Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Murphy's avatar
Kathleen Murphy
1h

AIPAC boss Les Wexner was also Epstein's boss:

https://katmm.substack.com/p/maria-farmer-exposes-les-wexner-as

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture