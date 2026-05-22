In this episode of El Niño Speaks, José Niño sits down with Dr. Kevin Barrett to discuss the real driving forces behind U.S. foreign policy.

Barrett moves past the superficial narratives of partisan politics to uncover the deeper history of the “Kosher Nostra”—the nexus of Jewish organized crime, intelligence-backed false flags, and the manufacturing of the Trump persona.

He dissects how the “Shaytan Accords” (Abraham Accords) were used to force Gulf Arab vassals into submission, how the Zionist network functions from Argentina to the Middle East, and why the “anti-war” movement has been systemically lobotomized by liberal NGO capture and state-level repression.

Follow Dr. Kevin Barrett’s work:



Substack: kevinbarrett.substack.com



Twitter: @truthjihad



Unz Review: Kevin Barrett at Unz.com



Website: TruthJihad.com