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Raymond Kalberg's avatar
Raymond Kalberg
38m

The turncoats have left Islam for a paltry price.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
2h

👍👍👍 !!!

Doubtful that after so many years using type G & D (UK and old Indian style) plugs n' sockets in the GCC, their totally corrupt leaders will have the energy left to change domestic appliances to the more advanced type C and Schuko ones used in PERSIA ... 🤣🤣🤣

But there is hope: frequency and voltage is the same on both sides of their common little pond...

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