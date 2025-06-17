We are well into the fog of war. Clearsighted long-distance vision, even near-term situational awareness, gets quickly enveloped and obscured. People who are paying close attention—who tend to be partisans of one side or the other—spend most of their time reacting with visceral joy to the latest punches landed by their team, interspersed with complaints about the dastardly evil of the other side. And though I’m very much part of the pro-Iran anti-genocide camp, and enjoy watching Tel Aviv getting pummeled as much as any sane and well-informed person does, I get the sense that most observers are missing the proverbial forest for the trees.

The escalating war between the Zionist-oligarch-occupied US empire and the Islamic Republic of Iran has two clear beneficiaries: Russia and China. If they simply sit back and reach for the popcorn, while deniably offering whatever covert help Iran might need to avoid total defeat, the declining US empire will squander what’s left of its limited resources on the Mother Of All Quagmires (MOAQ). By the time it’s over, China, the new #1 world power, and Russia, a distant #2, will hardly even need to bother themselves with a mopping-up operation.

Events are set to unfold that way due to the mutual incomprehension of the Zio-American and Iranian leadership, and to a lesser extent their peoples. Both sides are limited by their culture-bound way of thinking, and imagine that the other side thinks the same way they do. Trump, the most egregious example, is basically a dumb, brutal, sociopathic thug who brags about screwing his negotiating partners’ wives. (Netanyahu is the same type, but with a higher IQ.) These people imagine that they can gain the upper hand by humiliating their weaker opponents into surrender. Apparently that works well in the New York City business world—Trump somehow avoided being slowly tortured to death by a cuckolded negotiating partner, which tells you everything you need to know about the pathetic class of cucks who run the empire—but the same approach won’t work against Iran, where a totally different mentality prevails.

Iranians, like Americans, often make the mistake of imagining the other side is “just like us.” Surely the Americans will be reasonable, like we are! Surely they will come to their senses and tighten the leash on the mad dogs running Israel, like we would if we were in their position! Surely they negotiate in good faith, like we do! Surely they hold their word and their honor sacred, like we do! Surely they will never unilaterally shred their solemn agreements, just as we wouldn’t! Surely they are normal, reasonable human beings, and surely they understand that we, like all normal, reasonable human beings, prefer death to dishonor and will fight to the end, even if we have to accept highly unequal casualties! Surely the Americans understand that we embrace martyrdom as the supreme felicity and highest possible goal of human life—dying for a just cause—and that every martyr inspires the rest of us to fight even more furiously and with doubled and redoubled resolve! Surely they realize that taking on Iran is hundreds or thousands of times more difficult than taking on Iraq and Afghanistan, not only because Iran is so much bigger and more technologically advanced, but because its people are prouder and fear death less than any other people on Earth! Surely they couldn’t be so stupid as to bring disaster on themselves in service to the likes of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich!

Sorry, Iran, but the Americans can’t comprehend any of that. Their decadent culture has lost all sense of honor. They will need to be taught a lesson. And it appears to be your destiny to do the teaching.

While the American and Iranian mentalities are incommensurate and mutually unintelligible, outside observers are in a better position to understand the predispositions and likely behavior of each side. Russia and China, in particular, are full of smart people with enough distance from the ZioAmerica vs. Iran fight to analyze it accurately and dispassionately. Russia is strong on psychological analysis (witness the novels of Dostoevsky and Tolstoy) and boasts a rich history of watching aggressors miscalculate (Napoleon and Hitler being well-known examples); while China is heir to the wisdom of Sun Tzu in general and his immortal epithet “Never interrupt your opponent while he is in the middle of making a mistake” in particular.

Morgoth recently noticed that Trump and the ZioAmericans appear to be walking straight into “the Sonny Corleone trap.” Sonny, we recall, is a hothead whose predictable anger and aggression is easily exploited by those who wish to dispatch him. And while Morgoth is too polite to notice the Jewish angle, the fact that the US empire has been taken over by ultra-ethnocentric Jews whose predominant characteristic is frothing-at-the-mouth rage coupled with wildly irrational, hyper-excitable vindictiveness has undoubtedly been taken into account by strategists in Moscow and Beijing. They understand that the Zio-American response to the conflict in and around Occupied Palestine will be as emotionally-driven and unstrategic as Sonny Corleone’s response to his sister’s complaints of spousal abuse. Specifically, the Zio-Americans will miscalculate, fail to understand the Iranians and the broader region, and ultimately destroy themselves by investing ever-more-heavily in a war they can’t possibly win.

If you were a strategist in Moscow or Beijing, you would want to encourage the Americans and their Israeli masters to keep wading ever-deeper into the Iranian quagmire. You would do that by sending their leadership superficially reassuring messages (“don’t worry, do what you have to in Iran, we don’t want World War III”) while covertly working overtime to make sure Iran will get whatever help it needs to keep fighting for however many months or years or decades it takes…most likely months, since the American people, starting with Trump’s base, have no stomach for any more “endless wars.” But from your Russo-Chinese perspective, the longer and more destructive the war, the better. Specifically, you would take steps to ensure that no matter how much destruction Iran suffered, it would emerge on the other side with nuclear weapons and a gargantuan, permanent chip on its proverbial shoulder…in the worst case scenario (for both the Iranians and Americans) Iran would become “the North Korea of the Middle East”… except that by that time being excluded from Western-dominated institutions will mean next to nothing because the West will no longer rule the world.

As a Russian or Chinese strategist, you would have to be thick indeed not to recognize that “Israel,” the genocidal settler colony planted like a dagger in the heart of West Asia, is the Western Empire’s achilles heel. Hated by billions, too small to be defensible, deemed illegitimate if not satanic by the consensus of the peoples of the region (whatever their sycophantic rulers might say) “Israel” unlike the US or NATO can be easily defeated. Better yet, its inevitable defeat can become a vastly more world-changing defeat for the US and NATO, because those entities’ brains have been taken over by the Jewish-Zionist parasite, in the same way that a mouse’s brain is taken over by toxoplasmosis, causing it to prance joyfully straight into the jaws of the nearest cat.

Those who think Israel’s so-called Samson Option—its deranged threat to blow up European and West Asian and perhaps even American cities—renders it immortal, have got it exactly backwards. All serious people know that when a heavily-armed madman threatens to commit mass murder if anyone tries to arrest him, he is only guaranteeing his own eventual arrest and/or execution. The authorities may have to think long and hard and carefully about how to deal with the madman in such a way as to minimize casualties, but ultimately they will deal with him, one way or another, at the expense of however many casualties it takes.

Russia and China, today, represent the future authorities of a world where international law actually means something. Their plan to deal with the criminally insane Zionist entity, and the hijacked brain of the ZioAmerican empire, involves not interrupting the enemy while he is making a fatal mistake.