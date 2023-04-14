I’ve always thought that the fine-tuning argument offered the strongest scientific evidence for the existence of God. But most people haven’t heard of it. Instead, they hear debates about whether the origin and/or evolution of life can be explained on a purely naturalistic basis.

Josh Mitteldorf, who does not have a theological dog in the fight, thinks the scientific facts about life’s origin seem to need God, or something like Him (a “universal mind”) to explain them. He’ll argue that position in the first hour of tonight’s live radio show.

Then in the second hour, Eric Walberg will discuss his new article singing hymns of (literary) praise to the Qur’an.

I am taking a break from False Flag Weekly News this week.

And finally, here is today’s khutbah. I won’t be doing these any more once we leave the Little Mosque in the Woods and move to Morocco, where I’ll be able to attend much bigger Friday prayers in much fancier mosques. So enjoy these while you can!