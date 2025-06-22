Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BJ's avatar
BJ
1h

C'mon Kevin you're way to smart for this. Forest Gump Trump is nothing more than a man-child messenger. He's a dupe, set up for this very scenario and his eventual ultimate demise. The man truly believes his own press and is completely devoid of all reality.

However, even he won't be able to circumvent this magnitude of stress. I truly foresee him being removed from office in a straightjacket. I am not being facetious, he's just that far in front of his ski's being intentionally sent right off the cliff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Fish's avatar
Mike Fish
1h

“what does that say about the people who voted for him/it?”

I’m still here with these morons.

You make the great escape, Kevin.

Congratulations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture