Two Cartoons and a Limerick
All somewhat politically incorrect
From today’s New York Times:
And finally, this dumb limerick came to me as I was falling asleep last night, and was still there in the morning:
And finally, this dumb limerick came to me as I was falling asleep last night, and was still there in the morning:
No posts
A young pansy from Khartoum, took a lesbian up to his room. They argued all night over who had the right to do what, and with which, and to whom. (PLAYBOY magazine in the 1960’s.
🤣🤣🤣