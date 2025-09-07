Trumpocalypse Now!

Rumble link Bitchute link

Press TV: The US President has threatened war on Chicago, where thousands have been marching against a federal intervention to mass deport illegal migrants.

Donald Trump posted an image of a Hollywood movie showing the third largest US city in flames. In the post, he wrote Quote Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of War, in a reference to his rebranding of the US department of defense. Trump added in the post that he loves the smell of deportations, another play on the 1979 movie he referenced. Democratic Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker has hit back calling Trump a wannabe dictator and saying the people of Chicago won’t be intimidated. This comes as several thousands of protesters marched in downtown Chicago on Saturday to condemn Trump’s immigration crackdown and his plan to deploy the national guard to their democratic-led city.

Well, joining us now is editor at Veterans Today from Morocco, Mr. Kevin Barrett. Thank you for joining us.What a time Americans are living in. What can you tell us? What are your thoughts?

Kevin Barrett: Well, we're living through some bad LSD flashbacks. The movie that we're watching might as well be called Ameripocalypse Now. America is burning, maybe not quite literally yet, but it's well on the way. We have a commander in chief whose methods are unsound. And clearly, there are probably people in the American military establishment who realize that maybe it's soon going to be time to terminate Trump's command with extreme prejudice.

Because this really can't go on. I mean, it's entertaining. It's a very amusing movie. But the reality is that the United States of America is going downhill faster all the time. It's lost its economic edge over the world. And that situation is exacerbated by Trump's completely insane trade policies. He's just drove India into the arms of China and Russia, consolidating the BRICS axis against the US.

And there’s the brutal, utterly insane genocide in Gaza. Really, in many ways, the worst genocide, the worst collective crime, ever committed in human history. Trump's giving it his all-out support.

Why? Well, because he's obviously owned by the Jewish-Zionist mafia of the United States, which, of course, does include the Democratic wing of the Pritzkers in Chicago. But they (the Zionist mob) obviously have blackmail material on Trump, who has been alleged to have brutally raped a 13-year-old virgin named Katie.

The Jeffrey Epstein case is not going away. Trump's base realizes that the reason that Trump ordered that his name be erased and redacted from the Epstein files—and they're still working on that, so there must have been a lot of listings of Trump's and other Republicans' names in those files—that's not going away either.

Trump is trying to distract from this by creating a civil war, by invading and occupying American cities, and then using this ludicrous rhetoric about a “Chi-pocalypse now.” He's going to bomb Chicago back into the Stone Age. And then New Orleans and his own city of Washington, D.C. are next.

So it's a bizarre movie. We just walked into some random movie theater and somebody laced our popcorn with bad acid, much worse than anything that was handed out at Woodstock, New York in 1969. And we're on a roller coaster race to hell. That's pretty much the situation in the United States of America today.

Bizarre indeed, Mr. Barrett. And I do want to ask you, so you see things escalating from here, don't you?

Well, yes, because, I think Trump needs to distract from the Epstein issue, which has divided his base. Half of Trump's base realizes that the guy they thought was going to save the world from the evil space lizards who are mistreating children is part of a very real Israeli blackmail ring. Jeffrey Epstein was just one of the leaders of this group of Israeli criminals, or rather Israeli supported criminals, many being Jewish Americans, who've been blackmailing American political leaders back through the days of Meyer Lansky.

So half of Trump's base has dropped off and abandoned supporting him over that issue. And, of course, all the Democrats hate Trump more every single day, which means that his popularity is in freefall. And with the midterm elections coming up, if he loses both houses of Congress, he's dead in the water. He's going to be the lamest lame duck in the history of electoral politics.

So he needs to distract people. So what is he doing? He's murdering people on Venezuelan boats, just randomly having his military murder ordinary people on boats, claiming that maybe they were drug traffickers. He's declaring war on American cities and conjuring up these movie references to images of American cities in flames. And before all this is over, it wouldn't surprise me if a couple of American cities, or maybe a bunch of them, start to look like Gaza. And frankly, that's pretty much what the American people deserve by having allowed their country to reach this point.