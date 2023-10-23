By Kevin Barrett, for the forthcoming edition of American Free Press (previewed here for paid subscribers)

As of October 23, Israel has killed more than 5,000 Palestinian civilians, and injured more than 16,000, during the past two weeks The toll rises by the hour, as the open-air concentration camp known as the Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated areas on earth, is shattered and drenched in blood by 10,000+ tons of Israeli bombs. Virtually all of the victims are civilians, the majority women and children. (Combatants crouch in bunkers deep underground, waiting to defend Gaza against the Zionists’ threatened ground invasion.)

Israel barely pretends to be targeting military forces. The Zionists bomb hospitals (18 since October 7) and other health care facilities (over 115), ambulances and humanitarian aid convoys, churches, mosques, civilian infrastructure including water, sewage, and electricity, schools, markets, and refugee camps. Israel blows homes and apartment buildings to bits, often with no warning, mass murdering entire families.

International law professor Francis Boyle and others have persuasively argued that Israel’s actions qualify as genocide. Which raises the question: What do Israelis think of the genocide they’re perpetrating?

That question must be answered with another question: Which Israelis? About three-quarters of Israeli citizens—and Israel’s only first-class citizens—are Jewish. The other 25% are second, third, and fourth-class citizens whose opinions don’t matter. Under Israeli apartheid, only Jews can live in the best neighborhoods, use the best roads, get lavish government benefits, and generally live lives of power and privilege at the expense of the humiliated non-Jews. So we need to rephrase the question: What do Israeli Jews think?

The answer is disconcerting: More than 90% support genocide. We know this from past polls taken during Israel’s periodic mass murders of civilians in Gaza, which Israelis euphemistically term “mowing the lawn.” During 2014’s genocidal Protective Edge campaign, polls showed that 92% of Israeli Jews supported the massacre. Similar figures pertained during Operation Cast Lead in 2008-2009.

Today, two-thirds of all Israelis support a ground invasion of Gaza. Since the majority of non-Jewish Israelis are pro-Palestinian, that means that over 90% of Israeli Jews support a proposed action so rabid and risky that even many Israeli military leaders oppose it.

It seems that the vast majority of Israeli Jews are guilty of the arguably capital crime of supporting and participating in genocide. But surely, not every Israeli Jew is a genocidal monster. There must be some exceptions. Where are they?

We may usefully divide anti-genocide Israelis into two groups: Those who have left Israel, and those who haven’t. The first group includes Greece-based Gilad Atzmon and California resident Miko Peled. Atzmon, an accomplished jazz saxophonist and notable writer, has made it clear that while “Israel” may have sounded like a good idea 100 years ago, the reality has been a disaster. The establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine required the murder and expulsion of the people who lived there, the theft of their land, and unending war to defend ill-gotten Jewish gains and steal more and more. Far from solving Jews’ self-image problem, Atzmon writes in The Wandering Who, Israel has only made it worse.

Like Atzmon, Miko Peled served in the Israeli Defense Forces but later came to sympathize with the Palestinian cause. Peled is the son of a famous Israeli war hero, Gen. Mattityahu Peled, whose uncompromising ethics brought him into conflict with his own government. After Miko’s 13-year-old niece Smadar died in a Palestinian attack, his disgust with the Israeli policies that led to the tragedy, alongside curiosity about Israel’s Palestinian “enemies,” led him to repeatedly visit Palestine, befriend Palestinians, and appreciate the justice of their struggle. Peled’s reaction to Hamas’s Al-Aqsa Storm: “Hopefully, this Palestinian military success will lead to real political gain for all Palestinians.”

Not all anti-genocide Israeli Jews have left the country. The group Peace Now has been resisting Israel’s ongoing destruction of Palestine since 1978. But the group has never squarely faced the root of the problem: A “Jewish state” built on non-Jewish land is by definition genocidal. The “peace process” PN promotes hasn’t succeeded for the simple and obvious reason that 90% of Israelis know their nation is by necessity genocidal, and support the genocide.

Another anti-genocide voice from within Israel is Gideon Levy, who writes for Ha’aretz, Israel’s leading newspaper. Though he sees himself as a “patriotic Israeli,” Levy, like Peled and Atzmon, recognizes that the Palestinian cause is just, and the Israeli cause unjust: “Israel is not being asked 'to give' anything to the Palestinians; it is only being asked to return – to return their stolen land and restore their trampled self-respect, along with their fundamental human rights and humanity.”

So who represents Israel—the brainwashed genocidal majority, or the rare but eloquent voices of dissent?