Crescent International

Israel does not want to stop committing genocide in Gaza. While Hamas has scrupulously observed Trump’s so-called peace plan, by returning Israeli captives on schedule to the best of its abilities, the zionist entity is failing to abide by key provisions.

Most obviously, Israel has not ceased firing. Despite its promise to stop shooting and bombing Gaza, Israel has killed more than 400 people, the vast majority unarmed civilians, since it signed the US-brokered agreement.

The zionist regime is also refusing to abide by the agreement’s humanitarian aid provisions. It is allowing vastly less food and humanitarian supplies into Gaza than the agreement requires. Israel must allow 600 trucks per day into Gaza, according to the Trump-brokered agreement. The United Nations reports that Netanyahu has violated that provision by limiting the number of trucks to barely over 100 per day. As winter weather has worsened, Palestinian deaths from starvation and exposure are actually increasing, not decreasing.

Even western human rights organizations, with their inevitable pro-zionist bias, report that despite Trump’s so-called peace plan, “Israel” is still committing genocide in Gaza. Amnesty International says “Israel’s genocide is not over.” According to Amnesty’s secretary general, Agnès Callamard “The ceasefire risks creating a dangerous illusion that life in Gaza is returning to normal,” while the zionists continue to massacre, starve, and freeze Gazans with the intention of killing and expelling all of them. “There has been no meaningful change in the conditions Israel is inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza and no evidence to indicate that Israel’s (genocidal) intent has changed,” Amnesty reports.

Virtually every day Israel commits new atrocities in Gaza. On December 19 the zionists bombed a wedding celebration in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood, killing at least six people and wounding many others. Israeli forces blocked ambulances for more than two hours, as critically wounded people, including children, suffered. As is customary for the zionists, no military rationale for the wedding slaughter was offered. The groom, Mustafa al-Borsh, and his bride, Nesma were among the survivors. But they lost all their belongings beneath the bloodstained rubble of what had been a school-turned-refugee-shelter.

While continuing to mass-murder Gazans, Netanyahu has stubbornly refused to comply with the ceasefire’s key tenet: full and complete withdrawal from Gaza. The agreement obliges the zionists to withdraw immediately so an internationally-coordinated stabilization force can step in and take responsibility for Gaza’s security. The international force’s long term-purpose would be to allow Palestinians to select a unified government to represent them. The Gaza government, working in coordination with the PA in the West Bank, would begin as a technocratic authority to which Hamas would defer as it disarmed. That caretaker technocratic regime would gradually cede power to a democratically-selected government representing the whole of Palestine.

But Israel is still thumbing its nose at Trump by refusing to withdraw. Instead, it has drawn a “yellow line” through Gaza. That line cuts Gaza into two pieces of roughly equal size. And Israel’s heavily-armed terrorists (aka IDF) continue to occupy one of them. In other words, despite being required to completely withdraw, Israel still shamelessly occupies half of Gaza! According to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, “the Yellow Line is a new border line.”

That’s an admission that Israel has no intention of withdrawing. Israel’s intention to blatantly ignore the US-brokered agreement was confirmed on December 23 by Defense Minister Israel Kaatz: “We are located deep inside Gaza, and we will never leave all of Gaza.”

Was the Trump-brokered peace plan a hoax designed to solve Netanyahu’s political problems by getting zionist captives released? Many observers, including ex-Israeli Alon Mizrahi, think so. Mizrahi writes: “To everyone who’s disheartened by Trump’s media circus at the service of psychopathic Netanyahu and zionism, and the apparent success of this circus to derail a growing pro-Palestine wave: don’t be alarmed or thrown off by any of that. It is meaningless nonsense.”

But others argue that Trump wants credit for “ending the war” and does not see eye-to-eye with Netanyahu. Zionist sources report:

“US officials believe Israel is looking for pretexts to derail the deal and return to fighting. They were angered by an Israel Defense Forces strike west of the Yellow Line on Friday, just as they voiced open displeasure last week following the killing of [Hamas commander] Raad Saad.”

On December 23, the New York Times published an op-ed by former Israeli official Nimrod Novik tacitly admitting that Israel has been shamelessly ignoring the “ceasefire” and calling on Trump to force Netanyahu to start abiding by it. According to Novik and other sources, Trump has summoned Netanyahu to meet face-to-face December 29 due to American displeasure with Tel Aviv’s noncompliance. Novik argues that Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia can convince Trump to push Netanyahu into at least a semblance of compliance with the “peace agreement”:

“For the past year, whenever Mideast leaders presented Mr. Trump with a united front, an actionable plan and the willingness to do much of the heavy lifting while giving him credit for success, he acted. On the eve of his inauguration, they offered to secure Hamas’s consent to a cease-fire if Mr. Trump secured Mr. Netanyahu’s. He did. In March, they backed an Egyptian reconstruction plan that sidelined Mr. Trump’s “Gaza Riviera” fantasy. He went along. In July, a Saudi-French initiative linked Gaza stabilization to broader Israeli-Palestinian negotiations and regional integration. Those elements made their way into his 20-point plan. It can happen again.”

But Trump is heavily beholden to zionist interests, whether through bribery or blackmail. Trump has repeatedly admitted to having been bribed by zionist foreign agent Miriam Adelson of the Sheldon Adelson crime organization. He recently conspired, on camera, to overthrow the US Constitution and make himself dictator-for-life in return for another $250 million dollars from the Adelson mob. And rumors that Trump has long been blackmailed by Israel through agents like Jeffrey Epstein continue to gain momentum as the Epstein scandal festers.

Given that Trump has been a de facto zionist agent since he was “made” by crime kingpin Roy Cohn in the 1960s, it seems exceedingly unlikely that the orange madman will become the first US president since JFK to defy Israel. And the only way the US could broker a lasting peace would be through a radical revision of its traditional pro-Israel policy. It would have to completely break away from zionist influence, perhaps by publicly airing Israel’s murder of the Kennedys and orchestration of 9/11, to force the zionist entity into the kind of concessions that South Africa made in 1990. (More than 80% of Israeli Jews favor the genocide of Gaza, and a majority wants to extend it to the West Bank, so the problem goes much deeper than the Netanyahu regime.)

If current trends continue, the US public, and presumably government, will definitively turn against “Israel.” The rest of the world already has. Since the zionist entity only survives due to support from Occupied Washington and a handful of its vassals, its loss of influence over the US, and the American Empire’s loss of influence over the world, will conspire to produce the conditions necessary for the complete liberation of Palestine. Meanwhile, fig leafs and band-aids, like the Trump “peace plan,” may or may not temporarily alleviate human suffering, without ever addressing the real root of the problem.