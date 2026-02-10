Kevin’s Newsletter

Steve Naidamast
"My Catholic philosopher friend Peter Simpson persuasively argues that the American system never really succeeded at checking abuses of power, because it was “set up to fail” by the federalists, who secretly favored tyranny. "

Your friend is completely correct.

Brion McClannahan, a Southern Constitutional Historian and Southern Historian, has detailed how this was done in is highly readable text, "How Alexander Hamilton Screwed Up America".

As to the "Death to America" sign; I believe it requires a substantial upgrade... "Death to the US Government". This is way more personal and leaves the American population out of it...

akbar
Iran and Sudan are two countries where financial system is based on islamic finance, abolishing usury, speculation and dealing in prohibited items such as liquor, pornography, gambling etc etc, and using profit loss, musharka,mudaraba based contracts. Look what the empire of usury doing to them.

Allah be their helper

