicate your life to lust, eventually the light of reason will go out. When the light of reason goes out, it sounds like insanity. Or when ambition, pride—when you finally lose control of that battle and act according to that vice—you become irrational. That means a kind of insanity. There’s a natural progression that doesn’t have to have a physical cause. It can follow from simply absenting yourself from living a life according to morality and practical reason.

Kevin Barrett: Absolutely. And if there’s any organic physical element, it could be syphilis—or too much Diet Coke. He supposedly drinks 15 or 20 Diet Cokes a day. I’m surprised he’s still alive.

Even Tucker Carlson is noticing the Antichrist spirit associated with Trump—the leader who exalts himself above all deities and mocks faith. A dark time for Washington. Iran is pushing back. The House missed ending the war by one vote. At this stage, having it that close is pretty interesting. The blockade was getting worse. It doesn’t look like that’s been solved.

Pakistan is siding with Iran. So the Americans have a supposed client state that seems more sympathetic to Iran than Washington. How the next round of negotiations will go—we’ll have to report back. It seems Ali Khamenei will go down in history as a bit of a chess master, as well as a grandfatherly religious leader, because it looks like the Iranians have got Trump checkmated, which is one reason he’s lashing out irrationally.

E. Michael Jones: Yeah, I agree. He painted himself into a corner. This was unnecessary. He could have had what he wants now if he had let the JCPOA stand. He brought about his own demise and the demise of the empire under the delusion that he’s saving it.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, the law of unintended consequences is coming back to bite him. The Iranians downed another expensive piece of military equipment this week—a spy drone. I’ve seen these in the Aerospace Museum in Tehran. They’ve got rockets, launchers, and American drones they’ve shot down or hijacked.

Trump is not doing well on social media. The Atlantic says he’s no longer a “Chad.” He’s losing the trolling contest to Iran, which is making short videos. The Iranian embassies are trolling him heavily. Iran is winning the social media war.

E. Michael Jones: The Iranians always loved making movies. They’ve had that tradition. Now they’re just upping their game with short videos geared to short attention spans.

Kevin Barrett: The allies of the United States are off the bus. Spain is the furthest off—refusing U.S. use of territory, shutting down connections with Israel, opening an embassy in Tehran. NATO is dissolving. Italy is stepping back. Australia had to make peace to get oil and gas. Trump is lashing out at allies.

E. Michael Jones: Where does it end? He’s going to be completely alone.

Kevin Barrett: Trump can always threaten Greenland or Tasmania.

The war on Russia isn’t going well either. Europeans are escalating recklessly with drones. Russia is warning that strikes could trigger NATO’s mutual defense clause. But NATO will likely fall apart before that.

E. Michael Jones: Germany is the anomaly—internalizing commands of its oppressors, continuing a war not in its interest, damaging its own industry. Eventually they’ll have to leave NATO and make peace with Russia…

Kevin Barrett: Let’s talk about the Internet fringe material this week...This was the big New Yorker article, how the Internet fringe infiltrated Republican politics.

And by Internet fringe, they basically mean people like us who have noticed that the Zionists are occupying not only Palestine, but also the United States of America. So all these young people are waking up to this.

And so here’s the New Yorker sending a photographer to take these old-fashioned black and white pictures to try to make these young people who notice what’s going on in the world look weird and old-fashioned. And there’s the scary, scary picture of Nick Fuentes. A little double exposure there to make it exciting.

“On his popular streaming show, Fuentes opines about the virtues of Adolf Hitler and the nuisance of women and minorities.”

Right, right.

E. Michael Jones: Look, I think Israel just listed the top 10 anti-Semites in the world.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, we’re going to get to that.

E. Michael Jones: I know. I just want to complain about that.

But what we’re talking about here is a controlled opposition of people that exaggerate or are not predictable and so on and so forth. And then they’re trying to establish, put this label on what is a growing movement of unhappiness with Jewish control of our culture.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, they’re trying to make it look weird and sinister. But the cool thing about this article is that it makes it clear that the majority of the young conservatives are hip to this. Like, I think they quoted something like three quarters or two thirds or whatever of the Republican Senate staffers now believe that Israel killed JFK and did 9-11.

Well, they did.

And so, wow, that means that we’re, I think we’re succeeding in our mission. You know, there were times in this truth jihad I’ve been doing since 9-11 that I got a little discouraged and wondered what the long-term historical record would show about this. But it does seem that the younger people are waking up, and surprisingly to me anyway.

E. Michael Jones: Is that, by the way, is that Dinesh D’Souza?

Kevin Barrett: Oh, this?

E. Michael Jones: Yeah.

Kevin Barrett: I don’t know. I don’t know Dinesh D’Souza that well. It looks sort of like him.

E. Michael Jones: Fishback.

Kevin Barrett: Oh, yeah, Fishback. He’s the guy who’s running for governor in Florida.

E. Michael Jones: So a perfectly natural reaction to Jewish over-control in a place like Florida, where the governor goes to Tel Aviv to sign a hate speech bill that’s going to punish Floridians, and then they try to portray this guy as some type of...Demagogue or lunatic? No, this is a perfectly natural reaction.

