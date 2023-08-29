Below is my forthcoming American Free Press article, reproduced in full for my paid subscribers.

Excerpt:

By provoking opponents and the media with heretical positions, Ramaswamy took a page out of Trump’s 2016 playbook. Remember how Trump blamed 9/11 on George W. Bush, driving a stake through the heart of Jeb Bush’s campaign? Or how The Donald accused Ted Cruz’s father, a CIA-linked Cuban exile, of participating in the JFK assassination? The media crucified Trump—or at least tried to—for saying things like that. But the voters sided with Trump. The takeaway: Being reviled by the media is no longer disqualifying. For many Republican primary voters, each new media hit piece amounts to a badge of honor for its recipient. Ramaswamy has gone further than Trump in openly casting doubt on the official story of 9/11… (Become paid subscriber to read the full article.)

Vivek Ramaswamy: Trump’s Political Heir?

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

On August 23, eight Republican hopefuls vied on national television for the right to be Donald Trump’s runner-up and/or political heir. Most wore bright red ties in homage to Trump. Seven of them—and Fox News, which lost the ratings race to Tucker Carlson’s Trump interview on X/Twitter—were clear losers. The presumptive winner was Vivek Ramaswamy, whose charismatic contempt for the Establishment wowed the audience, annoyed the national press, and rendered the other seven candidates even more forgettable than they already were.

Ramaswamy, a virtual unknown before the debate, was declared the victor in the Axis poll with nearly a third of respondents saying he won. “With unchecked confidence and insults, the biotech entrepreneur baited his rivals into skirmishes that dominated Republicans’ first debate,” acknowledged The New York Times in its obligatory hit piece. The candidate raised almost half a million dollars, in chunks averaging $38, during the hours after the debate.

Ramaswamy garnered attention with his unapologetic support for Donald Trump’s MAGA movement alongside heretical statements on several sensitive issues—including the Ukraine war, election integrity, US support for Israel, and even what really happened on 9/11. By going further than the competition (including Trump himself) in questioning sacred Establishment narratives, Ramaswamy “baited” the other candidates, as The New York Times put it, into trying to gang up on him. But the let’s-all-beat-up-on-Vivek party backfired. Ramaswamy, who earned a biology degree from Harvard, a law degree from Yale, and a billion dollars as a biotech entrepreneur, is nobody’s fool, and he had no trouble swatting away petty attacks from the likes of Nikki Haley.

By provoking opponents and the media with heretical positions, Ramaswamy took a page out of Trump’s 2016 playbook. Remember how Trump blamed 9/11 on George W. Bush, driving a stake through the heart of Jeb Bush’s campaign? Or how The Donald accused Ted Cruz’s father, a CIA-linked Cuban exile, of participating in the JFK assassination? The media crucified Trump—or at least tried to—for saying things like that. But the voters sided with Trump. The takeaway: Being reviled by the media is no longer disqualifying. For many Republican primary voters, each new media hit piece amounts to a badge of honor for its recipient.

Ramaswamy has gone further than Trump in openly casting doubt on the official story of 9/11, triggering Establishment panic. After making rambling statements to The Atlantic Magazine signaling his disbelief in the Establishment narrative, Ramaswamy refused to back down, saying “I want the truth about 9/11” and “The truth is there are lies the government has told about 9/11.” Pressed for details, he said “Saudi Arabia, absolutely, their intelligence was involved in 9/11.”

The blame-the-Saudis approach to 9/11 is favored by some family members, who believe that a real investigation of the issue would quickly move beyond the Saudi patsies and uncover the truth. Others say focusing on the Saudi angle amounts to a limited hangout deflecting attention from the real culprits, Israel and its neoconservative American partners.

Limited hangout or not, Ramaswamy’s 9/11 statements brought down mainstream media wrath on his head. Citing the candidate’s remarks to The Atlantic, Esquire’s Charles Pierce said: “There is not a single sentence in this paragraph that doesn’t disqualify this guy from being president of the United States.” When Ramaswamy cited evidence to support his views, The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board whined: “Oh, man. What ‘evidence and data’ is he talking about? An Alex Jones broadcast?”

And as if triggering a 9/11 truth scandal right before the debate wasn’t controversial enough, the candidate crossed another red line by advocating an end to US support for Israel. Ramaswamy also ripped DeSantis’s legislation banning “anti-Semitism”—and, according to the outraged Times of Israel, he “says ‘donors’ are behind legislation combating antisemitism.”

According to conventional wisdom, such statements are campaign-killers. Vanity Fair enthused: “Vivek Ramaswamy Touched the Third Rail on Israel. He’s Surely Going to Hear About It on Debate Night.” And indeed he did hear about it—from Nikki Haley—and slapped her down like a mosquito.

His competition, those seven dwarves, likewise failed to discredit Ramaswamy’s plan to end the Ukraine war by essentially admitting that Russia is right: Ukraine has no business in NATO, and the Donbass has every reason to leave Ukraine and join Russia. On this issue, as with others, Ramaswamy sounds like a smarter, more radical version of Donald Trump.

By trouncing his debate opponents while braving media opprobrium, Ramaswamy has got people wondering whether he can out-Trump Trump. After the debate, he told reporters: “Pretty soon it'll be down to a two-horse race between Trump and myself.” And if Trump wins, will he choose Vivek for VP? Might Trump do better in a second term by listening to Vivek Ramaswamy rather than Jared Kushner?