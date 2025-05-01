War on Islam: 9/11 Uncovered & Exposed – Kevin Barrett, Christopher Bollyn, Richard Gage

Rumble link Bitchute link

Since YouTube nuked my channel three years ago, and since many people have contacted me looking for my “War on Islam” video with Richard Gage and Christopher Bollyn, I am reposting it at my Rumble and Bitchute channels. You can read a transcript at my Substack by clicking “transcript” above the video image.

Note that the YouTube accounts that formerly hosted the video, listed below, have also been nuked.

—-

Saturday 18 February 2017

Nation Of Islam

Detroit, MichiganThis presentation is from the Nation of Islam’s annual Saviors Day event at Cobo Convention Center. 5,000 people attended this Plenary Session.Dr. Kevin Barrett is a Muslim and PhD Islamic Studies scholar. He is one of America’s best-known critics of the “War on Terror.” He has authored and edited several books and appeared many times on Fox, CNN, PBS and other broadcast outlets and been widely covered by print media. He currently works as a talk radio host, nonprofit organizer, editor at Veterans Today, and pundit at Press TV, Russia Today, al-Etejah and other international channels.

Richard Gage, AIA, is an architect of 25 years and the founder and CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth representing more than 2,700 degreed/licensed architects and engineers who have signed a petition calling for a new, independent investigation, with full subpoena power, into the destruction of the Twin Towers and the 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 on 9/11.

Investigative journalist Christopher Bollyn began covering the attacks on the day it occurred. In his words: “This deception only has power as long as a majority of the population is deceived. My purpose is to expose the deception and undeceive as many people as possible.” Christopher connects the many Zionist (supporter of Israel) dots that orchestrate the 9/11 atrocities and the cover-up both here in American and deep in the black heart of terrorist Israel starting in the 1970’s. Christopher’s segment begins at 18:09 and is included in its entirety.

—

Produced: 2017, Episode: NOI-TWOI HD, Category: Education, 58:00

—

Phone your local public TV station and ask them to broadcast this film to your local community. Your station can download the film in TV broadcast format from PEGMedia.org .

This film is available for any Public TV station in the country – and world – to broadcast.

Stations that use Telvue, DVDs or other media can contact 911TV1@gmail.com for instructions.

—

This HD PEGMedia Episode: http://www.pegmedia.org/index.php?q=msvr/ep/28392/detail

This SD PEGMedia Episode: http://www.pegmedia.org/index.php?q=msvr/ep/28393/detail

—

More 911TV Films On PEGMedia

http://www.pegmedia.org/index.php?q=msvr/showall/587/detail

—

View This Show On YouTube:



The High Resolution 1280×720 (720p) is on YouTube at:



—

More 911TV Films On YouTube: http://youtube.com/911TVorg

—

911TV’s Blog



http://Blog.911tv.org



This video on the BLOG:

—

911TV’s Website



http://www.911TV.org