Why Are Western Leaders Such Deranged Clowns?

A lot of noticing has been going on lately. People are noticing the Gaza genocide. They’re noticing that Western leaders, especially American ones, are enabling it. And they’re noticing the relationship between genocide complicity and the abysmal quality of leadership that prevails in today’s West.

The latest episode of False Flag Weekly News, featuring Prof. Oliver Boyd-Barrett, tackled the bad leadership issue head-on. We opened by discussing two notable essays, both published this week: A.J. Smuskiewicz’s “Dementia Joe and President Sybil: Pathologies of American Presidents” and Prof. Boyd-Barrett’s own “Aggressive Virus Feeds on Brains of Western Leaders” (a follow-up to his “Devious US Intention and Incompetence Always Good for Genocide.”)

Smuskiewicz notes that POTUS-46 a.k.a. “Dementia Joe, better known as Genocide Joe” was even more brain-dead than we realized, as explained in Jake Tapper’s new book. Coincidentally, just as Tapper’s book was raising questions of extreme malfeasance and possible treason on the part of Zombie Biden’s handlers, we learned that Biden has been “suddenly” diagnosed with a 9/10 Gleason score prostate cancer that must have been spreading for many years. Did Biden’s handlers cover that up too? Oliver Boyd-Barrett comments:

Let's just accept that he was suffering from dementia and that for a long period of time, we had a president who wasn't really functional. But you might say that, well, a president who has made good choices of advisor and the secretaries of state and so on, that nonetheless, a good government can be maintained. But what in fact happened, we had people like Sullivan and Blinken take over the shop on behalf of the neocon cabal that has essentially ruled until Trump's inauguration, at least, and I think actually still rule the United States.

So having a brain-dead zombie president controlled by neocon cabal handlers was actually quite convenient for that neocon cabal. It enabled the world’s first live-streamed genocide, for one thing. Does the cabal still rule? Are they using another deranged septuagenarian?

Trump’s derangement manifests in the erratic behavior satirized by Smuskiewicz:

NATO and the U.S. provoked Russia to invade Ukraine. Putin invaded Ukraine unprovoked because he wants to take over the whole country—and maybe Poland too. Russia is winning the war and holds all the cards. Russia is not winning the war and doesn’t hold any cards. Maybe Ukraine can join NATO. Ukraine can never join NATO. Putin wants peace. Putin does not want peace, so we will hit Russia with crushing sanctions. There will be no more sanctions on Russia. Zelensky wants peace. Zelensky does not want peace. We will stop all weapons to Ukraine. We will send more and better weapons to Ukraine. Ukraine needs to hold elections. Ukraine does not need to hold elections. We have a minerals deal. We do not have a minerals deal. No European troops should be in Ukraine. European troops should be in Ukraine. The U.S. should stop all involvement in Ukraine. The U.S. should take over Ukraine’s power plants. I’m talking to Putin. I’m not talking to Putin. I just talked to Putin. Who is Putin? Israel should finish the job in Gaza and do whatever it takes to eliminate Hamas and win the war there. Israel needs to stop the fighting and killing in Gaza. People in Gaza are suffering and want to live in peace. We will help them. People in Gaza don’t want peace. They are terrorists and must be destroyed. Israel can kick out all the Palestinians and take over Gaza. I’m going to buy Gaza and build resorts and casinos there. It will be beautiful for everyone! Netanyahu is an SOB and I hate him. I just s—ed Bibi’s c–k in the Oval Office while Miriam watched, and I told them both that I will do whatever they want me to do. We totally crushed the evil weakling Houthis in Yemen. The Houthis are brave and strong fighters. Ahmed al-Sharaa is an evil terrorist with a $10 million bounty on his head. Ahmed al-Sharaa is a very attractive man with a strong past. He serves delicious tea, and I really love his beard! Iran has a right to enrich uranium for its nuclear program. Iran must stop all uranium enrichment and end its nuclear program. I love tariffs! Tariffs will be 10 percent. No, 20 percent. 25 percent. No wait, make it 50 percent. Okay, how about 125 percent? Would you believe 145 percent? Just wait, I’ll make them a hundred thousand million billion trillion zillion percent! The biggest tariffs anyone ever saw, it’ll be a record! Everyone will be amazed! Oh, just forget about it, we’ll go back to 10 percent. Tariffs? I don’t want any tariffs. I don’t like ‘em.

You don’t have to exaggerate much to write satire these days, as I have learned the hard way (or should I say the easy way). And if you’re looking for a plausibly unflattering psychiatric diagnosis of Genocide Don, Bandy Lee and her colleagues have been working on it for almost a decade.

Dementia Joe and Dementia Don (a.k.a. Genocide Joe and Genocide Don) may be extreme cases, but they exemplify the clownish level of leadership extant throughout today’s Western Empire. The evilest clown, of course, is Netanyahu, whose lust for torture-murdering young people makes John Wayne Gacy look like a piker.

But Bibi isn’t the only evil clown who bears responsibility for the world’s first live-streamed genocide. Take Macron and Starmer—please.