They’re desperate because the New Yorker has what? Lost its ability to control the mind of the intelligentsia? They’re part of that whole obsolete categorization story that is now trying, flailing desperately to regain relevance when they cannot. There’s only one relevant topic now, which is Jewish control of our culture. That is the only political issue right now, and try to disguise that, try to demonize the people who are smart enough to wake up to it. It’s not going to work. Not going to work.

Kevin Barrett: Absolutely not. And this attempt to make these people look weird and scary, you know, that this black and white thing looks almost like it’s taken from the original George Romero zombie movie, The Night of the Living Dead. But they still came through with a certain... glamour might not be the word, but these kids, to me, they don’t look so bad. But they really worked in the New Yorker to get creepy black and white photos of them to make you scared of them.

And of course, the Epstein thing is central to this, right? I mean, everybody knows Epstein was an Israeli agent collecting blackmail material on powerful Americans, probably including Trump, which is probably why we’re at war with Iran.

And so the news this week on that front was that Pam Bondi tried to weasel out of her—what was it? She was summoned to testify in front of Congress. And by resigning or being fired or whatever she was, she supposedly weaseled out of it. Or so she says, so the Justice Department says, but apparently Congress doesn’t agree. So we’ll see how that plays out.

And so that’s the Epstein news this week.

Okay, Anti-Semitism Watch, our favorite part of the show. This was the top 10 anti-Semitic influencers in the world, according to this Israeli group, the Diaspora Affairs Ministry. They’re terrified of rising global anti-Semitism, conspiracy theories, and false claims about Jews and Israel. And I guess Dan Bilzerian got number one. He’s another quote unquote anti-Semite who’s running for Congress in Florida on a take back America from the Jewish Zionists who own it currently.

So here’s the top 10 anti-Semites. And like I said, Mike, we used to get attacked by the ADL on a regular basis, and you probably have more recently than I have. But I’m feeling left out.

E. Michael Jones: I am fairly left out there. So I’m just going to tell you the pushback I got response to this. And they’re saying that if someone wrote to me and said, look, if they put your name up there, someone’s going to Google your name and they’re going to find out that you wrote books and they may buy the book. And if you buy the book, they will be convinced that you’re not what they said you were. So they’re not going to put my name up. That’s what they said.

I think it’s true. I think it’s absolutely true.

Now, I don’t want to denigrate any of these people. I mean, God bless them for taking a stand for whatever. But if you have Mr. X podcaster, who is basically, that’s all he is, well, okay, put his name up. You’re not going to find anything. There’s not like some type of secret cache of information that will change your mind. It’s all pretty much what you see is what you get here.

And that’s why I think people like this, I don’t want to, again, I don’t want to denigrate any of these people, but that’s why they’re being promoted. This is a kind of controlled opposition. They also are, in some sense, unpredictable. And so you never know exactly what they’re going to be saying and so on and so forth. And so I think that’s the common denominator here.

The real strategy that’s been articulated was Ginsburg’s book, Fatal Embrace. The first stage and the most effective stage is called dynamic silence, where you don’t even exist anymore, according to these people. That’s the most powerful form of censorship. And this plays into that by the people who are left out.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, I think you’re onto something there. One of the commenters at the Unz Review said something like, well, maybe the reason that they’re not putting Kevin Barrett and E. Michael Jones and Ron Unz, especially, on this list is because anybody who actually reads those guys will learn something. And plus, they can win the intellectual debate. And some of these other people, well, maybe they can, but they’re not as likely to change people’s minds.

Well, this was another anti-Semitism watch story this week. The Espresso, which is the most popular coffee—no, the most popular magazine in Italy—published this cover of that Zionist settler harassing the Palestinian woman with abuse as the headline. And just by publishing that, they got into big trouble. The usual suspects, the Israelis and their friends, accused the Espresso magazine of, you guessed it, anti-Semitism for publishing that picture.

Leading to this tweet, imagine being so ugly that your own genocidal government condemns the publication of your photograph as a hate crime. That’s not nice, but it’s true.

E. Michael Jones: So now it’s anti-Semitic to take a picture of a Jew or of an Israeli?

Kevin Barrett: And, you know, it was certainly anti-Semitic to reveal the guy, the Israeli prison guard who raped the guy to death with a broomstick and turned into a national hero in Israel. You know, talking about him is anti-Semitic too.

So yeah, this guy became sort of the poster child for Zionism for this week. A Syrian girl was noticing him, as were others. And Kim.com has a fair number of followers on X, and he’s not that enthused with these attractive Jews of the Holy Land either.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu says that Europe is getting morally weak, so he used Holocaust Remembrance Day as the day to try to whip Europe back into line. Do you think he’ll succeed in the long term with this?

E. Michael Jones: No, no. The Holocaust is a trope of the Third Republic, and it’s going to disappear. They overplayed their hand. It’s over. It’s not working anymore.

Kevin Barrett: Spain and Italy are totally out of control, and the rest of Europe is on the way. Here in Spain, they are even burning effigies of Netanyahu. And of course, if you burn an effigy of a war criminal like Netanyahu, that would mean that you must be anti-Semitic. They blew it up, even. That’s even better than burning it.

