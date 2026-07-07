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Martina Lauer's avatar
Martina Lauer
2h

We know that the handlers of athletes have no integrity but we need to see integrity to love a sport. Your father showed wonderful courage and strength during those games.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
1h

I’m kinda glad King Diddler won RedCardGate. If Team USA had lost without Balogun, Trump’s ranting and raving about the ‘injustice’ would have dominated our already ridiculous ‘news’ coverage, and his nonstop bloviations would have certainly overshadowed the entire competition. Now he’s free to create other distractions from his Epstein-riddled past.

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