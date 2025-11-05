Most Zohran Mamdani voters loathe Nick Fuentes. Fuentes’ groypers aren’t big fans of Mamdani, either. But if “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” the two no-longer-marginalized figures, and their followers, ought to be friends.

Mamdani’s election as mayor of New York, and Fuentes’ almost simultaneous entry into the mainstream conversation, are not unrelated. The smarter fans of both Mamdani and Fuentes realize that America’s real enemy is its Zionist oligarchy. Overthrowing that oligarchy, and restoring relatively sane rule that takes majority interests into consideration, is the goal of both Fuentes’ America First movement and Mamdani’s brand of anti-Zionist democratic socialism.

Mamdani and Fuentes, of course, have different views of which “majority interests” need representation. For Mamdani, it’s the 99%—people who aren’t double-digit millionaires and billionaires. Fuentes and his followers don’t necessarily disagree. But they also want to reclaim power and agency for the racial and religious majority, namely white Christians.

Since Mamdani is neither white nor Christian, and his followers have been conditioned to believe that pro-white pro-Christian voices are reactionaries if not Nazis, there is an obvious basis for conflict between the two factions. Extremists on the Mamdani side have battled Fuentes types in street violence in places like Charlottesville and Portland. One could imagine the two figures leading their respective followers into an epic conflict, maybe even a new Civil War.

But one could also almost imagine them uniting to run for president on the same independent ticket. That would, of course, require enormous compromises from both sides.

What if they both decided that taxing America’s Zionist-dominated oligarchy out of existence was a joint number one priority? Mamdani probably already supports that, while Fuentes would need to rethink his worldview to sign on. He would have to recognize that rewriting the economic rulebook to favor non-oligarchs would open up opportunities for his groyper followers to crawl out of their moms’ basements and get jobs, marry, become responsible productive citizens and churchgoers, and support their wives and children.

To join forces with Fuentes, Mamdani would need to admit that the torrent of oligarchical abuse directed at Fuentes (“antisemite,” “conspiracist,” etc.) is a backhanded tribute to Fuentes’ honesty in addressing controversial but critically important topics. Though a nonwhite immigrant, Mamdani is presumably capable of understanding why ethno-religious majorities don’t like being decimated in the course of just a couple of generations. And as a Muslim, Mamdani should basically share the conservative family values that Fuentes espouses (in lieu of espousing an actual woman, but hey, Nick’s still young). To the extent that Mamdami is a believing and practicing Muslim, he ought to prefer a country dominated by Christian-style family values to the current Sodom and Gomorrah.

Fuentes and Mamdani are also natural enemies of the Orwellian social control mechanisms being developed by both the oligarchy’s left (Cass Sunstein) and right (Peter Thiel). Since both the Grand Groyper and the new NYC mayor loathe the genocidal Zionist settler colony squatting demonically in the Holy Land, perhaps they could agree to nuke it out of existence, thereby eliminating most of the world’s worst social control tech enterprises, as well as its worst war criminals.

If Fuentes and Mamdani teamed up and openly vowed to annihilate our ruling Zionist oligarchy, they might get Charlie Kirked or Kennedy’d or Wellstoned. But their joint martyrdom would certainly be glorious. And it might well inspire the younger generation to finally figure out who the real enemy is—IT’S THE ZIONIST OLIGARCHY, STUPID—and take belated but appropriate measures.