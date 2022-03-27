Watch the full uncensored FFWN on Rumble; click HERE for links to stories we covered.

By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor

If at first your false flag doesn't succeed, what do you? You try another false flag.

The Armageddonite wing of the War Party wants a NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine. The problem is, the Russians have already imposed their own no-fly zone. So if Russia says "nobody but us can fly over Ukraine," and NATO then says "nobody but US can fly over Ukraine," what happens? Both sides start shooting down each others' planes and bombing each others' anti-aircraft positions. As Biden said, that's World War III.

Nobody wants World War III, right? Wrong! Zelensky wants World War III. Congressmorons including Kinzinger, Scott, Mast, Wicker, and other Republicans want World War III. And you can bet the Ukro-Nazis who are leading the fight against Russia are positively drooling for World War III.

So how are they going to get it? Force Biden's hand! Create an event so shocking, so horrific, that the whole world will stand up on tip-toe and howl for Putin's blood.

Unfortunately for the false flaggers their false flags have flopped. They bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol and hired an actress to play a victimized expectant mother. The ruse was quickly exposed. Then they packed a few hundred hated Russian-speaking untermenschen into the basement of a theater and bombed the theater. It's unclear whether anyone got hurt. But once again, the false flag flopped. The howls for a no-fly zone were underwhelming.

So if you're a Ukro-Nazi, what do you do? You up your game! You set off a chemical, biological, or nuclear weapon and blame it on Putin.

The media wing of the Armageddonite Wing of the War Party is already preparing us for such an eventuality. Check out the blizzard of stories like this one from Politico:

NATO official says alliance would be forced to take action if Russia uses chemical, nuclear weapons

Obviously the NATO official in question, Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana, is telling the Ukro-Nazis: "Go for it! Set off a nuke! Splash some chemical weapons around! Blame it on Putin! We've got your back!"

The New York Times is throwing gasoline on the fire with articles like this:

U.S. Makes Contingency Plans in Case Russia Uses Its Most Powerful Weapons

Unfortunately the chemical-weapons-as-red-line ruse didn't work in Syria. Why not? Because the target audience—Americans—doesn't really care about Syrians. If they did, they wouldn't have let their government create ISIS and destroy Syria. Likewise, Americans don't really care about Ukranians, despite the deluge of mawkish propaganda. If they did, they wouldn't have let their government create the Ukro-Nazis and wreck the country by overthrowing the legitimate government in 2014.

So a big nuclear or chemical splash in Ukraine probably won't rile up the American people enough to force Biden to push the red button and murder billions and end civilization.

That means the Ukro-Nazis have to find a way to make it look like "Putin" attacked and badly harmed ordinary Americans here in America. How can they do that? Maybe a big cyber false flag?

Armageddon propagandist Alex Rouhandeh is just one of the army of lemmings preparing us for exactly that:

As Ukraine Invasion Stalls, Putin Look to Cyber for Revenge Attack on US

So if the whole internet fails, the economy implodes, and virtue-signaling poseurs can no longer tweet Ukrainian flag icons, will Americans be dumb enough to blame Putin...and angry enough to demand World War III?