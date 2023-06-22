By Kevin Barrett, from the upcoming American Free Press, posted here in full for my paid subscribers only

When he announced he was running for president, RFK Jr. said that he, like his father, would “tell the truth to the American people.” Pulling no punches, Kennedy said that “when they start lying to us, Americans look for other sources because they know they’re being lied to.”

Because he speaks honestly and accurately about taboo subjects, Kennedy has been labeled a conspiracy theorist by mainstream media. He says the CIA killed his father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy. He says “COVID was clearly a bioweapons problem.” He blames Fauci and Bill Gates, among others, for orchestrating “a historic coup d'état against Western democracy” in the form of an exaggerated response to COVID. He says vaccines can cause autism. He says American presidential elections have been stolen, including Bush and Cheney’s re-election in 2004. Perhaps most importantly, he says the United States has been usurped by “a corrupt merger of state and corporate power” and that if elected he will do something about it.

All of the above statements are either flat-out true, or closer to the truth than the mainstream media’s version of events. RFK Jr. is indeed running a more truthful presidential campaign than any major-party candidate in living memory. But there is one subject he has not been truthful about: the crimes of the state of Israel and its American supporters.

In his first positive-spin mainstream interview after announcing his candidacy, Kennedy told David Samuels of Tablet that he was a lifelong fan of Israel and saw the Israelis as tough, heroic underdogs. The day after the article appeared, April 25, he celebrated Israel’s birthday—the day most of the world mourns the Palestinian holocaust—with a Jewish holocaust survivor. Then on May 29, Kennedy deleted his pro-Roger Waters tweet explaining that he didn’t share Waters’ views and that he supports Israel. On June 4th he marched to celebrate Israel with the rabid Zionist Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. Then on June 16, he saluted the pathological liar Elie “the Weasel” Wiesel and echoed Israel’s paranoid fear of nonexistent Iranian nuclear weapons (while remaining silent on all-too real Israeli nukes).

In a June 10 interview with Glen Greenwald, Kennedy bizarrely said: “Israel is going to the West Bank and killing children — it’s never doing that deliberately, never, and nobody has ever said it is.” In reality, hundreds of millions of people in the region, and all serious Middle East journalists including Israeli journalists, know that Israel deliberately murders Palestinian children as a matter of de facto national policy. Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked among other top Zionist leaders openly advocates the murder of “little snakes” (Palestinian children) and the mothers who give birth to them.

When Israeli soldiers finish their training, they celebrate by wearing T-shirts boasting about their deliberate sniper killings of Palestinian children. One such shirt shows a child in a rifle sight. The Hebrew lettering says: “The smaller they are, the harder it is.” Another shows a pregnant Palestinian woman with her belly in the cross-hairs. It reads: “One shot two kills.” Israeli snipers routinely brag about slaughtering children with tweets like “I killed 13 kids today.”

As Justin Raimondo observed, Israel kills children “for the fun of it.” It regularly celebrates new annual child-killing records. In A Gaza Diary, Chris Hedges famously described witnessing Israeli soldiers barking out obscene insults over loudspeakers to lure Palestinian children within range, then gunning them down for the sheer enjoyment of child-murder. Hedges: “Yesterday at this spot the Israelis shot eight young men, six of whom were under the age of eighteen. One was twelve. This afternoon they kill an eleven-year-old boy, Ali Murad, and seriously wound four more, three of whom are under eighteen. Children have been shot in other conflicts I have covered...but I have never before watched soldiers entice children like mice into a trap and murder them for sport.”

Why is RFK Jr. lying so shamelessly about Israel? In his announcement speech Kennedy said that his father’s 1968 presidential campaign had initially looked hopeless, but that “hopelessness in his campaign” had given him the “freedom to tell the truth to the American people.” Today, RFK Jr.’s campaign no longer looks hopeless. Shockingly, Kennedy’s favorability ratings are far ahead of Biden’s and Trump’s.

Many observers believe Kennedy is placating the Zionists because he thinks it will give him a real shot at the presidency. But his not-so-hopeless campaign, it seems, lacks “freedom to tell the truth to the American people” about at least one subject. Like Donald Trump, who vowed to put America first, but instead subjugated America to Israel, Kennedy apparently thinks Israel can make or break American presidential campaigns. Unfortunately, he is probably right.