Dissociated Press

In the wake of a musical act’s discriminatory hate speech targeting the Israeli Defense Forces, the US and UK governments have issued a joint statement making genocide perpetrators a protected category. Both governments’ new, amended protected category list now reads as follows:

Categories of People You Aren’t EVER Allowed to Be Mean to, or Even Critical of, in Public Jews, Jews, Jews, blacks, gays, Jews, genocide perpetrators, Jews, Jews, Jews, handicapped people, Jews, Jews, Jews, trannies, Jews, Jews, Jews, retards, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, old farts, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, childless cat ladies, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, undocumented immigrant rioters, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, wops, chinks, dagos, pollacks, micks, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Dave Portnoy, Jews, Jews, Jews, IDF baby killers, Jews, Jews, Jews, and, lest we forget, Jews.

The Anti-Defamation League, Dave Portnoy, and Benjamin Netanyahu immediately issued statements condemning the new list for not listing Jews often enough.