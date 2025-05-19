Who Will Stand Against Antichrist?

My False Flag Weekly News co-host E. Michael Jones is an expert on Antichrist. But that doesn’t mean he’s an eschatologist. He doesn’t have to be.

Catholic eschatologists view the Antichrist as an individual who will come at the end of the age, deceiving people and persecuting the faithful before ultimately succumbing to Christ. That’s very similar to the Muslim view of Dajjal (“Antichrist” in Arabic).

But E. Michael Jones understands that to know who is anti-Christ in today’s world, you don’t even need to look at the signs unfolding all around us, like the genocide in the Holy Land. All you need to do is figure out who is against Jesus. That’s what anti-Christ means, after all. And there is only one organized, powerful group or nation that fits the bill.

By definition, the Jews are the party of anti-Christ. When Jesus appeared to his people with a message from God, one group from among his people accepted him, while another rejected him. The former group became known as “Christians.” The latter became known as “Jews.” (“Muslims,” who mostly line up with Christians in these matters, came along later.)

Dr. Jones has long pointed out that the basis of Jewish identity is the rejection of Jesus. Jews reject Christ’s moral universalism, which threatens their status as self-styled “chosen people.” They reject Christ’s elevation of the spiritual over the material. They reject Christ’s command to “turn the other cheek,” instead cultivating hatred of the Other and extreme vindictiveness—as we are witnessing in Gaza. (Obligatory disclaimer: These generalizations about the core myths and rituals of the Jewish tribe are roughly accurate, but individuals born Jewish react differently—in many cases admirably—to those and other defects in their tribal heritage.)

What are we to make of the fact that the Party of Antichrist has occupied the Holy Land and is committing genocide there, wantonly slaughtering the descendants of Jesus’s family? And more to the point what are we going to do about it? Who is going to lead the forces that will put an end to such obscene blasphemy?

#Pope2Gaza

The new Pope Leo XIV is one candidate. As Sam Husseini wrote: “The New Pope Should Go to Gaza. Now.” Husseini cites Kathy Boylan’s "Pope Francis, go to Gaza for God’s sake!" Noting that the Church has asked forgiveness for its failure to stop the 9/11 wars and the millions of murders they entailed, Husseini asks:

Can the Catholic Church stop asking for forgiveness after allowing or enabling mass criminality — and instead strive to stop the slaughter in real time? Not to wash their hands of the crucifixion, but to halt it?

Kathy Boylan:

"The Pope has got to go to the concentration camp called Gaza. I’m sure Israel would find it very difficult to say 'no' to the Holy Father’s presence in Gaza -- and he might stop the bombing and he might stop the killing. And he should stay there, not just go and visit for a while. The Pope should stay -- we beg the Pope to do that. "And I have a message for all the other people, if you’re not the Pope, I’m asking everyone who is paying taxes to refuse to pay even a portion of their federal taxes, to end their complicity."

During our conversation on False Flag Weekly News, E. Michael Jones agreed with Husseini and Boylan: Pope Leo should go to Gaza. But can moral force alone really stop the Zionist Antichrist? As Stalin supposedly put it: How many divisions does the Pope have?

Will Trump Stop the Genocide?

The Pope doesn’t command military divisions. But Donald Trump does. And though Trump, unlike the Pope, is unlikely to put moral considerations first, the US president does have rock-solid political reasons to take the Zionist Antichrist down several notches.

The overriding objective of Trump’s Middle East policy is simple: Avoid letting the US to get suckered into yet another disastrous neocon war for Israel, one that would make previous episodes look like the proverbial walk in the park.

Netanyahu is trying to force a breakdown of US-Iran nuclear negotiations. That would give him the opportunity to attack Iran, confident the US would be drawn in. Netanyahu doesn’t care that Iran could climb the escalation ladder by killing thousands of US soldiers, sinking US ships, and most importantly, destroying enough of the region’s oil production to completely collapse the global economy. That would be the US’s problem, not Israel’s.

Trump has every reason to revive the JCPOA nuclear agreement he unilaterally shredded in 2018. But Netanyahu needs perpetual war to stay out of prison. And Netanyahu has powerful allies, including dozens of “American” oligarchs and even “US” senators like Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham.

Politically, Trump’s best move would be, as I wrote last month, to “terminate Bibi’s command…with extreme prejudice if necessary.”

Random arrangement of seashells found on a beach near Haifa. Some see it spelling out a final solution to the Bibi problem.

Does the Pope have the courage to go to Gaza? Do Trump and his circle have the wisdom and worldly power to simultaneously halt the genocide and engineer regime-change in Tel Aviv? (Those two projects go together.)

If neither church nor state can stand against the Zionist Antichrist, it will continue to metastasize at terrifying speed, accelerating its genocide and fleeing forward into an ever-more-destructive war.

And whether church and/or state do the right thing depends, at least partly, on us. By turning up the volume, and exposing the legions of Antichrist for what they truly are, we can help enable the leaders to do the right thing.

Read the transcript of my False Flag Weekly News conversation with E. Michael Jones by clicking “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.