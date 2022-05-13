By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor

Elon Musk, that self-described free speech absolutist, apparently hasn't succeeded in forcing Twitter to recognize the internationally-recognized human right of freedom of expression. At least not in Germany.

Twitter sent me an email last night explaining that my tweet "Uncle Adolf stands with Ukraine, how about you?" is illegal in Germany.

How can that be? Is it against the law to criticize Nazis in Germany?! Is irony, satire, and sarcasm now illegal? Or is it only illegal to mock, deride, and ridicule Nazis? Or maybe it’s only UKRAINIAN Nazis that get special protection?

When Germany reaches the point that one can no longer disparage and denigrate Nazis, or even poke fun at them, one can only suspect that a Fourth Reich has somehow arisen. Will Germany soon make swastika-worship compulsory? Will German schools start holding obligatory moments of silence for the fallen heroes of the Azov Battalion? Will the heirs of Mel Brooks be forced to pay reparations to Berlin for the lèse-majesté of The Producers?

So next time you're in Germany, don't forget to snap your heels and salute every time you see a swastika, or you may find yourself sharing a cell with a World War II historian.

-

If you enjoyed this short article, you may also want to check out my broadcasts this weekend. Today, Friday May 13, is the anniversary of the Fatima apparitions, so I will be delivering a khutbah on the topic which should be posted by around 4 pm Eastern at the usual place. Then tonight I’ll be interviewing two Catholic experts on the Fatima issue, Gary Giuffre and Dr. Peter Chojnowski, 8 to 10 pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio. And then tomorrow, 11 to noon Eastern, False Flag Weekly News offers a breakdown of what did and didn’t happen this week, and how and why the mainstream media are lying about it, with guest commentator J. Michael Springmann. Check out the stories we’ll cover, and watch live or archived, HERE.