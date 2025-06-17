Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laszlo Meszaros's avatar
Laszlo Meszaros
5h

The US slowly lost its independence. So, the people would need to wake up and get rid of the DS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
4h

They are ALL in ONE SINGLE club.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture