In this week’s False Flag Weekly News, Helen Buyniski and I discussed Helen’s new article Grand Theft Reality. We also discussed Trump’s moronic war on Iran, which is rapidly turning into the mother of all fiascos for the US and its Israeli master.

Since we began the show discussing how AI slop is devouring the world, I decided to send out two items, a satire and a summary, one written by a human, namely me, and the other by an AI. Can you tell which is which?

-KB

Trump Wants Epstein to Pick Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Dissociated Press

In a White House press conference this morning, US President Donald Trump demanded that Iran allow Jeffrey Epstein to select its new Supreme Leader.

“If Iran picks a leader who has never raped 13-year-olds in front of Mossad spy cameras, Bibi will force the US back into war in a few years,” Trump explained.

Asked how Epstein could participate in the selection process given that he supposedly hanged himself, Trump chortled. “Jeffrey is alive and well, I can assure you. He’s living in a specially-outfitted Iranian-missile-proof child-rape-bunker in Tel Aviv. He can fly to Tehran at a moment’s notice with underage sex slaves and cameras, lighting equipment, viagra, and other essentials for filming Iranian leaders raping children, just like he filmed me.”

Trump ordered Iran not to appoint the late Supreme Leader’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been profiled by US and Israeli intelligence as someone who would never rape children in front of Mossad spy cameras.

Trump said the US and its Israeli masters have long been grooming candidates for leadership positions in Iran, adding: “But most of them are dead. The Iranians keep executing them when they get caught raping children. Can you imagine! The Iranians are crazy. What a bunch of losers. They’re a vicious group of terrible people. The Middle East and the world won’t be safe until Iran has leaders who rape children for Israel like ours do.”

In Tehran, a spokesman for the Council of Experts responded by texting a photo to the White House. The photo is currently being studied by the intelligence community in hopes that it will yield clues about whether the Iranians might be open to Trump’s Epstein overtures.

False Flag Weekly News – Summary

Opening and AI Discussion (≈00:00–05:00)

The episode begins with host Kevin Barrett welcoming journalist Helen Buyniski back to False Flag Weekly News. They briefly promote the show and invite viewers to support it financially before turning to the main discussion: artificial intelligence and its growing influence.

Buyniski has written a new article titled Grand Theft Reality, which critiques the rapid expansion of AI-generated media. She argues that the scale of content production made possible by AI systems allows organizations to flood social media with competing narratives and alternate “realities.” In the time it takes a human to perform a simple task, AI systems can generate massive amounts of persuasive content.

The two compare this phenomenon to science-fiction imagery from writers like H. P. Lovecraft. They argue that AI creates an illusion of intelligence because it excels at language manipulation, but does not actually understand meaning. According to Buyniski, language models merely reproduce patterns in text rather than comprehending the concepts behind them.

Barrett notes that AI can be useful for certain purposes—such as language learning, translation, or studying linguistic patterns. Buyniski agrees, but warns that such capabilities also create the illusion of consciousness. When AI systems are tested in simulated scenarios, she claims, they may make extreme decisions because they do not understand moral context.

AI Economics, Surveillance, and Privacy (≈05:00–11:00)

The conversation shifts toward the economics and infrastructure behind AI technology. Barrett and Buyniski discuss the enormous valuations of technology companies involved in AI development, suggesting that the sector may represent a speculative bubble. They mention companies producing specialized computer chips required to train and run AI models and claim these resources are being priced in ways that limit independent experimentation.

Buyniski argues that AI technology has created a new kind of data-harvesting economy in which companies encourage people to feed personal information into automated systems. Many enthusiasts, she says, openly share sensitive details with AI tools in exchange for convenience.

She criticizes the idea—often promoted in the tech industry—that privacy is obsolete. Instead, she views this trend as part of a broader normalization of surveillance.

Another issue discussed is “model collapse.” The hosts explain that AI systems learn from existing text on the internet. As more AI-generated content fills the internet, future AI systems increasingly train on material produced by other AI systems rather than original human writing. According to their interpretation, this process could degrade quality over time, producing more repetitive or less meaningful output.

They also claim that large data sources like Wikipedia have begun selling data to AI companies, potentially complicating the distinction between human-generated and AI-generated information.

The segment concludes with discussion of WorldCoin, a biometric cryptocurrency project associated with Sam Altman. The system involves scanning a person’s iris to verify that they are human. Buyniski criticizes the concept as an intrusive attempt to create a global digital identity system, possibly tied to future universal basic income programs.

Transition to Geopolitics and War Coverage (≈11:00–14:00)

The discussion transitions to global politics. Barrett introduces what he describes as the show’s central theme: a developing war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The hosts show a satirical AI-generated video contrasting Iranian confidence about resisting invasion with a caricature of American Gen-Z soldiers being drafted. They argue that the video demonstrates one positive use of AI: satire.

This leads into commentary about the cultural attitudes surrounding war in different societies.

Reports of Military Escalation (≈14:00–18:00)

Barrett references several analysts and writers who claim that casualty numbers in the conflict may be higher than officially reported. He cites commentary suggesting that attacks on U.S. facilities in the Middle East have caused greater damage than acknowledged publicly.

They also discuss claims that political leaders are escalating the conflict without proper constitutional procedures. According to Barrett, Congress voted against reclaiming its authority to formally declare war, which he criticizes as an abdication of responsibility.

At the same time, the hosts note shifts in American political rhetoric. They point out that some politicians have begun criticizing Israel more openly than in the past, reflecting changing public opinion. Polling data showing growing sympathy among Americans for Palestinians is mentioned as evidence of this shift.

Economic and Strategic Implications (≈18:00–23:00)

The conversation turns to economic consequences of the conflict. One major issue discussed is the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for global oil supplies. If the strait were effectively blocked, oil prices could surge dramatically, potentially disrupting the global economy.

Barrett and Buyniski argue that the war could strain American military resources. They discuss the heavy use of missile defense systems such as Patriot and THAAD interceptors and speculate that stockpiles might be depleted quickly in a sustained conflict.

They also debate political leadership and decision-making. Buyniski suggests that leaders surrounded by loyal advisers may develop unrealistic beliefs about their own power or military capabilities.

Broader Geopolitical Effects (≈23:00–27:00)

The hosts expand their analysis to the broader geopolitical environment. They suggest that other global powers—particularly Russia and China—may benefit strategically from a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

Higher oil prices could strengthen Russia’s economic position, while American military resources might be diverted away from other theaters such as Ukraine.

They also discuss reports that Iran has targeted regional radar systems and military infrastructure, which could degrade U.S. and allied defensive capabilities.

The hosts argue that Iran’s decentralized military command structure may make it difficult to defeat quickly. Rather than collapsing if leadership is attacked, they claim the system allows different units to continue operating independently.

Damage, Propaganda, and Economic Strain (≈27:00–29:00)

The conversation ends with discussion of damage inside Israel and the economic impact of the war. Barrett claims the Israeli economy is suffering significant weekly losses and that media censorship prevents the full extent of destruction from being widely seen.

They reference an article suggesting that the war could become a historical turning point comparable to the 1956 Suez Crisis, which signaled the decline of British and French imperial power.

In that crisis, economic pressure from the United States forced Britain and France to abandon their military intervention in Egypt. Barrett argues that the current conflict might reveal similar limits to American power, particularly if economic strain grows severe.

Concluding Perspective

The hosts conclude by suggesting that economic factors—rather than purely military ones—may ultimately determine the outcome of the conflict. They speculate that global financial pressures, shifting alliances, and rising energy prices could reshape the geopolitical landscape.

In their view, the combination of technological disruption from AI and geopolitical instability from military escalation illustrates a broader period of global transition.

