I’ve been deplatformed from Facebook, Youtube, Patreon, and Stripe. I stopped getting invited on RT when its CEO was beaten to death with a baseball bat and the new anti-9/11-truth management was installed. And Fox News quit bringing me on almost 20 years ago. But yesterday one of America’s biggest and most venerable platforms offered me a paid position! I just got this email from the Walt Disney Company:

Dear Kevin, The Walt Disney Company’s Recruitment Team is excited to invite you to apply for the role of Digital Marketing Manager. Your proven skills in digital marketing align perfectly with our mission to deliver enchanting experiences to audiences worldwide. In this role, you’ll lead the development of innovative digital campaigns, optimize content for global platforms, and leverage data to enhance Disney’s brand presence. You’ll work in a dynamic, collaborative environment, bringing Disney’s stories to life online. We offer a competitive compensation package, including health benefits, retirement plans, and exclusive Disney perks like park access and special events. Disney’s unique culture thrives on creativity, encouraging you to push boundaries and innovate. By joining us, you’ll contribute to our legacy of storytelling that captivates hearts across generations, with opportunities to shape the future of entertainment in a fast-evolving digital landscape. We’re eager to move forward with talented individuals like you, and this role won’t stay open for long. If you’re excited to bring your expertise to Disney, please reply to this email to start the next steps in our hiring process. We can’t wait to explore how you can add to our magic! Warm regards,

The Walt Disney Company Recruitment Team

My response:

Dear Walt Disney Company Recruitment Team,

I am flattered to be recruited by your esteemed conglomerate. The Disney Company is no Mickey Mouse operation!

Obviously you wouldn’t be offering me a job unless Disney were planning to grab a share of the increasingly lucrative conspiracy market. I look forward to helping Disney “push boundaries and innovate” by spearheading expansion plans at Disneyland in Anaheim and Disney World in Orlando. Specifically, I will be thrilled to participate in designing, installing, and promoting your forthcoming conspiracy rides and exhibits, including:

*Jeffrey Epstein’s Haunted Mansion: In exchange for an E-ticket, park visitors will ride in scale models of Epstein’s 2018 Bentley through a “haunted mansion” and watch animatronic current and former US presidents raping equally animatronic 13-year-old girls while being filmed by Israeli spies. *North Tower Demolition Hologram: Through the magic of immersive holography, visitors will get an “inside look” as explosive charges blow the World Trade Center’s North Tower—and 1400 people—to kingdom come. *Assassination Alley: Visitors will ride in scale models of JFK’s 1961 Lincoln Continental X-100 convertible down a dead-end alley surrounded by live-action animatronic displays of professional assassins dispatching US leaders, including Lincoln, McKinley, FDR, JFK, RFK, MLK, Hale Boggs, Nick Begich, and Paul Wellstone, and blaming the killings on patsies or bad weather. *COVID World: After 3-D immersion in a holographic dystopian landscape featuring billions of people being masked, jabbed, kept six feet apart, and subjected to all manner of propaganda lies and obedience training, visitors will be overjoyed to exit into the sunlight and fresh air. *The Hall of Jewish Conspiracies: An exciting roller coaster ride through displays of history’s most notorious Jewish conspiracies, from the genocides of Amalek, Canaan and Persia through today’s genocide of Gaza, with detours through murders (Jesus, Simon of Trent, Folke Bernadotte, James Forrestal, the Kennedys, etc.) among other sordid acts of moral turpitude—including Michael Eisner’s hostile takeover of the “antisemitic” Disney Corporation. Bonus: lifelike animatronic models of the Elders of Zion!

These and other conspiracy exhibits will help The Disney Company cash in on the ever-growing number of people who realize that many if not most of the biggest conspiracy theories are true.

I look forward to your job offer and accompanying seven-digit salary.

Conspiratorially yours,

Dr. Kevin Barrett