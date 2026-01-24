Trump's Senility Has Exposed His Sociopathic Narcissism

Rumble link Bitchute link

Press TV: Joining us at the city of Saidia, Morocco is Dr. Kevin Barrett. Dr. Barrett, always a pleasure, sir. Now, this policy of a crackdown on immigration and mass deportations, we saw with the Democrats, we’re seeing with Trump. Why does Trump get so much blowback when what he does it as opposed to that? Is it because of the way he’s deploying in military attire and he’s more in the scene and in the public’s eye?

Kevin Barrett: Well, I think Trump actually has gone a couple of steps beyond what his almost equally senile and crazy predecessor was doing in terms of deportations. And the reason is that the blatant illegality of the conduct of these ICE officers, the blatant unconstitutionality, is now fully on display for everyone to see. And that’s led to this backlash.

Under previous administrations, although there were plenty of deportations going on, they were following more or less what passes for the rule of law in the United States today, which may not be much, but it’s not absolute and complete chaos and criminal anarchy, which is what we’ve got now. People on X, even though it’s being massively suppressed—you still can’t miss these videos of outrageous violations of people’s Constitutional rights and human rights.

Rather than getting a warrant and going after specific people, in calm legal ways, which is what they used to do when they deported people, Trump has sent these barely trained, 50-year-old pot-bellied flunk-outs from the police academy into these neighborhoods to just smash people’s automobile windows, attack them physically, detain them unconstitutionally without any judicial warrant of any kind, based on whim, sometimes having a foreign accent.

So it’s an occupation army. It’s an American Gestapo in the streets attacking the American people almost at random. It’s pure political punishment for the city of Minneapolis and other cities which are targeted because they’re Democratic strongholds.

And that’s the thing, Doctor, we’re almost out of time. I want to get the second question on to you before we have to wrap it up. Really quick, if you could, please, in about a minute: Why doesn’t he at least deploy them to some Republican-controlled cities as well so he doesn’t look like he’s adding to the polarization of America?

Well, that’s a good question. And the answer is that Trump is mentally unwell. He is an extreme sociopathic narcissist who lacks enough reality testing, as the psychologists say, to understand how his actions look to others. As we saw from his crazy letter to the government of Norway recently, where he said, “since you didn’t give me the Nobel Peace Prize, I’m going to wage war on the entire world in revenge.” And he doesn’t even understand that now even his supporters see that he is insane. The man has always been an extreme psychopathic narcissist who found his niche in organized crime, money laundering—that’s all he ever did—controlled by the Kosher Nostra.

And now he’s been promoted way beyond his level of competence. His senility is reaching the point that he cannot even pretend to hide his extreme sociopathic narcissism anymore. And everybody now can see it. It’s on full display for the entire world.