E. Michael Jones: So eventually, yeah, we’ll have to ask the ultimate question: is God an anti-Semite? That’s a theological question. And I guess J.D. Vance would say that it’s theological. The Pope should definitely not get into it.

Kevin Barrett: So how about the Roald Dahl anti-Semitism scandal this week? The New York Times covered this new Broadway play that’s apparently a huge hit that’s basically designed to demonize Roald Dahl, the great children’s author behind Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and other classics.

So this John Lithgow, the actor who plays Roald Dahl, he says he loves the role because it’s so monstrous. He wants to be a monstrous anti-Semite like Roald Dahl.

But Mike, if you actually look at what did Roald Dahl say to get labeled as such a horrible, monstrous anti-Semite, it’s very, very tame and reasonable and errs on the side of being too philo-Semitic, in my humble opinion.

So the fact that they’re crucifying this guy long after his death is really…it’s revealing of the way that they must be just totally panicking about the fact that the world is finally onto them.

E. Michael Jones: Yeah, and why Roald Dahl? I mean, he was not a model of children’s literature as far as I’m concerned. He was a very subversive guy, a very unattractive guy, a kind of nasty guy that came out in his fiction, which is the type of thing that the New York Times used to promote to basically remove the innocence of children, or attack the innocence of children, or subvert that whole idea of children’s literature.

Kevin Barrett: Interesting. Could be. But now it turns out that they’re going to claim he’s nasty in a whole different way. That used to be a good way of being nasty, to subvert the innocence of children. But now we’re going to say that he was an anti-Semite.

And the interesting thing about this whole story was that they had to write stuff into the play that was not actually part of his biography to make it look like his career is being threatened. Because back when he was saying that the Israeli genocide of Lebanon in—what was it, 1981, 1983—the first Israeli invasion of Lebanon, when they just slaughtered like 30,000 Lebanese civilians, and he spoke out against that, and apparently at that time that didn’t get him canceled. You could still say things like that.

And he said some things about, you know, this group of people has gone from being the persecuted people to the persecutors in record time. That’s anti-Semitic? Give me a break.

E. Michael Jones: It reminds me of Donald Trump. What exactly is the point of attacking Roald Dahl at this point? Have you run out of other targets?Why are you attacking this man?

Kevin Barrett: Well, yeah, I’ll tell you, Mike. I actually have an answer. I think it’s because, as you see from this play, in the play they had to invent stuff that didn’t really happen in real life involving him being in danger of being canceled by the literary establishment. Back then, before the Jews had completely taken over, he could say stuff like that and not be canceled. But now you breathe a single word that they don’t like, and you’re toast. And so they put that in there, and now they’re trying to put that message out that if you say a single word that we don’t like, you’re toast.

E. Michael Jones: Yep.

Kevin Barrett: Okay, well, Orban, who, by the way, was put into power by Netanyahu strategists, is out. That’s the good news, I guess, that one Zionist, namely Orban, who’s out, even though he had some positive aspects to his way of ruling Hungary, as well as negative ones, but he lost. Peter Magyar decisively beat him this week.

And here’s the bad news. The future Hungarian PM is at least as equally Zionist-owned and operated. So one Zionist out, another Zionist—what’s it? Out with the old Zionists, meet the new Zionists.

It’s like American politics. We go from left wing Jews to right wing Jews or, in this instance, from right wing Jews to left wing Jews.

E. Michael Jones: So he’s a supporter of the European Union, which has held up 20 billion euros in aid. And he will free that up by introducing the homosexual agenda to Hungary. So, you know, back and forth, back and forth.

Kevin Barrett: Right. One Jewish Zionist party versus the other Jewish Zionist party. And some people are blaming Vance for this because everything Vance does turns to whatever. He leads Iran negotiations, the talks collapse. He visits the Pope, the Pope dies. He flies to Hungary to Papa Orban, Orban loses in a landslide. He’s on a streak. Okay. Go, Vance.

And finally, our last story of the week, will Trump actually try to have a cage fight or a, what do they call it, a UFC fight with the Pope? He’s building a UFC arena right at the front door of the White House. I mean, talk about vulgarity. I mean, this guy makes Jay Gatsby look like a very refined and cultured individual. What’s with this, Mike?

E. Michael Jones: I think there are very few apertures that allow you to enter Trump’s mind. And one of them is real estate and the other is wrestling. I think that’s the two. That’s it. So that’s the way he views the world, and so we naturally would build this arena there.

Kevin Barrett: Well, I don’t think there’s going to be a UFC fight between Trump and the Pope anytime soon. But you can’t put anything past Trump. So there you go. Anyway, whatever Trump does next week, we probably will have to go ahead and report it here on False Flag Weekly News.

All right. Well, thank you, Dr. E. Michael Jones. Always great touching base. Keep up the fantastic work. People are going to be increasingly admitting that you’ve been ahead of your time for a long time.

E. Michael Jones: Thank you. Thank you, Kevin. Good to talk to you.