Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John w's avatar
John w
23m

Perfect proposal and sure to help bring the Christian right back into the Disney family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Fish's avatar
Mike Fish
23m

Take the job, but never the jab.

Your ideas could actually get me to go to Disney.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture