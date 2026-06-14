By Kevin Barrett, for Al-Andalus Tribune

Are pogroms ever justified? Is ethnic rioting sometimes a good thing? Would joining an angry mob and committing violence against people and property on the basis of their race, religion or ethnicity be an enjoyable and productive way to spend a summer afternoon?

Northern Ireland, long a world champion in the field of neighbor-on-neighbor ethnic violence, recently revisited what used to be their national sport after a Sudanese immigrant in Belfast brutally attacked a local. Both the attacker and victim apparently suffered from what are politely termed mental health issues.

The madness proved contagious. Mobs began attacking, smashing and burning shops and automobiles believed to be owned or operated by people with high-melanin skin tones.

Though ostensibly targeting “invaders,” the rioters hailed from the ethnicity widely viewed as the worst-ever invaders of Ireland. Keith Woods cites CathalMór:

The rioting was exclusively a Protestant, loyalist affair executed with the probable blessing of the main loyalist paramilitaries in the city, the Ulster Defence Association and the Ulster Volunteer Force.

So called “loyalists” are loyal to the British crown, which was responsible for successive waves of genocidal invasions and occupations of Ireland, most notoriously the “potato famine” holocaust of 1845-1850, which drove my Irish ancestors to emigrate to the United States. Today, people like Woods and CathalMor seek to unite the green (native Catholic) Irish with orange (British-sponsored Protestant settler) Irish. They want to recolor both groups white in order to lead them against the dark-skinned immigrants who, like their Protestant predecessors, are (according to the Great Replacement theorists) being sent into Ireland under the aegis of the disproportionately Jewish bankers who rule the West.*