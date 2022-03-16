Here’s a subscribers-only sneak preview of my forthcoming American Free Press article. -KB

We Need an American Putin

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

In 2014 I published a Press TV op-ed headlined: “Putin puts fear of God in New World Order.” It began:

“In the wake of Crimea’s independence referendum Hillary Clinton says Russian President Putin is a ‘new Hitler.’ Zbigniew Brezezinski, former National Security Advisor, agrees, calling Putin not just another Hitler but also a thug, a menace, a Mafia gangster, and a Mussolini. The Western mainstream media echoes this childish name-calling.

“Why is the whole Western foreign policy establishment so afraid of Putin?

Because Putin is standing up against Western aggression—not only in Ukraine but also in Syria and Iran. Ongoing Western attempts to destabilize these and other countries are just the most recent examples of a decades-old pattern of aggression. The long-term goal: Total destruction of traditional nations and values and the creation of a New World Order global dictatorship.”

Today, the childish anti-Putin name-calling is rising to new heights of hysteria. The globalist New World Order oligarchs are aghast that Russia is regaining sovereignty, reclaiming its traditional culture, and asserting its legitimate national interests—including stopping NATO’s ongoing war of aggression by any means necessary.

The Western-dominated globalist oligarchy nearly destroyed Russia in the 1990s. They installed their drunken puppet Yeltsin, “privatized” (i.e. stole) nearly all of Russia’s wealth, and collapsed its economy. Russian men lost eight years of life expectancy, the equivalent of what happens to a country completely defeated and destroyed in an all-out war.

After the neoliberal globalist oligarchs had burned Russia to the ground, it somehow arose, phoenix-like, from the ashes. At the helm, charting the course of Christian Russia’s rebirth, is Vladimir Putin.

The key to Putin’s success was simple: Clamp down on the oligarchs. During the 1990s, Russia’s oligarchs looted the country in service to Zionism and the New World Order—and to their own aspirations for power. Putin laid down the law: From now on, stay out of politics, keep your corruption within limits, and don’t harm Russia’s national interests. To show he meant business, Putin had Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Vladimir Yevtushenkov, two of the richest oligarchs, imprisoned for tax fraud and money laundering.

Freed from the worst excesses of oligarchical parasitism, Putin rebuilt his country’s economy, and with it, its military. Russia’s abundant national resources were suddenly no longer open for looting. Like Saddam Hussein in Iraq, Muammar Qaddafi in Libya, and the guardians of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Vladimir Putin insisted that the people, not globalist oligarchs, should be the primary beneficiaries of his nation’s God-given wealth.

The neoliberal oligarchs screamed bloody murder. In 2014 they hatched a plot to steal Sevastopol, Russia’s most important naval base, by sponsoring a coup d’état in Ukraine. When Putin pre-empted their plot by respecting the wishes of the people of Crimea, as expressed in a referendum, to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation, the oligarchs and their hideous harpies Hillary Clinton and Victoria Nuland went ballistic. They used their control over the neo-Nazi puppet government in Kiev to launch a genocidal war against the Russian-speaking 40% of Ukraine. And they began arming Ukraine with NATO weapons, including race-specific biological weapons designed to kill Russians. Crucially, they made it clear that Ukraine would join NATO and host American first-strike nuclear missiles on the Russia-Ukraine border, just a few minutes from Moscow.

Putin said “nyet,” as any patriotic Russian leader would. He said it over and over, increasing the volume. Finally, in January 2022—faced with a Ukrainian mobilization to invade and exterminate the people of the Donbass, and the rapid progress of NATO’s covert biological and projected nuclear weapons programs in Ukraine—Putin issued an ultimatum: “Negotiate in good faith, or else.” The oligarch-owned West put its fingers in its ears. Putin was left with no choice but to solve the problem militarily.

So contrary to everything our oligarch-owned media tell you, President Putin’s leadership of Russia has been distinguished by competence and courage. We need leadership like that here in the USA.

What would an “American Putin”—a brave and competent leader who put the interests of ordinary Americans first—do? Like Putin, he would focus on defending his nation’s borders. He would forget about policing the world. He would whip the oligarchs into submission. He would encourage a long-term effort to restore traditional spiritual and religious values. He would rebuild our economy and infrastructure. He would have the nation stockpile gold to back its currency. He would refuse to let Israel completely control our Middle East policy. He would tell the New World Order to go to hell.

Though Trump has some of the instincts of an American Putin, he wasn’t capable of pursuing, much less achieving, a real MAGA agenda.

Is there anyone out there who is capable?