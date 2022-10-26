By Kevin Barrett, for the forthcoming issue of American Free Press

On September 20, 2001, George W. Bush delivered a speech to Congress. Invoking the September 11 attacks, which the media had falsely blamed on radical Muslims within minutes of the Towers exploding into dust, Bush famously asked: “Why do they hate us?” He fatuously answered his own question: “They hate our freedoms: our freedom of religion, our freedom of speech, our freedom to vote and assemble and disagree with each other.”

On March 9, 2016, then candidate for President Donald J. Trump echoed Bush’s words: “I think Islam hates us.” Like Bush, he offered no coherent explanation. Oddly, Trump proposed policies seemingly intended to incite more hatred, including a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” and “taking out the families” of alleged Muslim terrorists.

It’s true that the United States has been angering Muslims, before and after 9/11—primarily by supporting the Zionist genocide of Palestine. It has also angered Chinese, Russians, Africans, and especially Latin Americans by pursuing arrogant and often murderous policies in those nations and regions. If Trump had followed his “America first” principles he could have greatly reduced the world’s anger at the US simply by turning it into a country that minds its own business.

In a world where ever-more-dangerous weaponry is ever-easier to come by, the US ought to be making friends rather than enemies. How?

By pursuing sensible win-win policies based on cordial relations with all nations. George Washington, our first president, laid out the traditional American approach to foreign policy: “Nothing is more essential than that permanent inveterate antipathies against particular nations, and passionate attachments for others, should be excluded; and that in place of them, just and amicable feelings towards all should be cultivated.”

The US under Joe Biden is doing the exact opposite. Biden feels a passionate attachment for racist Ukrainian fanatics, and an inveterate antipathy for Russians. He is passionately attached to Taiwan, and brimming with hatred for the rest of China. And like all US presidents since the Zionist mob murdered JFK, Biden has displayed a passionately servile attachment to Israel and an obligatory loathing for Israel’s enemies, the most important being Iran.

When people hate you for being arrogant, unjust, and cruel, vaunting such negative qualities risks raising the level of hatred to the point it becomes actionable. That’s one of the many reasons why we shouldn’t be provoking 230 million furious Pakistanis—citizens of the only Muslim-majority nation with nuclear weapons—by continuing the imprisonment and torture of their beloved compatriot, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, an MIT-educated Ph.D. neurologist, was falsely convicted of attempted murder and is serving an 86-year sentence in a military prison in Fort Worth, Texas. A petite mother of three, she was kidnapped, along with her three children, by a gang of CIA-affiliated bounty hunters in Karachi, Pakistan, in 2003. Her youngest child was apparently murdered by her captors, and she was repeatedly raped and tortured while being secretly and illegally detained without charges for five years at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

In 2008, a group of Navy Seals and FBI agents were detaining Siddiqui alongside Afghan police. One of the Americans apparently panicked and shot her in the stomach. When she miraculously didn’t die, her captors settled on a deliriously ridiculous cover story: They claimed that one of the Navy Seals had leaned his M-16 rifle against the wall near Siddiqui, and that the five foot tall 90 pound woman, debilitated by five years of torture to the point that she couldn’t even hold her head upright, supposedly sprang into action, snatched the rifle, and attacked the Americans, forcing them to return fire.

That cover story became the basis for the trial of Aafia Siddiqui on attempted murder charges. A kangaroo court in Manhattan, presided over by the notorious Zionist judge Richard Berman, displayed outrageous bias against Siddiqui (an ardent anti-Zionist) throughout the trial, ultimately convicting her of attempted murder and adding terrorist enhancements to augment the sentence.

On October 23, supporters of Aafia Siddiqui rallied outside the Fort Worth prison where she is being held. One of the organizers, Mauri Salakhan of Aafia.org, opines: “The whole bogus story that got her locked up is to cover up the fact that they made a tremendous mistake in the first place by going after her.”

Though Zionist propagandists have invented scurrilous tales linking Siddiqui to terrorism, she has never been charged with any crime other than the self-evidently bogus “attempted murder.” Perhaps her real crime is being a brilliant Muslim activist who doesn’t like Israel. Her detention and torture may be designed to send a message: Don’t mess with the Zionists who run the USA or this could happen to you.