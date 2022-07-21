Video link

My old friend and colleague Prof. Anthony Hall has put together a great slideshow video interview following the rough outlines of his article “Democracy, Authoritarianism, and the Canadian Truckers Movement.”

Almost simultaneously, retired USG analyst and Challenger disaster whistleblower Richard Cook finally came through with his article “The US, the Ukraine Disaster, and the Future—The Long View,” which I had promised to publish at Veterans Today in advance of Friday’s interview on my radio show. It totals an amazing 44,600 words. Good thing we’re not paying him by the word!

Since Tony Hall and Richard Cook have so much really good stuff to say, I’m going to keep this post short and sweet and just urge you to watch my interview with Tony and read Richard’s article.