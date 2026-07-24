Kevin’s Newsletter

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godfree's avatar
godfree
1h

Keep up the sufi work, Kevin--it serves us, who read it and who intuit without inwardness, without outwardness

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nosey parker's avatar
nosey parker
1h

The last word is haram and needs to be replaced.

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