US Senator Ron Johnson Notices 9/11 Controlled Demolitions, Pushes Investigation

In the podcast posted above, retired physics teacher David Chandler of the International Center for 9/11 Justice and Scientists for 9/11 Truth discusses his recent paper "The Descent and Tilting of the North Tower Antenna.” Read the interview transcript by clicking “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.

Almost twenty years after I was witch-hunted out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison by members of the Wisconsin Republican Party due to my claims that 9/11 was a false flag and the World Trade Center was demolished with explosives, Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson has finally noticed I was right. Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth reports:

For the first time, a sitting U.S. senator has publicly endorsed the position that World Trade Center Building 7 was brought down in a controlled demolition on September 11, 2001. In a bombshell interview, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) told podcaster Benny Johnson that he became convinced that the government account of what brought the WTC towers down is false after talking with former congressman Curt Weldon and after watching the 9/11 documentary Calling Out Bravo-7.

Johnson was explicit, sounding a lot like I did in 2006:

He mentioned the molten steel under the towers and questioned why evidence was quickly removed from the site. “Who ordered the removal and the destruction of all that evidence, totally contrary to any other firefighter investigating procedures? Who ordered that? Who was in charge? I think there’s some basic information. Where’s all the documentation for the NIST investigation? “There are a host of questions I will be asking, quite honestly, now that my eyes have been opened up.” Johnson says he’ll work with Weldon to expose the truth, which has been kept from the world. “What actually happened on 9/11?” the senator asked. “What do we know, and what was covered up? My guess is that there is a whole lot that has been covered up in terms of what the American government knows about 9/11.”

Johnson is not the first US senator from Wisconsin whose “eyes have been opened up” to the 9/11 false flag. I brought the matter up several times between 2004 and 2006 with Johnson’s predecessor, then-Senator Russ Feingold (D-WI), whose best friend, Sen. Paul Wellstone, was murdered in a rigged plane crash in 2002 to nip his 9/11 truth efforts in the bud. Feingold pointedly did not disagree with my assertions about 9/11 and thanked me for giving him David Ray Griffin’s books. Another senator and friend of Feingold and Wellstone, Barbara Boxer (D-CA), told a senior staff member “you don’t know how right you are” in asserting that Wellstone was murdered to protect the 9/11 coverup. As I reported in May 2010:

Scholar-activist Four Arrows, co-author of American Assassination: The Strange Death of Senator Paul Wellstone, today revealed for the first time a reported conversation in which U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA) confirmed that the Wellstone plane crash was an assassination, not an accident. As Four Arrows recounted on today’s edition of The Kevin Barrett Show (beginning somewhere around the 20 minute mark): a trusted friend of his, during a conversation with Sen. Boxer, was surprised when the Senator asked “are you a friend of Four Arrows?” The friend said yes. Boxer said “tell him he doesn’t know how right he is. (The Wellstone assassination) was meant as a warning to all of us.” Sen. Boxer went on to say that if asked, she would deny the statement. Sen. Boxer, who other sources report has confidentially admitted that she knows 9/11 was an inside job, has publicly confirmed that she does not trust the 9/11 Commission version of events, specifically the official narrative of the alleged 9/11 hijackers. The following exchange took place between Senator Boxer and myself on Wisconsin Public Radio’s program “Conversations with Kathleen Dunn” on December 5th, 2005 (click here for archive — note that the text below is a summary, not a transcript): “Barrett: Senator Boxer, I’d like to thank you and Senator Feingold for hanging in there after 9/11…(Boxer: “You’re welcome.”) Now as you may know, Congressman Kurt Weldon has been screaming from the rooftops that we need a new 9/11 Able Danger investigation focusing on what US intelligence agencies knew about Mohammad Atta and when they knew it. Newsweek and other mainstream publications have written that Mohammad Atta was trained at the Foreign Officer’s school Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. And Daniel Hopsicker’s book Welcome to Terrorland makes it clear that Hoffman Aviation in Venice Florida, where the so-called hijackers trained, was actually a CIA drug import facility—it was a flight school in name only. Now Lt. Colonel Anthony Shaffer has blown the whistle—he says he and his colleagues in military intelligence identified Atta as a terrorist in 2000, but they were gagged and ordered to “forget they had ever heard of Atta.” Are you among the 245 senators and representatives who have signed Congressman Weldon’s letter demanding a Congressional investigation into what US authorities knew about Atta prior to the 9/11 attacks? “Senator Boxer: That isn’t what the 9/11 Commission Report said—but that doesn’t mean it isn’t true. I haven’t seen Congressman Weldon’s letter yet, but…we need to pursue the truth about 9/11 wherever it leads. The truth should be the only priority. And we need the truth. My main focus now, though, is to end the war in Iraq.” According to Four Arrows, Sen. Boxer and other high-visibility people know that if they cross certain lines, they and/or their families will be assassinated.

I salute Ron Johnson for having the courage to take on an issue that can get senate-level people killed. And while I don’t agree with Johnson’s positions on many issues, I am glad I knocked on doors for a day to help get him re-elected in 2022. Like Dennis Kucinich, who recently appeared on my podcast to voice his anguish about the US-backed Gaza genocide, Johnson has enough courage and integrity to break taboos and speak important truths. But can he organize a Senate investigation with the power to subpoena witnesses and compel testimony? The stakes couldn’t be higher: Against the chance of getting Wellstoned, an opportunity to make history and become a genuine national hero for the ages.