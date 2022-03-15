In today's Orwellian America, "war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength" —or so the mainstream media tell us. But in reality, the truth is usually pretty much the opposite of whatever the MSM says. That seems to be the case with Ukraine, where the people we're told are good guys are actually bloodthirsty zio-nazis, and the Russian cleanup (of US race-specific biological weapons, among other things) is more than justified, according to Truth Jihad Radio guest Dmitry Orlov.
Dmitry Orlov was born in Leningrad, USSR, into an academic family, and emigrated to the US in the mid-1970s. He holds degrees in Computer Engineering and Linguistics, and has worked in a variety of fields, including high-energy physics, Internet commerce, network security and advertising. He is the author of several books, including Reinventing Collapse and The Five Stages of Collapse
Orlov is one of the wisest people in the world. His 2008 essay on collapse turned my life around.
But he seems to have lost touch with America in recent years. He blames ordinary Americans for "sitting there and benefitting" from our endless wars of aggression. Sorry, doesn't work. We can't "stand up and be heard". We've learned, just as Soviet citizens learned, that "voting" is a fraud, and protests are operated by Deepstate to benefit Deepstate. Sitting there is our only choice. And we have NOT been benefitting from the wars. In 2008 Orlov understood that the empire was killing us. He seems to have forgotten.
I subscribed to Orlov's Patreon account and the next day I got an e-mail saying that he moved from Patreon to Booty or Bootsy or Boosty or something. It's a good thing I sent him a year's worth of money that I'll never see again. That's what I get for having ancestors in western Ukraine where the low iodine levels of the soil cause in-breeding and retardation, according to Mr. Orlov, and I guess he's right. My initials are POS so that's absolute proof.