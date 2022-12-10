Are we innundated with anti-China psy-ops? Has a “truth pandemic” infected the US Senate? And will Brian Ruhe shave his mustache, get a haircut, and part ways with Adolf Hitler? These are among the questions considered on tonight’s Truth Jihad Radio broadcast. Listen live 8 to 10 pm Eastern on www.Revolution.Radio - click on Studio A. You can find the show write-up, and eventually the archive, HERE.

False Flag Weekly News will explain what’s really going on in the world—including why you absolutely must be COVID-vaccinated to become eligible for death by assisted suicide—tomorrow, Saturday, at 2 pm Eastern. Read the stories we’ll cover now, and watch the show at or after 2 pm ET Saturday, HERE.

Note that FFWN’s normal time slot, 1 pm Eastern, has been pushed back to 2 pm so we can watch the Morocco-Portugal World Cup match.

Speaking of which, if you’ve never seen a khutba (Muslim sermon) about the World Cup…well, now you can!

