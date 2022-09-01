By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

As we approach the 21st anniversary of the false flag atrocities of September 11, 2001, the 9/11 truth movement, like the JFK truth movement before it, seems to be slowly fading into history. Has it been a total failure? That is what the mainstream media propaganda machine would like us to believe. And it is what many disappointed 9/11 truth supporters, like Dr. Alan Sabrosky, think.

“Doc” Sabrosky, a former Marine who headed Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, has argued on my radio show and elsewhere that the truth movement was “Out-Thought Out-Bought Out-Fought” by the 9/11 perpetrators and their cover-up team. Sabrosky admits that this was a nearly-inevitable outcome of the balance of forces: “Countering the official narrative on the 9/11 attacks and exposing the real culprits was admittedly a daunting task from the beginning. The real perpetrators—not the handful of hapless named Arabs including pilots who could not fly the type of aircraft hijacked, but the ones who wired three buildings at the World Trade Center for controlled demolition, arranged for the attack on the Pentagon which conveniently wiped out the team auditing the missing $2.3 trillion in Pentagon funds, and orchestrated the US Government support and protection apparatus for them—held all the aces.”

The truth movement obviously didn’t win a quick, decisive victory. We didn’t restore the Republic and the rule of law by convicting the 9/11 perps in an American courtroom. But who expected that? When a ragtag band of underarmed, underfunded guerrillas takes on the world’s mightiest empire, “not losing” is itself a victory—as when Vietnam and Afghanistan defeated the US despite losing most military engagements, or when Hezbollah defeated Israel in 2006 despite being on the wrong end of a lopsided body count. The 9/11 truth movement, by dint of its refusal to disappear, succeeded in planting a seed of doubt in the hearts and minds of most Americans, not just about 9/11, but about the truthfulness, decency, and legitimacy of American political leaders and the system they represent. That seed has germinated, doubts continue to grow, and the system and its managers look more vulnerable than ever.

Today, a year into the third decade of the pursuit of 9/11 truth, another monumental issue looms before us, practically begging for a new truth movement to rise up and finish the old one’s job. I am speaking, of course, of the crying need for a COVID origins truth movement.

In a sane country with an actual news media, the following words of Jeffrey Sachs, who led the official COVID origin inquiry for the world’s leading medical journal, would have made front page headlines: “I chaired the commission for the Lancet for 2 years on Covid. I'm pretty convinced it came out of a US lab of biotechnology [...] We don't know for sure but there is enough evidence. [However] it's not being investigated, not in the US, not anywhere."

If we had real media, or even the merely half-infiltrated media we had four or five decades ago, The New York Times and Washington Post and their myriad followers would have grabbed Sachs’ words and beat the government over the head with them and not let up until Congress established a COVID Origins Commission chaired by Sachs or someone like him. Instead, in the wake of 9/11—the final nail in the coffin of American republican democracy—the only talk of a COVID Commission we hear involves the risible plan to put Philip Zelikow, 9/11 Coverup Commission Czar, in charge of one!

There are many COVID scandals that cry out for investigation: inept, contradictory messaging from public health authorities; a one-sided obsession with experimental vaccines rather than treatment; big pharma profiteering; the controlled demolition of the Main Street economy and small business and the transfer of trillions of dollars to the richest individuals and corporations; seemingly coordinated assaults on civil liberties in service to a Great Reset; the unprecedented draconian censorship of dissenting voices; and so much more. But the question that cuts to the heart of all these issues, the question that is most dangerous and most censored and most threatening to the powers-that-shouldn’t-be, is the brief and simple one: Where did COVID come from?

There is overwhelming evidence that COVID-19 is a bioweapon and that the “natural origin” fable was spread by biowar criminals—as Meryl Nass has explained in detail, and Jeffrey Sachs has largely corroborated. And there is surprisingly strong evidence supporting the claim that COVID emerged from a deliberate biological attack on China and Iran, as Ron Unz has persuasively argued in his new book.

These are explosive allegations. Like the 9/11 scandal circa 2001-2008, the COVID origin scandal could rock the world. It might even finish the 9/11 truth movement’s job.