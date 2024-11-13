My audience includes people with all sorts of views on religion and spirituality. I have readers who are agnostics and hardcore atheists and communists, others who follow an Eastern guru or New Age program, and still others who adhere, like I do, to one of the traditional revealed religions. But even fellow traditionalists probably won’t fully agree with my take outlined below.

When Quora asked “What is the role of religion in human survival?” I assumed they were referring to the future of humanity, and whether religion would play a positive or negative role in the long-term survival of the species. Instead, it turned out, the most popular answers involved materialist-evolutionary just-so stories purporting to explain why religion even exists.

The series of three questions could have been designed by demonic controllers to propagandize for their pro-scientism anti-religion narrative, whose purpose is to keep Earth’s population suffering and ignorant (two sides of the same coin). The first question What is the role of religion in human survival? steers the reader towards the materialist-Darwinian assumption that religion must exist because it provided an evolutionary advantage. The second question Why was religion created in the first place? implies that religion is a human or natural creation. The third, Is religion still relevant today or has science made it obsolete? holds up scientism as a possible “final solution to the religion problem.”

The false religion of scientism—the belief that quantitative-empirical science is the ultimate source of authority and can answer all meaningful or important questions—has been held up as a replacement for all other ways of knowing. (Scientism, the ideology, must be distinguished from the scientific method per se, which makes no claims about itself.)

But scientism, the discourse of scientific authority purportedly based on whatever honest people using the scientific method have discovered, is profoundly corrupt. Scientism, or “the science” that we were supposed to “trust” to tell us the truth about COVID issues, is lying about all sorts of things. Most importantly, scientism is lying about scientific investigations of paranormal phenomena. A very large and repeatedly confirmed body of investigation shows that such phenomena as telepathy, precognition, psychokinesis, psychic healing, and apparent reincarnation are very real. (Most of us have experienced one or more of these things in our own lives, and have to be in massive denial not to notice and acknowledge them.)

Scientism lies about the actual science of psi in order to promote materialism. Those fabricating the lies know full well what they are doing. They are using psi technologies, as well as material ones, to dumb us down and maintain Earth as a prison planet, for reasons explained in my Quora answer reproduced below.

KB