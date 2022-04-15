My live radio show tonight (8 to 10 pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio) will feature two uncompromising truth-seekers. James Perloff will discuss “Ukraine: Behind the Wall of Propaganda”, then Steve Kirsch will talk about his efforts to bring down the wall of propaganda about the “safe and effective” (!) COVID vaccines.

The manufacturers of consent are building walls of propaganda to imprison the minds of the majority. Rather than completely eliminate dissent, they wall off dissidents so the majority never has any contact with dangerous ideas. That’s why big social media is rotten with censorship and shadowbanning. Only unusually intelligent, curious people make the effort to find out what’s on the other side of the propaganda wall.

If you know any such people, please direct them not only to my radio show, but also to False Flag Weekly News. Tomorrow’s show with Cat McGuire is headlined “Ukraine War Lies = Trillion$ for the Pentagon.”

And for something completely different, check out today’s khutba:

