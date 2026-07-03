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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
5h

For those who have been *made* unaware: Hamas is a well financed Israeli and British Gas (BG Group) mercenary operative… (Benjamin Netanyahu, statement at a March 2019 meeting of his Likud Party’s Knesset members, Haaretz, October 9, 2023) >>>

“Hamas was treated as a partner to the detriment of the Palestinian Authority to prevent Abbas from moving towards creating a Palestinian State. Hamas was promoted from a terrorist group to an organization with which Israel conducted negotiations through Egypt, and which was allowed to receive suitcases containing millions of dollars from Qatar through the Gaza crossings.”

Also see: Video: “Wiping Gaza Off the Map”: Big Money Agenda. Confiscating Palestine’s Maritime Natural Gas Reserves >>> Interview with Michel Chossudovsky >>> March 6, 2026 >>> https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-gas-oil-and-trouble-in-the-levant/5362955

For corroboration: https://www.timesofisrael.com/for-years-netanyahu-propped-up-hamas-now-its-blown-up-in-our-faces/ >>> October 8, 2023

The Hebrew agenda has historically been made of land theft, resource theft, rape, murder, and genocide against every one "else". It takes a lot of balls to claim you're "chosen" by god...

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rich's avatar
rich
4h

and people ask me why I don't believe there's a "God"

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