Vote Here for "Best Conspiracy Book Ever"

What’s the best conspiracy* book ever written?

I have authored six conspiracy books (including a tour guide), edited one, and translated another. But cheerfully I admit that none of them is in the running for “best-ever”…except possibly Laurent Guyénot’s From Yahweh to Zion, which is the one I translated but didn’t contribute to, except for a brief introduction.

I honestly have no idea which nonfiction conspiracy book I would vote for. If Ron Unz’s American Pravda series, or David Ray Griffin’s 9/11 series, were considered one book, they would obviously be in the running. Other than that, I’m drawing a blank.

But when it comes to conspiracy literature—meaning fiction and poetry—I actually have some opinions. The best conspiracy fiction book ever written is Joseph Conrad’s The Secret Agent, which recounts a classic false flag terror plot somewhat reminiscent of 9/11 and its sequels: directed from a foreign embassy (Russian rather than Israeli) with the perpetrator/patsy a “half-idiot” (Stevie rather than Hani Hanjour or Richard Reid) and the target chosen for its symbolic value (the Greenwich Observatory rather than the “phallic” World Trade Center**).

The most impressive book of poetry relating to a “conspiracy theory” may be Tom Breidenbach’s IX XI. If you have any other nominations, let me know.

And when it comes to “most prolific conspiracy-lit author,” the winner, hands-down, is Mike Palecek. I can’t even keep track of how many novels he’s published, but it’s got to be in the dozens.

Mike just published a new novel with the politically-incorrect title Goy Story . He said he wants to help me raise money, and publicize his book, by offering to autograph and mail a free copy to anyone (in the US) who donates at least $25 via my Paypal donation page .

So make a donation, email me at truthjihad(at)gmail(dot)com with your snail-mail shipping address and I’ll pass that on to Mike and he’ll sign and send you a book. (The address has to be in the USA, apologies to all you furriners and expats.)

Meanwhile, what’s your favorite conspiracy book? Vote in the comments! I’ll tally up the votes for my next episode of “Kevin’s Conspiracy Bookshelf.”

*I’m using the word both loosely and ironically, knowing full well that many of the biggest “conspiracy theories” are true. By “conspiracy book” I mean either (a) any book that mainstream commentators might label as such, or (b) any book that casts considerable light on topics of interest to those of us whom the mainstream labels “conspiracy theorists.”

**In 1979, during a conversation with Christian Zionist evangelist Michael D. Evans, Isser Harel, the former head of both Mossad and Shin Bet, said that “Islamic fundamentalists would ultimately strike America,” and when asked where he thought they would hit, he replied (as Evans later recounted): “Your biggest phallic symbol is New York City and your tallest building will be the phallic symbol they will hit.” This was widely interpreted as a prescient reference to the 1993 and 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center…and sounds a lot like Conrad’s Mr. Vladimir urging an attack on the Greenwich Observatory.