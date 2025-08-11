Who Will Be the Next MAGA Movement Leader? Vote Here!

This week’s False Flag Weekly News featured Wyatt Peterson discussing recent outrages, starting with Netanyahu’s plan to accelerate the Gaza genocide with the blessings of his blackmailed pedophile slave Donald Trump. Since Trump has so grotesquely betrayed the MAGA movement—whose core issue is to stop wasting American blood, treasure, and soft power on Israel’s wars in the Middle East—and is behaving in erratically capricious ways that recall Stalin and Caligula—maybe it’s a good time to anoint a successor. So please cast your vote! Click on the image below to fill out the survey.

So how about the Congress-traitors versus Massey and Marjorie Taylor Greene theme? Here are the Congress traitors, the genocide tourists.

Kevin Barrett: That’s from Dave Van Kleist, my old buddy. I was in his 9/11-truth film In Plane Sight back around 2007. Now he’s posting on the genocide tourists, these congressional representatives who are going to the occupied Palestinian territories to be feted by the genocide perpetrators.

And who's pushing back? Well, Matt Gaetz is now starting to push back a little bit. He's been talking with Glenn Greenwald about the fact that he had these Israeli AIPAC guys sneaking into his hotel room. He found them in his locked hotel room. He had to talk about it to try to prevent…to hope he didn't get poisoned or something. Here he is confirming that, yes, it actually happened. So, yeah, these Israel lobby gangsters really seem to own almost the entire country.

Yeah, well, Paul Craig Roberts said recently that U.S. representatives represent Israel. The two outliers being Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. (And Thomas Massie.) But if you recall, they got Gaetz wrapped up in some Israeli honeypot trap a little while back, too. I remember looking into that. It was this big Israeli operation.

It backfired.

Yeah. I like Gaetz. And now that he's out of office, he seems to be more inclined to speak out about the Israel issue and Jewish control in general. But in this particular instance (the AIPAC guy breaking into his room) he said he reported the incident to his committee leadership. And he was told it was regular. And the guy just said not to leave anything meaningful in his hotel room abroad as a Congress member. Right. So we just we're OK with this. We're OK with AIPAC guys infiltrating the hotel rooms of our congresspeople. And you just have to deal with it and just be advised, “don't leave anything you don't want used against you around or anything that could be harmful to national security.” Give me a break.

That reminds me of John Kiriakou's story about his friends who were assigned on some kind of diplomatic mission to Israel. The Israelis just treated them like crap, had the run of their supposedly private apartment, left turds in there floating in their toilet and things like that as a message to them. Just really obnoxious behavior.

But that's that chutzpah you mentioned. When they're in control and they're in charge, then that's the way they act.

And look at this. Somebody from the other side of the aisle respects Marjorie Taylor Greene. These leftist, liberal, Democrat side or blue people are often really slow to notice anything good done by anybody on the conservative side. But here's an exception: Someone from the pro-Democrat side saying nice things about Marjorie Taylor Greene.

There seems to be a unification over this issue, right and left. There seems to be agreement on the Epstein thing. There seems to be agreement on...And I'm not talking about the political right and left necessarily, but outside of that, outside of that construct, there seems to be unification on... the Israel Palestine conflict, on the Epstein files.

I saw a lot of promise in Marjorie Taylor Greene when she was first elected. The media tried harping all over her for that Jewish space lasers post. But if you look at the work of Alyssa Rangel in Culture Wars magazine, she's pretty much proven a lot of that weather modification, weather warfare stuff to be true—or certainly it's very credible. So Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the only people speaking out. I was glad to see she didn't get completely compromised because when she first came in, she seemed a little too pro-Trump. Even when Trump got elected this last time, she had the MAGA hat on and she kind of presented herself like a yahoo. And I was a little disappointed because I thought she was better than that. So I'm really encouraged to see her turning away from the institutionalized MAGA base and connecting more with the actual base.

But what's funny is AIPAC called Marjorie Taylor Greene's remarks disgusting and accused her of betraying American values because she referred to Israel's campaign in Gaza as a genocide. So how is that turning away from American values? They're trying to create this alignment like they do with Judeo-Christianity. Their issue and our issue are synonymous. It's one and the same. And I think that's over. I think it's breaking apart. And it's good to see Marjorie Taylor Greene sticking her neck out and not going along with the dictates of the party.

Yeah, I would say she's actually in the running for the “most likely successor” sweepstakes here.

So…who are the most likely successors to the MAGA leadership now that Trump is on the way out one way or another? Well, Trump says his most likely successor is J.D. Vance, of course, the heir apparent. So there's Trump naming his successor. And how's that going to go for Vance in 2028?

Andrew Anglin thinks that Tucker Carlson is the most likely successor, rather the de facto successor to Trump. But Anglin's kind of cynical about it. He's not a huge supporter. He's certainly not a huge fan of Trump, and maybe Tucker not so much either.

And then how about Nick Fuentes? Nick Fuentes just got into a big thing with Tucker. Nick Fuentes says that Tucker Carlson said the same stuff about Pat Buchanan that he's now saying about Nick. And then he showed us that back in the day when Pat Buchanan was running for president and everything, the usual suspects went after him.

So that's kind of what just happened to Nick, according to Nick. Tucker went after him the way William F. Buckley used to go after Pat Buchanan in this kind of smarmy, passive aggressive style. And I think that Nick Fuentes came out on top here by far in this confrontation with Tucker Carlson.

Tucker was on the Candace Owens show. And he got into this smarmy, condescending attack on Nick Fuentes. And what did that do? The effect of it was it gave Nick Fuentes a platform to go over the whole thing and explain precisely, what's the background here? “Tucker, this is what exactly what you said about Pat Buchanan. You're playing the William F. Buckley ‘Jew-owned CIA’ role.”

And he did it brilliantly. And of course, his audience is not as big as Tucker's. So he won because now all these people that watch Tucker hear about this fight and go and hear Fuentes' version of it, which is very convincing and very impressive. And so I think Nick Fuentes just became the most likely successor. What do you think?

Fuentes did a devastating expose, a two-part expose on Tucker Carlson, that's extremely compelling. Tucker made a big mistake talking to Candace Owens, trying to say he didn't know his father was CIA until he passed away this March. And Fuentes was able to make an extreme amount of hay over that statement because it's ludicrous. He exposed Tucker Carlson as being in Nicaragua with the Contras, The fact that his father ran Voice of America,the CIA's propaganda outlet. He was instrumental in the in the collapse of the Soviet Union and Tiananmen Square. Fuentes outlined he put everything out, dotted all the I's, crossed all the T's. It was a devastating expose.

And I really think Carlson, he messed up. He messed up because…Nick Fuentes is an extremely talented guy, and there's a lot in Tucker's background that makes it seem like he's being set up to siphon off the natural groundswell of indignation about the Jews and about Israel, much like Trump was set up to do. They rolled out Trump to siphon that off and to channel it into these safe avenues. And I think that's what they're trying to do with Tucker.

It's now unavoidable. The issue of Jewish control of our institutions and the capture of our government is unavoidable. So now Tucker, who's been in journalism for years, now he's saying a little bit about it, but he's trying to circumscribe the conversation. He's trying to say, “it's okay to call out AIPAC and Israel's lobby and Jeffrey Epstein.” It's not, however, okay to draw the logical conclusions from that and take it a step further.

So they're really trying to set these people up to control the narrative. And Fuentes has been...absolutely exceptional in his expose of some of these bad actors.

Fuentes took advantage of the opportunity that Tucker Carlson handed him on a silver platter. Tucker should have kept his mouth shut. Oh boy, I bet he wishes he had.

The thing with him is, he always makes sure to affirm that he loves Israel. He absolutely loves Israel, loves the food. He loves the people. It's like, really? Israel took down the Towers. Israel killed Kennedy. Israel stole our nuclear secrets. I don't love Israel.

So he clearly seems like the limited hangout, controlled opposition. Maybe six months ago, he was sitting down with some Kabbalistic rabbi and they were talking about the Noahide laws and Tucker was nodding his approval and talking about how divinely inspired they are and how he's read them and he agrees with them. Well, the Noahide laws classifiy Christians as idolaters and recommends the death penalty.

Even from a hardline Muslim perspective that's a little extreme.

Right. So Tucker…I have to say it certainly looks like he's CIA. And the problem Americans have is they listen to the words. JD Vance does this too. Vance mouths the right platitudes. And people like what they say, so they support them. You've got to look at who's behind them. Vance is a creation of Peter Thiel. And actually, Vance's first mentor in the early 2000s was David Frum, the Jewish neocon who created the Axis of Evil. He was a speechwriter for the George W. Bush administration, and he created the Axis of Evil narrative. And he was Vance's first mentor. Vance wrote for his website.

