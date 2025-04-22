My Quora answer on “the dark side of Moroccans” has 4.4 million views. (Will they revoke my residency visa?!) I’ve also written popular answers to other Morocco-related questions, as well as a travel column parody (“what places NOT to visit in Europe”) among various other topics. But until two days ago I had never offered culinary or nutritional advice.

So what motivated me to explain what’s wrong with pork? I guess I just couldn’t resist pointing out that the Jews got at least one thing right ; - )

What is so bad about eating pork?

I embraced Islam more than 30 years ago due to “big picture” issues: God is One, God is not like a human being (i.e. non-anthropomorphic), life is a test and we are being called to ecstatic self-surrender to the All-Merciful All-Compassionate Oneness. The great jihad (struggle) is against our own egos, and ultimately we must surrender them. Since I had studied comparative mysticism, I recognized Islam’s core teachings as the best available summary of what mystics from all traditions have been telling us for millennia.

But what about minor rules of day-to-day life, like avoiding pork and alcohol? I quickly discovered that the Qur’an was right about alcohol: Wine has some good and some bad, but the bad outweighs the good. Medical science has now caught up with that view.

But what about pork? Here I can only speculate. First and most obviously, undercooked pork is threat to health. In an era when people cooked over fires, and often lacked abundant fuel, that was a serious problem.

Pork may also have bad spiritual effects, in part because it tastes exactly like human flesh, or so the cannibals tell us. (The Pacific Islander word for human flesh is “long pig.”) Our ancestors were periodically driven by force of circumstance (famines, low-protein environments) to eat human flesh, a shameful and degrading practice that damages the human spirit. We all carry deeply-buried ancestral memories of this (as well as DNA protecting against human-flesh-carried prions which proves that yes, our ancestors practiced quite a lot of cannibalism). Eating pork subconsciously awakens these ancestral memories and degrades us spiritually.

I remember a spiritual teacher named Stephen Gaskin of The Farm, who had encountered Sufis during his foreign military service and returned to the US to become a hippie guru in the late 1960s. He was actually a decent spiritual teacher, unlike most Western gurus. He told his followers to avoid not just pork, but all meat, saying: “I’ve been to pig stickings and I’ve been to vegetable roastings, and the vegetable roastings have better vibes than the pig stickings.”

To get a sense of how pig stickings awaken memories of cannibalism and human sacrifice, and demonic desires to engage in such practices, (re-)read William Golding’s Lord of the Flies.

The Jews may be right about pork, but about God…not so much:

IS ALLAH the God of the Bible? The Quran alleges that the God of Islam, Allah, is indeed the God of Abraham and hence the God of Scripture, Yahweh Elohim. But is this the case?

All monotheists agree that there is only one God. But like the proverbial blind men trying to describe an elephant, they argue about how to characterize Him/Her/It. Christians argue with other Christians, Jews with other Jews, and Muslims with other Muslims, almost as much as people from one faith argue with those from another.

The Torah (the Old Testament) presents God, in many passages, as an abusive, psychopathic tribal patriarch—an “all-too-human” (and all-too-unpleasant) character whose most prominent trait is jealous anger and who orders his people to commit genocide, among other crimes. For details, read From Yahweh to Zion by the French historian Laurent Guyénot.

The New Testament presents God as a radically different, loving character. Christians have developed that portrayal into the three-in-one God of the Trinity, two of whose three aspects (father and son) are, shall we say, suspiciously anthropomorphic. See the Sistine Chapel ceiling for details.

The Qur’an says God is above all description or likeness, and should not be viewed as a father or indeed as any kind of human. Visions of God in Islamic art history don’t depict a human, but rather a mystical/mathematical vision of multiplicity exploding out of absolute Oneness, fractal-style, as exemplified by the painting on the Dome of the Rock ceiling. (Compare the two images above.)

Interestingly, mystics—people who have directly experienced the presence of God in an extraordinarily intense way—basically agree with the Qur’an’s position. That’s true whether the mystic starts out as a Christian, a Jew, a Muslim, a Buddhist, a Hindu, or whatever.

Philosophers—people who have thought through the question rigorously—also basically agree with the Qur’an’s view. They dismiss anthropomorphic portrayals like Yahweh and Zeus and God the Father and God the Son and Osiris etc. etc. as dumbed-down popularizations for unsophisticated people incapable of sustained critical thought.

So on one side, we have the Jews, who view God as a nasty, jealous, psychopathic male human. On the other, we have the Christians, who view God as two-thirds human but 100% male. (Then the Virgin Mary pops up as compensation.)

And finally, we have the Muslims, the mystics, and the philosophers, who agree that God is far above any description, and does not resemble humans except perhaps in extremely abstract or etherial ways: For example, humans can be generous, but God is “the Supremely All-Generous” whose generosity beggars description and certainly cannot be directly compared to the generosity of any human being.

After investigating this question in my mid-30s, I discovered that the Muslims, mystics, and philosophers are right, and the Jews and Christians are wrong. I converted to Islam at age 35, thirty years ago, and have been worshipping the Real (al-Haqq) non-anthropomorphic God ever since.