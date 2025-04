As Yogi Berra might say, you can observe a lot just by watching what the mainstream Mockingbird mavens’ Mighty Wurlitzer is churning out. This week it was bats, bats, bats!

The Washington Post, even more than The New York Times if that’s possible, operates at the discretion of the folks in and around the National Security Council and related entities. So we may assume that a directive came down from on high last week to push back against the growing public realization that COVID-19 is a bioweapon…and to try to steer the COVID-as-bioweapon discussion away from the truth—that COVID-19 almost certainly emerged out of a covert/deniable US bio-attack on China and Iran—toward a “blame China” limited hangout.

This propaganda strategy hinges on the logical fallacy known as the false dichotomy, otherwise known as the fake dilemma: presenting two possibilities as if they were the only ones. A classic example is Bush Jr.’s mantra you are either with us or you’re with the terrorists. The third possibility that one is neither with Bush nor with al-Qaeda—and hidden beneath that, the unspeakable truth that “we” ARE the terrorists—is made invisible.

Regarding COVID origins, we are told that either the virus emerged naturally from Chinese bats (thanks to the disgusting eating habits of those wet-market-loving slanty-eyed bat soup slurpers) or it escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (making the Chinese government liable for trillions of dollars in damages). Heads I win, tails you lose!

The third, most obvious, best-supported-by-evidence interpretation—that COVID emerged from a US bio-attack on China designed to be blamed on China—is deliberately excluded and rendered unspeakable. Instead we are bombarded with bats, bats, bats!

Idiotic as it may seem to those apprised of the facts, the Post’s batty propaganda is a demonically clever psychological warfare ploy. Bats, as everyone knows, are creepy, scary little leathery-winged snaggletoothed critters associated with madness, rabies, vampires, haunted houses, and “batshit crazy conspiracy theories.” To Westerners, the idea that human beings might deliberately eat such vile and disgusting creatures is almost unthinkable. Endlessly reminded that (some) Chinese people buy live bats in wet markets and slaughter them for soup, the typical Western propaganda target is overcome by racist disgust and revulsion.

And here’s where it gets interesting. The right-wing Westerner, relatively at ease with his natural impulses and emotions (like racist disgust and revulsion) is just straightforwardly overwhelmed by loathing for all things Chinese. But the left-liberal Westerner, the secularist heir to Puritans and Protestants who obsessively repressed their natural feelings, is so ashamed of his “racist” emotional reaction to Chinese bat soup imagery that he rams it deep into his unconscious mind and buries it full fathom five beneath endless shovelfuls of bat guano.

Unfortunately for our liberal, tolerant Westerner, that illustrious heir to Enlightenment philosophies of reason and transparency, burying a powerful emotional image deep in your unconscious doesn’t make it any less powerful. On the contrary, the repressed material has a way of seizing control of the person unawares. So our hypothetical liberal Westerner has no idea that he has been taken over by a “racist trope” in the same way that mice, cats, and humans are taken over by toxoplasmosis. Our kind and gentle liberal will—unbeknownst to himself—wander stupidly, dazed and confused, into the mouth of the neocon War Party, just as the toxoplasmosis-crazed mouse wanders into the mouth of the cat.

The neocon War Party has gotten very good at manipulating people emotionally, beneath the threshold of consciousness, since Freud’s nephew Edward Bernays pioneered the science of modern propaganda during and after World War I. From the shamelessly racist caricatures of World War II era kamakaze Japs crashing planes for their Emperor god, to equivalent but subtler 9/11-false-flag-generated caricatures of imaginary suicide-pilot Muslim fanatics ramming jetliners into the Trade Center to assure themselves of a virgin-filled Paradise, the “people” (like Satanist and alleged child-molester Col. Michael Aquino) who run US military psychological warfare operations know how to trick ordinary Americans into hating the citizens of Empire-targeted countries without ever knowing what hit them.

The Washington Post’s obsessive repetition of “bats, bats, bats” is reminiscent of the mainstream media’s repetition of the numerals “9/11 9/11 9/11” and the images “plane into building fireball—exploding building” in the wake of September 11, 2001. People are hypnotized by repetition. As Lewis Carroll put it, “what I tell you three times is true.”

Repetition works like a sledgehammer hammering propaganda points into the collective subconscious. On 9/11, the endless tape loop of plane-into-building followed by building-explodes-into-pyroclastic-dust-cloud hypnotized people into accepting a spurious causal association between the two images. In fact, the Towers were build to withstand multiple hits from large jetliners; the plane crashes were, as the designer of the Towers said, “like poking a pencil through a mosquito screen” leaving the screen (i.e. skyscraper) structurally intact. The remote-controlled plane crashes had nothing whatsoever to do, physically at least, with the subsequent explosive demolitions. Even the government admits it. The NIST fable about the destruction of the Towers blames very modest office fires, not structural damage by the planes, for the “collapses” (read “explosions.”) But most Americans, including virtually all of the engineers and physicists I discussed the matter with circa 2004-2007, were hypnotized into thinking the planes knocked down the Towers almost instantaneously, like a child’s tower of blocks toppling after being struck by a toy airplane.

After September 11, 2001, the media endlessly repeated the numerals “9/11-9/11-9/11,” hypnotizing the public to equate the horrific emergency they had witnessed on television with the emergency call numbers 9-1-1. A post-hypnotic suggestion was implanted in the collective unconscious: YOU ARE AFRAID. YOU ARE VERY AFRAID. YOU MUST CALL ON THE AUTHORITIES FOR PROTECTION AND SAFETY.

Fast forward twenty years. Who are we supposed to call on for protection against those scary scary Chinese bats? The same authorities who dialed up 9-1-1, that’s who.

Twenty years ago, neocon elements of our own government, with the assistance of at least two foreign states, terrorized their own population and then reaped the political, financial, and geo-strategic benefits of their act of false flag terror. Then in late 2019, people of the same category, possibly even some of the same individuals, once again uncorked the terror bottle and let the genie out. In 2001 they wanted us to fear “Muslim terrorists.” Today they want us to fear “Chinese bats” and an associated biowar virus.

Joe Biden is right about one thing: With enough shots we can overcome this emergency and solve the problem once and for all. But the shots we need aren’t the kind that come from needles. They are the kind that come from firing squads executing neocons convicted of treason, mass murder through false flag terror, and the supreme war crime of aggression.