The Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, says the enemy has launched a multi-faceted offensive against Iran, from politics and economy, to security, media, and diplomacy. Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran cannot always maintain a defensive strategy in the face of such vast hostilities, and should also go on the offensive in various areas such as security, economy and media. He also noted that Western powers claim they advocate freedom of expression, but, in fact, resort to media dictatorship. He cited the censorship of social media posts on Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Iran's anti-terror icon who was assassinated by the U-S in 2020. The Leader said Western powers place a media ban on every word or image that runs counter to their policies, but use the same platforms to unleash destructive offensives against the Islamic Republic. Elsewhere, the Leader said Washington’s calculations have turned out to be wrong.