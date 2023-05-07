Video link

According to Caitlin Johnstone, “The Single Dumbest Thing the Empire Asks Us to Believe is that the military encirclement of its top two geopolitical rivals is a defensive action, rather than an act of extreme aggression.” Of the “many stupid narratives” our rulers inflict on us, she says, this one “takes the cake.”

Well, maybe it takes one of the cakes. But there are a whole lot of other cakes to be taken by the long list utterly idiotic slogans and narratives proffered by our rulers, who obviously take sadistic pleasure in insulting our intelligence. Rather than nominate one of them as the paragon of uber-stupidity, I will turn to the proverbial wisdom of crowds, and ask my readers to vote for their choice of the most moronic idea that the empire asks us to accept.

I left out quite a few stupid things, so if you think one of my oversights deserves the crown, just leave a response in the comments section.

The Dumbest Thing Tony Fauci Wants Us to Believe

Some of the dumb things the empire wants us to believe can be credited (ahem) to Anthony Fauci. “Cloth masks impede transmission of airborne viruses” and “mRNA vaccines are safe and effective” are both contenders. But it seems to me that Fauci surpassed himself with his recent claim that “all of the intelligence groups agree that this was not an engineered virus.” That, of course, is SO not true.

As Cat McGuire and I observed on False Flag Weekly News, Fauci subsequently engaged in Bill Clinton style parsing of what “engineered” means. (“I did not have sex with that virus!”) The serial passage technique of lab-engineering a deadly virus is not really “engineering,” Fauci insists, because that technique has existed for decades. Therefore, Fauci explains, COVID-19 was not “engineered,” even if it was created in a lab as a bioweapon, so we can all go back to sleep and have pleasant dreams about bats, pangolins, and raccoon dogs.

“Neocons?! That’s So 2003!”

Another really dumb thing the empire seems to want us to believe is that the neocons disappeared after the Cheney-Bush regime ended in 2008. Today, it’s liberals like Biden and Blinken in charge, right?

In fact, as Ron Unz explains, the neocon regime never ended. Despite the utter fiascos they unleashed, starting with 9/11 and the 9/11 wars, they not only solidified their iron grip on power, but succeed in imposing their ideology on Washington, DC, like some kind of toxic miasma that settles on the city and never goes away. Today, neoconservatism is in the air policymakers breathe. It’s the water all Establishment fish swim in, whether they notice it or not.

“Gender Is Not Biological”

One of the most outstandingly obviously idiotic things the empire is trying to force the whole world to believe is that gender isn’t biological, it’s just a lifestyle choice. Only rabid conspiracy theorists like RFK Jr., who also thinks his dad and uncle were murdered by conspiracies, would ever say that biological males shouldn’t be competing in women’s sports! And only a crazy transphobe would questions whether toddlers should be subjected to genital mutilation based on their alleged gender lifestyle choices.

“The Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is Russian Disinformation”

It was pretty obvious from the get-go that it really was Hunter’s laptop. Hunter’s non-denial non-denials, among other things, made that clear. Yet 51 former high-level intelligence officials were corralled during the runup to the 2020 elections to lie and say the opposite. And then, lies upon lies, Anthony Blinken testified to Congress that he had never exchanged emails with Hunter Biden. That was a boldfaced lie. Lying to Congress is a crime, just like lying to the FBI (ask Roger Stone). Yet for some reason Blinken is still at large.

“Only Russia Does False Flags”

This was the biggest False Flag Weekly News Story this week, but I’ve been saving it for last. Among the really dumb things we are supposed to believe is that now that the 9/11 truthers have succeeded in pushing the expression false flag into everyday parlance, we should just settle down and believe that only the dastardly Vladamir Putin ever does such things. Following the May 3 drone attack on the Kremlin, the empire’s media went into full conspiracy theory mode.

If only the mainstream media had covered 9/11 this skeptically, we would be in a very different and vastly better world today.