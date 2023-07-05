Video link

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press, posted below in full for my paid subscribers only

In early 2021, not long after the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, allegations of “bad batches” began surfacing. According to research published at at HowBadIsMyBatch.com, 5% of the batches are responsible for 90% of the adverse events. But that research is far from airtight. It ignores the fact that batches come in different sizes at different times, and that these and other factors can influence how many adverse event reports get filed.

When the “bad batch” allegations broke, some wondered whether the vaccine makers were targeting specific groups for depopulation. My wife told me “it’s probably some kind of experiment.” I demurred, saying there might be a benign explanation for the apparent batch discrepancies, or that, at worst, it could be the result of poor quality control.

But it turns out that my wife may have been onto something.

A study by three German-speaking scientists published March 30 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation found that different batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine elicited wildly different adverse event rates. About 32% of the batches caused no adverse events at all. The majority, 64%, triggered moderately high adverse event rates in the neighborhood of one per 400 doses. The remaining 4% caused sky-high rates of suspected adverse events, averaging one in every ten shots. Some individual batches scored as high as one in six! Shockingly, the lead author, Organic Chemistry professor Gerald Dyker, has suggested that the “no adverse events batches” could have been placebos—meaning those behind the injections deliberately inflicted a lethal and non-consensual experiment on entire nations.

The EJCI study demolishes the fact checkers’ claim that “bad batch” allegations can be fully explained away by the relative size of the batches, the times and places the batches were used, or any other factors besides batch variability. The difference between batches with a one-in-ten adverse event rate, and those eliciting no adverse event reports at all, is so great that it has to reflect a real difference in the injectable product.

Some experts suspect incompetence. Dr. Meryl Nass, a noted critic of the vaccine rollout, emailed me to say she thinks the most likely explanation is “the awful quality control of the manufacturing process.” Dr. Peter McCullough, another high-profile vaccine critic, agrees: “The unfortunate patients are getting too much mRNA, contaminants, or both and thus are exposed to damaging and in some cases, lethal injections.”

In a telephone interview with American Free Press, Dr. McCullough explained that COVID mRNA vaccines are manufactured by defense contractors like Resilience—not by big pharma companies like Moderna and Pfizer, which merely handle PR. Under the Emergency Use Authorization that consigns vaccine manufacture to biowarfare contractors, FDA quality inspections are prohibited by the contracts, meaning there is no meaningful oversight or quality control. Dr. McCullough suspects that the main factor driving adverse events is concentration of mRNA: Too much mRNA in the vaccine causes the body to manufacture too much spike protein toxin. The “placebo” batches, at the other extreme, would have little or no mRNA.

But what if those batches really are placebos? What if the biowarfare contractors are deliberately putting out different products—some with high concentrations of mRNA, some with lower concentrations, and some with none—as part of a massive experiment? Dr. McCullough thinks that’s unlikely, because adverse event reporting systems, including the mostly-American VAERS system, are so bad that no respectable experimenter would rely on them.

Be that as it may, the mass rollout of mRNA vaccines does appear to be part of a gigantic biological warfare experiment. Neocon biowar advocates like Robert Kadlec hope the massive Western lead in mRNA technology will provide a decisive strategic edge, allowing Americans and Israelis to unleash plagues for which they alone have the antidotes. Peter McCullough cites DARPA’s Adept P3 program, which more than a decade ago promised to “end pandemics in 60 days” through mRNA technology, as evidence supporting the mRNA-vaccines-as-biowar-experiment hypothesis.

One mRNA expert with an alleged DARPA-related background, Dr. Robert Malone, responded strangely to AFP’s request for an interview about the “bad batch” issue. I emailed him: “Can you direct me to a lucid and well-sourced explanation of how we know who’s right about this?” He responded “no, I cannot because we are not allowed to inquire about this.” Not allowed by whom?! I asked. Malone’s one-word answer: “Government.” Subsequent questioning produced no further response.

Whatever is causing the bad batches, the not-so-bad batches, and the apparent placebos, it’s obvious that the COVID-19 “Crimson Contagion drill gone live” disaster was not a natural or accidental pandemic responded to by public health authorities, but a deliberate biological warfare event manufactured and overseen by the national security state.