Crescent International

During Ramadan 1446AH (March 2025) the Genocidal Zionist Entity (GZE) escalated its acts of terrorism against Palestinian civilians in the Occupied West Bank. In 2024, terror attacks by settlers—excluding those committed by uniformed police or soldiers—had averaged more than four per day. Now the situation is worsening, and soldiers and police are increasingly acting like terrorist settlers.

In February, zio-terrorist soldiers invaded the Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps, attacking civilians and destroying entire neighborhoods with bulldozers and explosives. 40,000 people were rendered homeless during the cold, wet winter, and more than 70 people, including children, were killed.

Heart-rending accounts of the victims’ plight never made the western mainstream news:

“On the morning of February 9, the al-Ashqar family sat in terrified silence as news spread of the Israeli military’s advance into their neighborhood in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem. Unbeknownst to them, Israeli forces had planted a bomb at their front door — an explosive device that would soon take the life of 21-year-old Rahaf al-Ashqar… Her father, Fuad al-Ashqar, recalled to Mondoweiss that he and Rahaf were sitting in the living room when she told him to look out the window. “There are wires on the pillars of the house. What are those wires?” Rahaf had said. Before he could respond, she sprang from the couch in a panic, running towards the door, shouting, “Baba, they want to blow up the house!” Moments later, Rahaf was dead. Both she and her father were knocked to the ground before Fuad heard her final breath.”

In mid-March the zionists attacked the al-Ain refugee camp west of Nablus. They stormed the camp shortly after fajr, guns blazing, randomly riddling an automobile with bullets and killing its driver, Odai Qatouni, before absconding with his body. The zionists kidnapped 30 Palestinians and expelled dozens from their homes. They dropped leaflets threatening to destroy the entire settlement in the same way they had destroyed Tulkarem and Nur Shams.

On March 9, zionist soldiers in Hebron pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop. After forcing the driver and passengers out of the car, they proceeded to roll the car off a cliff.

The zionist soldiers routinely strip-search children. Even worse forms of sexual abuse are all-too-common in the “right-to-rape nation” as documented in a recent United Nations report. The zio-terrorists attack hospitals, not only in Gaza, where they recently blew up the only cancer hospital, but also in the West Bank. They routinely shoot pedestrians for the crime of walking in the streets.

The sadistic zionist terror campaign may seem crazed and random. But such apparently arbitrary and capricious cruelty serves a genocidal agenda: to render life unlivable for Palestinians, ultimately forcing them to flee or die, so that greedy zionist Jews can steal their land. That has been the backstory of the zionist invasion of Palestine for more than a century.

US Senator Chuck Schumer—a rabid zionist Jew who rakes in millions of dollars in bribes each year from the Israel lobby—explained in a speech to the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in 2018 that he had discovered the true underlying cause of the violence in Palestine: The Palestinians don’t believe in the Torah. Schumer explained:

“Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace. They invent other reasons, but they do not believe in a Jewish state…”

Schumer and other secular liberal American zionists agree with radical messianic-millenarian religious zionists like Smotrich and Ben-Gvir: The Jewish tribal god Yahweh made a real estate deal with his chosen genocide perpetrators thousands of years ago, thereby giving today’s Jews the right to cross the seas, invade other peoples’ land, kill the inhabitants, expel the survivors, and steal their property. And if the victims resist, they must be the bad guys.

Schumer’s blurt-out reveals the religious roots of zionism, which is primarily a heretical Jewish messianic-millenarian movement, not a secular nation-building project. As Moroccan-French author Yusuf Hindi explains in Islam vs. the West, the roots of zionist ideology first emerged with Maimonides (6th century AH/12thcentury CE) and began picking up steam 500 years ago, driven by such messianic-millenarian rabbis as Isaac Abarbanel, David Reuveni, Solomon Molcho, Isaac Luria, Sabbatai Zevi, and Jacob Frank—the latter two of whom became the guiding stars of the Rothschild banking dynasty and its affiliated satanic cult.

The zionist millenarian movement aims to achieve by itself what the majority of Jews used to believe could only be achieved by God: the return of the Jews to Palestine and the creation of a Jewish state destined to subjugate the world under the command of the Jewish messiah, a military conqueror destined to rule from a “rebuilt” blood sacrifice temple built on the present site of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

After conquering the world for the Jews, rabbinical eschatology tells us, the Messiah will kill or enslave all non-Jews, partitioning out 2800 goyim (non-Jewish) slaves to every Jew. The world will be a paradise—for Jews. For non-Jews, it will presumably be a living hell, and the “Messiah” who rules it will be the Antichrist or Dajjal.

The zionist entity’s terrorism in the West Bank, like its even worse terrorism in Gaza, is part of a centuries-old plan to subjugate, enslave, or expel the Muslims and Christians of the Holy Land, in service to the creation of a global Jewish dictatorship. So for the religious dimension of the conflict, the West Bank is even more central than Gaza.

Since zionist Jews invaded and occupied Jerusalem in 1967, the invaders have been harassing, assaulting, killing, displacing, and replacing the indigenous people of the holy city. Though the western media won’t report it, the zionists have focused much of their ire on Christians, who are despised by most traditional Jews. (Spitting on Christians is a popular pastime in Israel.) Jerusalem’s Armenian community is most visibly affected by Israel’s wave of anti-Christian persecution. Boasting a presence in Jerusalem since the 4th century, Jerusalem’s Armenians—the first nation to collectively convert to Christianity—have been targeted for extinction by the zionists. Today, there are only about 1,000 Armenian Christians left there—down from nearly 30,000 a century ago. (Prior to the arrival of the zionists, Armenian and other Christians lived peacefully side-by-side with their Muslim and Jewish neighbors, under the protection of relatively fair-minded Muslim authorities.)

But the majority of remaining West Bank Palestinians are Muslims, and it is the Muslims who are most tenaciously resisting the genocide of the Holy Land. The increasingly Muslim character of the Resistance has been evidenced by decline of the PLO, which had a significant Christian presence in its leadership, and the rise of Islamic resistance groups like Hamas (Islamic Resistance Movement) and Islamic Jihad. The region-wide Axis of Resistance, of course, is also rooted in Islamic thought, specifically that of the Islamic Awakening spearheaded by Imam Khomeini and Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. And the current Al-Aqsa Storm war is being fought to defend Islam’s oldest and greatest architectural monument—the Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock—from satanic messianic-millenarian zionists, bent on its destruction.

So the besieged West Bank is center-stage in a much larger religious war. The zionist movement, a satanic deviation from traditional Jewish religion, is attacking and laying waste to Palestine. The zionists aim to slaughter and expel the inhabitants of the Holy Land—the descendants of the family of Prophet Issa (Jesus) alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him)—as a crucial step in their messianic-millenarian world conquest project. They hope to complete the genocide, raze the Aqsa Mosque, and stain its ruins with blood sacrifices.

The zionists have advanced tantalizingly close to their unholy objective. But images of the genocide have sparked outrage, and the world is rising up against them. They would do well to remember the Qur’anic ayah (8:30):