And then Peter Thiel took the reins in shepherding him along, ended up giving him $15 million for his Senate campaign, got him jobs out in Silicon Valley. So the guy's an artifice, but because he speaks the right words sometimes…You’ve got to look at who's behind these people and who they're beholden to.

Right. I admit that every now and then I have to have a positive thought about Vance just because he's obviously more intelligent than the average politician. But that actually might make him more sinister in the long run. And likewise, Tucker Carlson, he seems like... he's not quite as stupid and immoral as the average mainstream personality. And every now and then he goes to these places where it's good that he's gone. So you think positive thoughts about it, but ultimately what is his real role?

Clearly Nick Fuentes is a lot closer to being a decent person who's just calling it the way they see it, calling it accurately as terrible as it is. I can see from Tucker's perspective, maybe he kind of knows, but thinks, “If everybody sees the truth about this, they could get so angry that they could burn a lot of things down.” And that's what their guys like Tucker are afraid of. Whereas someone like Nick Fuentes, he doesn't care. He's just going to tell the flat out truth. And in this particular monologue, he says, “look, these people don't like being exposed in this way. If anything happens to me, you got to keep this thing going.” And maybe he's grandstanding, but…I don't know. Maybe he's actually onto something.

Yeah, it's a minefield that he's wading into. They don't want these connections being pointed out. And he really goes, he does a deep dive into it. And you look at someone like Tucker Carlson, who grew up the son of CIA royalty. He said that he lived down the street on the same street from as Kermit Roosevelt, the man who overthrew Mossadegh. His father served on the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, which is a front for Israeli interests.

It was the successor to PNAC.

Right. Exactly.

The intellectual architects of 9/11.

Exactly. And Carlson…you cannot tell me that he didn't know something was fishy about 9/11 until what, last year? Give me a break. Now it's just that the public consciousness has gotten to such a point that they have to create these pressure release valves. And I'd say Tucker Carlson's a pressure release valve who's conforming to the zeitgeist. He's conforming to the same thing that Trump did in 2016. They knew they couldn't run Jeb Bush. They knew they couldn't run another establishment hack. So they give you Trump. It's the same thing Tucker is doing, but it's been rebranded.

Tucker used to work for the Weekly Standard. He trashed Pat Buchanan, like you said. He used the exact same attack methods on Buchanan in that he's using on Fuentes now, almost word for word.

Tucker treated David Ray Griffin like like trash. I remember seeing that interview and I said, even if you don't agree with David Ray Griffin, you’ve got to show respect. The man was a scholar. And the way Tucker treated him and other people that were critical of the official story of 9/11—there's no way that that wasn't being done (by the CIA), no way he wasn't running interference.

Absolutely. Well, a shout out to Nick Fuentes for doing it exactly right. And I hope he continues to do that. So the mainstream, the usual suspects, are worried about Fuentes. Here's the Salon.com reaction article. I thought this quote was the one worth pointing out: that Fuentes is “the scariest character. His audience can't be bullied off their support of him. His career and popularity remain in ascendance, despite being banned from multiple social media sites for violating hate speech policy.”

So this hit piece against Fuentes ends up basically admitting all of these things that we would see as a big positive. And so the mainstream reaction to the Tucker Carlson vs. Nick Fuentes battle was actually kind of split. I think a lot of them tried to frame it as: “Look! This scary, scary, anti-neocon right-wing zeitgeist—they're eating each other now! They're turning on each other. Hooray! They're having a big fight.”

Well, the first way to get an audience is to have a fight. And this fight brought a lot of people to seeing what Nick Fuentes had to say, which is precisely what people need to hear. And I think that they noticed that, and they're a little worried about it.

Yeah, a lot of liberals or people on the left agree with him, too. I've seen a lot of comments in the comment sections under his video and other places where they say, “I'm on the left. I'll never agree with Nick Fuentes on matters like race. But, man, he's talented. He's spot on. He's right about Trump. He's right about guys like Tucker.”

So this is one more indication of this unifying process that I really feel like is going on. And you can see it with people like Marjorie Taylor Greene getting some love from the left, Nick Fuentes now breaking containment, getting into a more mainstream audience and getting a lot of appreciation from both sides. And people like Matt Gaetz. It seems like there is some unifying principle at work here.

Absolutely. OK, so I guess we would have to agree that the most likely MAGA successor, or at least the the real successor, assuming they don't take him out, would have to be Nick Fuentes. So go, Nick.

