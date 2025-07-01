Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
7h

Death to the IOF. From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Jew free. . And Satanyahu will die painfully

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Imre 'James' J Tihanyi's avatar
Imre 'James' J Tihanyi
4h

The "Holocaust Industry" is the most $profitable$ SCAM Ever, in the History of the Human Race!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture