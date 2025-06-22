Donald J. Trump has made a lot of stupid moves. Bankruptcies, broken marriages, lawsuits, prosecutions…the man has made a mess of everything he’s touched, because he’s a terrible personality type: a reckless, narcissistic moron who thinks himself clever. His one asset, his chutzpah, can quickly morph into a tragicomic flaw.

Trump’s stupidest-ever move? Not bombing Iran. That was only the second-stupidest. Trump’s dumbest move ever was running for president, when anyone with eyes can see that he’s about as unqualified for the position as anyone could possibly be. Too dumb to know he’s too dumb to be president, Trump set himself up for the world-class screw-up (and crime) he just committed.

And if Trump is that big of an idiot, what does that say about the people who voted for him?

Below is the satire I posted yesterday. What else can be said?

-KB

Trump Fires National Intelligence Director, Hires National Stupidity Director

Dissociated Press

Donald Trump said yesterday that his National Intelligence Director, Tulsi Gabbard, “is wrong” in her assessment that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon. He then fired Gabbard, issued an executive order abolishing the office of National Intelligence Director, and replaced it with the new office of National Stupidity Director. “Only an unbelievably stupid advisor will advise me to attack Iran,” Trump explained. “I need to find someone with a stupidity quotient like the world has never seen before!”

Trump asked Tucker Carlson to interview candidates for the new post to determine who was most utterly vacuous. Carlson interviewed a number of completely moronic Trump supporters and said it was difficult to choose the dumbest, but that all things considered Ted Cruz appeared to be the winner. Cruz, Carlson explained, knows absolutely nothing whatsoever about Iran (or much of anything else) and will be perfectly happy joining Trump in following Netanyahu’s orders to start World War III for Israel, because he thinks God loves Netanyahu’s genocide. “Now that is stupid,” Carlson enthused. “Seriously, it just doesn’t get any stupider than that.”

Interview with Tommy Carrigan recorded last Wednesday: