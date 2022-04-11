Here is a subscribers-only sneak preview of my forthcoming AFP article. -KB

Ukraine Flies a False Flag

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

On Tuesday, April 5, Pope Francis kissed a Ukrainian flag from “the martyred city of Bucha.” The symbolic gesture made headlines worldwide.

But it isn’t just the Pope who’s gone crazy. Ukrainian flag idolatry is the latest fad, replacing the cloth masks worn during the COVID scamdemic—which magically ended on the day Russia invaded Ukraine! Uncritical media consumers are using blue-and-yellow flag images as their social media handles. Some are purchasing the flags online and flying them, while others decorate their cars with Ukrainian flag stickers.

It is dangerous to question the magical power of talismanic pieces of cloth. After 9/11, people who knew little and cared less about their nation’s history and culture went bananas for the red-white-and-blue, and woe to anyone who challenged them. During COVID, skeptics who scoffed at cloth masks likewise courted ferocious pushback. Today, those of us who are not impressed by the Ukrainian flag and the cause it represents may be setting ourselves up for a social media lynching, or even (horror of horrors) “cancelation.”

But the truth is that the Ukrainian flag (and cause) are as phony as cloth masks for COVID.

People wave the Ukrainian flag—or kiss it if they happen to be the Pope—because they accept the mainstream media narrative that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an unprovoked war of aggression. Nothing could be further from the truth.

False flag attacks are designed to make an aggressor appear to be a defender, and that is exactly what the Ukrainian flag is: one giant false flag. The story that Russia wantonly invaded Ukraine to steal its land and resources in an unprovoked war of naked aggression is an inversion of reality: This war was desired, planned, orchestrated, and triggered by NATO as part of its ongoing war of naked aggression against Russia, which, unlike Russia’s defensive war on Ukraine, really isaimed at stealing another nation’s resources.

NATO is the military arm of the gangster oligarchs who rule the West. Ostensibly founded to protect Western Europe from communist Russia, its mission transitioned from defense to aggression after the fall of communism in 1989. Along with its wars of aggression against Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria, NATO has been waging a long war of aggression aimed at breaking up Russia and looting its vast store of natural resources.

Despite the 1989 promise not to move NATO one inch eastward, the aggression alliance has been steadily moving closer to Moscow. NATO neocons overthrew the legitimate government of Ukraine in 2014 and installed a de facto NATO puppet regime—a mortal threat to Russia. NATO expects to have hypersonic first-strike nuclear missiles within a few years, and plans to put them on the Ukraine-Russia border, a minute or two from Moscow. By displaying a credible threat to destroy Russia while enduring only minimal retaliation, NATO hopes to force Russia to accept neoliberal austerity and privatization, allowing the Western oligarchs to grab Russian energy, minerals, and farmland, impoverishing the Russian people and inciting political turmoil leading to the break-up of Russia.

Beneath the giant blue-and-yellow false flag of Ukrainian victimhood sprout increasing numbers of lesser false flags. On March 9, NATO operatives shelled a mostly-unoccupied maternity hospital and falsely claimed it had been bombed by Russian forces. On March 16, a group of NATO-sponsored neo-Nazi thugs called the Azov brigade bombed the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama theater in Mariupol and falsely blamed the Russians. On April 2, three days after Russian troops pulled out of Bucha, Azov thugs murdered “Russian sympathizers” and arranged their bodies for photographers, again falsely blaming Russia. Then on April 8, Ukrainian forces fired a Tochka-U missile into the Kramatorsk train station, killing more than 50 people and injuring scores of others. As usual, Western media falsely blamed Russia.

Throughout all of this, the US government has been announcing that Russia is about to attack civilians with chemical weapons. Though none of these imaginary “Russian attacks” would serve any Russian military purpose, they are extremely effective as anti-Russia war propaganda. US intelligence agencies have even admitted to NBC News that they are using “low-confidence intelligence” (i.e. brazen lies) for propaganda purposes.

All of the above-listed false flag incidents were designed not only to shore up Western anti-Russia sentiment but specifically to push NATO closer to open intervention in Ukraine, which would likely trigger World War III. Each false flag has elicited new weapons and new sanctions, but so far none has pushed NATO into directly attacking Russia—for instance, by declaring a no-fly zone and shooting down Russian planes. If that ever happens, God forbid, a civilization-ending nuclear war will be the likely outcome.

Americans must expose the false flags and demand that NATO be terminated and the neocon war criminals prosecuted.