Venezuela Invasion?

Press TV

In order to discuss the issue of Venezuela against the US, I'm now joined by Kevin Barrett, editor of Veterans Today, joining me from Saidia, Morocco. Very good to have you on this program, Kevin. I wanted to ask you, how do you think credible and substantiated are the US's claims that what they are doing is just about counter-narcotics?

It's obviously a joke. They don't even take it seriously themselves. There's no evidence whatsoever that this “Soles” or Suns cartel that they claim that the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, is involved in, even exists. And even the American mainstream media, which is essentially an imperial propaganda apparatus, admits that there is no such cartel, that the Trump administration has just made it up out of whole cloth.

And sending this armada to the coast of Venezuela, including a nuclear capable submarine with nuclear weapons, obviously has nothing to do with any attempt to counteract drug trafficking. What this is is terroristic threats against Venezuela designed to essentially try to take steps towards regaining American control over what may be the world's biggest supply of untapped oil resources.

And the whole world knows this, and yet the Trump administration lies outrageously, making up stories about drugs as a kind of a almost humorously transparent cover story.

Right, Kevin. How much of the U.S. stance do you think is influenced by domestic political agendas, especially in an election cycle?

I think this is a political move, in line with the Trump administration's moves to basically turn towards the Western hemisphere and try to sort of thump their chests and regain the greatness in accordance with the Make America Great Again campaign, looking back to the 19th century and early 20th century era of American imperialism in the Western hemisphere. Apparently, they've essentially surrendered to Russia and China, because those countries are now big enough to defend themselves. So like the proverbial schoolyard bully, the Trump administration leadership is picking on what it views as weaker countries.

And the easiest pickings are in the Western Hemisphere. That's why they're threatening to invade and steal Greenland from Denmark. They're threatening to invade and occupy Canada and steal its considerable oil resources. And they're threatening to go after the biggest oil prize on the planet, the Venezuelan oil reserves.

But the Venezuelan people are having none of this. There are currently somewhere around 5 million militia people in Venezuela ready to defend their country. More than 1,000 militia recruiting centers were set up this past week, and they are completely overwhelmed with volunteers. So just as Iran has rallied against this kind of aggression, so Venezuela is doing the same thing.