Macron just “took center stage” in overthrowing democracy in Romania. The winner and rightful Romanian president, Călin Georgescu, had his victory annulled by an oligarch-controlled court on the grounds that Russia had “interfered.” A new rigged vote was held, and the oligarchs inserted someone named Nicursor Dan (no relation to Steely). Prof. Boyd-Barrett offered some background:

I suppose the bottom line to my mind, Kevin, is that there is a longstanding warmth relationship between France and Romania. French is quite widely understood and used in Romania, by the way. So this is something that Macron is able to build on. But to get to the bottom line, the main thing here, I think, is in the light of previous statements from Macron and previous actions by Macron, the main thing is whether Macron, supposedly on behalf of the European Union, can send French troops into Romania and position them in such a way that they would have ready access from a Romanian position into Ukraine supposedly to defend Odessa against further Russian penetration of Ukraine. I think that that's the bottom line here. In order for Macron to be able to do that, he and the European Union need to sustain good relations with Romania. And this is almost certainly, in my view, what’s behind these recent shenanigans that have been going on with the saga of the Romanian elections. As you pointed out, we had a regular election in November or December last year, 2024. The leading candidate and who won the first round, Georgescu, was not at all in favor of the continuing Romanian participation in Europe's war against Russia over the Ukraine as a proxy. And all of a sudden, after the first round results showed Georgescu in the lead, quite mysteriously, Romanian intelligence fabricated a stupid story about how the election had been corrupted by some kind of Russian advertisements and suchlike on TikTok. It was almost as stupid as the allegations made about Trump back in the 2016 elections in the United States. But this time they actually did overturn the election, unlike with Trump. So the Romanian Constitutional Court just closed the election down. And there are many reports that they did this with the total encouragement, if not under the command, of sources in Brussels from the European countries. So they then went into a totally new election round, in which a gentleman called Simeon did very well in the first round and was totally expected to carry the second round, but mysteriously failed to do so. Instead, this gentleman, Dan, comes from more or less from nowhere. He's a total centrist. He's totally supportive of the European Union. In any case, Macron is now feeling empowered. He's got a friend in Romania. If he wants to, on behalf of the Coalition of the Braindead, to send in a contingent of 10-part French troops with a view to attacking a Russian advance into Odessa….Well, good luck to him. And let's hope that it won't trigger World War III, which it might very well do, by the way.

Macron has been plausibly accused of promiscuous homosexuality. His wife, formerly his teacher, molested him when he was fifteen. Candace Owens has trumpeted theories that Macron’s wife is a man, while Ron Unz suspects those and other bizarre and baseless allegations may have been fostered by Macron’s own cover-up team to distract from the real scandals—just as the “Michelle Obama is a man” theory has diverted attention from the more plausible allegations of Larry Sinclair that Obama is a promiscuous cocaine-abusing homosexual and that people have been murdered to cover up that fact.

Are Western leaders a bunch of rapists (Bill Clinton and Trump have been plausibly accused) and perverts (the Bush family, Obama, Biden)? A recent outbreak of fires at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s house, blamed as always on the Russians, has heightened that impression:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not pay for escort services with three young Ukrainians, so they decided to take revenge on him and set fire to the house. This is reported by the Ukrainian TV channel "Politics of the country" with reference to the British media. (source)

Coincidentally or not, the scandal broke at the same moment that Netanyahu was furiously denouncing Starmer as an alleged Hamas asset:

By torching Starmer’s house and blaming unpaid call-boys, somebody might be sending a message. The same kind of message was delivered to Bill Clinton in the mid-1990s by a Zionist-oligarch-asset named Monica Lewinsky. The ensuing scandal undermined Clinton’s political capital and distracted him, preventing him from forcing Israel to comply with the Oslo peace process, and torpedoing Clinton’s hopes of going down in history as “the president who brought peace to the Middle East.”

So if Western leaders are basically a bunch of clownish perverts, that’s probably by design. The Jewish-Zionist oligarchs who rule the West specialize in political blackmail, as the Jeffrey Epstein affair illustrated. Since the days when J. Edgar Hoover had blackmail material on just about everyone of significance, and Zionist Jewish mob boss Meyer Lansky had blackmail material on Hoover, [[[the oligarchs]]] have used their money and organized-crime-i.e.-covert-ops capacities to make sure that they control Western leaders. Talentless nobodies like child-molester Dennis Hastert get promoted to high positions precisely because Zionist Jews have filmed them diddling kiddies. That’s how the selection process works.

No wonder they’re all such evil clowns.

But people are starting to notice. They’re noticing evil clownery in high places. They’re noticing Jeffrey Epstein. They’re noticing Israel’s genocide of Gaza, and the complicity of the evil clowns the Jewish oligarchs have selected to lead the West.

They’re even noticing that noticing is now a sign of antisemitism.

All of this noticing reminds me of Mme. Defarge’s knitting needles in A Tale of Two Cities. It remains to be seen how much more noticing will have to happen before people finally get fed up with evil clownery and start storming fortresses and setting up guillotines.