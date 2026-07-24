For my self-hating Jewish friend Bob Kaufman, a huge Adjani fan back in the day.

I love Isabelle Eberhart

And Isabelle Adjani.

One of them’s an Arab,

The other, a Jewish commie.*

They lived too many years apart,

But if I could, I’d pair ‘em

When they were young

And in their prime

And make ‘em half my harem.

If you enjoyed this wry bit of doggerel you might also be amused by Bad Birder’s Birding Report: Nonsense Ornithology from Bad to Verse.

*Yes, I know Isabelle Eberhart was an anarchist not a communist, and Isabelle Adjani is kaybile not Arab. This poem has a (humorously) unreliable narrator!