By Kevin Barrett, for Crescent International
“Trump should have kept his mouth shut.” That will likely be the consensus of historians tasked with explaining the self-destructive Jeffrey-Epstein-related blurt-outs and blunders of America’s 47th president.
If eyeball-rolling could affect the Earth’s rotation, Donald Trump’s textbook “guilty demeanor” around the Jeffrey Epstein scandal—or rather the ensuing ocular twirling and swirling—might exacerbate our planet’s orbital wobble. After Elon Musk tweeted “Trump is in the Epstein files” June 7, Trump reacted by asserting that the whole Epstein issue was “a hoax” invented by Democrats and that the Epstein files were “made up” by Barack Obama and James Comey. (In fact, Epstein’s arrests and prosecutions happened under Bush II and Trump I.)
In late July The Wall Street Journal reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump his name is in the Epstein files. An FBI team was tasked to laboriously go over the “300 gigabytes of records and physical evidence” and black out Trump’s name, as well as those of other luminaries. Trump then ordered his followers to erase Epstein’s name from their memories, insisting that anyone who continues to take any interest in the Mossad blackmailer is no longer a Trump supporter.
While all of that was going on, Epstein’s lawyer Roy Black died at an interesting moment, like many people related to the Epstein case. Others, like the woman who says Trump brutally raped her at age 13 in the presence of Epstein, and presumably the parents of the other children Trump allegedly raped, have had their lives threatened and chosen to disappear from public view, but are most likely still alive and kicking. As for Epstein’s Mossad handler Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of Israel’s biggest super-spy, she has been moved to a country-club minimum-security facility, presumably in preparation for early release in return for covering for Trump.
On August 22, Trump’s Justice Department released transcripts of its interviews with Maxwell, conducted on July 24 and 25. It appears that those interviews were arranged for the purpose of having Maxwell “exonerate” Trump, in exchange for her move to a country-club prison and perhaps later a pardon or parole.
In those interviews, the disgraced Mossad spy and perjurer unconvincingly denied everything. She claimed there was never any list of Epstein’s clients, that Prince Andrew never had sex with underage girls in Maxwell’s home, that the photo of her with the Prince and teenage Virginia Giuffre is “literally fake,” that she never introduced any celebrities to Epstein, that she had no recollection of Trump’s obscene 2003 birthday card sent to Epstein, that Trump and Epstein were not close friends, and—above all—that Donald Trump is entirely innocent: "I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting…The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”
Maxwell’s ludicrous transcript only intensified the eyeball-rolling. The family of Viginia Giuffre—an outspoken Epstein victim who was hit by a car and then suicided last spring—was outraged, releasing a statement: “During DAG Todd Blanche's bizarre interview, she (Maxwell) is never challenged about her court-proven lies, providing her a platform to rewrite history. This travesty of justice entirely invalidates the experiences of the many brave survivors who put their safety, security, and lives on the line to ensure her conviction, including our sister."
The teenage Giuffre, it will be recalled, was “stolen” by Epstein from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago where she worked as a spa attendant, and later sexually trafficked to Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, and other notables. Trump’s statements make it clear that he was fully aware of Epstein’s activities, including his “stealing” Giuffre and other underage girls from him, at the time.
Meanwhile, another notorious sex criminal, Hunter Biden, claimed that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Trump to his current wife, Melania—who responded by threatening a billion-dollar lawsuit against the son of former US president Joe Biden. The former first son welcomed the prospective lawsuit, saying if it were filed, he would force testimony from both Trumps through sworn depositions.
Such salacious revelations followed by hilariously unconvincing denials have triggered a mainstream media frenzy that shows no signs of dying down. But tellingly, the media has studiously avoided the most important aspect of the Epstein story: That the disgraced pimp and his accomplices, starting with Maxwell, were Israeli spies tasked with blackmailing the American political and financial elite. Apparently the media doesn’t think we should care that a genocidal foreign nation is blackmailing US presidents as well as the donor class that selects them.
Even news stories that focus on the Epstein-as-Israeli-spy angle do so indirectly, while bending over backwards to avoid stating forthrightly what they so obviously imply. A classic example is the July 30 Daily Caller story “If Alex Acosta Was In Fact Told To Lay Off Epstein Due To Intel Ties, Who Delivered The Message?” The story concerns Epstein’s 2007 “sweetheart deal” with Florida prosecutor Alex Acosta, who was later rewarded for his kid-gloves treatment of Epstein with a Trump Administration cabinet appointment.
The Caller answers its question in the first sentence: The man who ordered Acosta to lay off Epstein was Jay Lefkowitz, a high-powered attorney and frequent visitor to Israel who, unsurprisingly, is connected to Jewish oligarchs in general and Les Wexner’s “Mega” ring of billionaire Israeli spies in particular. (Israel’s Mega spies created Jeffrey Epstein’s blackmail operation, according to Whitney Webb and other researchers.) Lefkowitz, it seems, is one of the Jewish-Zionist handlers of American political leaders. He apparently got his start, according to the Caller, working with the Bush family as a “liaison to New York’s Jewish community.” Being a representative of the real rulers of America, Lefkowitz apparently has the power to shut down criminal investigations and prosecutions, including the 2007 Epstein prosecution.
But the Daily Caller article never mentions Israel, nor the fact that Lefkowitz, like Epstein, Maxwell, and Wexner, is obviously an Israeli agent or loyalist. Naïve readers of Epstein-related articles in mainstream media could be pardoned for failing to grasp the fact that Israel’s blackmail of American leaders and power-brokers is the proverbial elephant in the living room.
Can Israel torpedo American prosecutions? And does it control US prisons? That’s the upshot of
an analysis of the “Epstein suicide” prison video that the FBI and DOJ claim is original and unaltered. According to the analysis, three minutes of that video has been cut out, making the heads of FBI and DOJ plainly guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice…presumably in service to a genocidal foreign regime.
Despite the media’s obfuscation, ordinary people are slowly waking up to the fact that Israel controls American leaders through blackmail and other unsavory methods. And that fact has everything to do with why the United States, the only country on Earth that has the power to quickly and easily stop the genocide of Gaza, refuses to do so.
Given that Trump is the most abject slave of Israel ever to occupy the Oval Office, and that Epstein (Trump’s best friend for ten years) was a Mossad blackmailer, the world has been practically invited to connect the dots: We are witnessing what historians will describe as the Jeffrey Epstein Genocide, in which the only power that can stop Netanyahu from exterminating hundreds of thousands of innocents—the American executive branch—refuses to do so because its chief officer has viciously raped teenage virgins in front of Israeli spy cameras.
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.