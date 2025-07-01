In the wake of a musical act’s discriminatory hate speech targeting the Israeli Defense Forces, the US and UK governments have issued a joint statement making genocide perpetrators a protected category. Both governments’ new, amended protected category list now reads as follows:
Categories of People You Aren’t EVER Allowed to Be Mean to, or Even Critical of, in Public
Jews, Jews, Jews, blacks, gays, Jews, genocide perpetrators, Jews, Jews, Jews, handicapped people, Jews, Jews, Jews, trannies, Jews, Jews, Jews, retards, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, old farts, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, childless cat ladies, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, undocumented immigrant rioters, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, wops, chinks, dagos, pollacks, micks, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Jews, Dave Portnoy, Jews, Jews, Jews, IDF baby killers, Jews, Jews, Jews, and, lest we forget, Jews.
The Anti-Defamation League, Dave Portnoy, and Benjamin Netanyahu immediately issued statements condemning the new list for not listing Jews often enough.
Death to the IOF. From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Jew free. . And Satanyahu will die painfully
The "Holocaust Industry" is the most $profitable$ SCAM Ever, in the History of the Human Race!!