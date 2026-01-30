Why Is Europe Committing Suicide?

False Flag Weekly News special! Kevin Barrett joins Laurent Guyénot from an undisclosed location in a bunker deep beneath the Alps.

When people say “Europe is committing suicide” they’re usually talking about demographics, meaning low fertility and excessive immigration. But Europe is also committing spiritual and geopolitical suicide. The low fertility that’s the main cause of the demographic problem is a symptom of a spiritual malaise in general and hedonistic, individualistic materialism in particular. Did that stem from the collapse of Christianity, as I generally argue? Or was there already something about Christianity that made Western civilization vulnerable to the Jewish-Zionist criminals who have taken over its commanding heights, as Laurent Guyénot thinks?

Geopolitically, too, Europe keeps acting against its own interest. It colludes in the coverup of the destruction of its energy supplies via Biden’s bombing of the Nordstream pipeline, then rabidly cheers on the US war on Russia…which was always also a US war on Europe. Now the US wants out, but Europe wants World War III!

Europe allows itself to be occupied by an empire that threatens to attack it in order to seize its territory (I’m talking about the US empire and Greenland, of course). It supports the genocide of Gaza and earns the wrath of the Global South...while destroying its own reputation as the home of international legal institutions like the ICC and ICJ. And now, Europe refuses to profit mightily from establishing trade relations with Iran, and instead shoots itself in the foot by becoming a fanatical cheerleader for looming Zio-American war on Iran.

In this episode of False Flag Weekly News, recorded in an undisclosed-location bunker deep beneath the Alps, Laurent Guyénot and I marvel at the insanity of the Zionist-oligarch-owned Trump regime…and the European poodles’ pathetically obsequious pandering to that evil empire.